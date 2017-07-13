Don't Invest Like The Pros: The Retail Investor's Edge (2/2)

But you can leverage these key differences to have an edge.

This is the second part of a series of articles for retail investors.

This is the second article of my “Don’t Invest Like The Pros” series. In the first article I discussed how benchmarking and marketing gave the pros a disadvantage. Today I discuss how differences in investment timeframes

We have way more to offer as an investor than you realize.

You probably remember when Warren Buffett said he could deliver exceptional returns if he had less cash.

If I was running $1 million today, or $10 million for that matter, I'd be fully invested. Anyone who says that size does not hurt investment performance is selling. [...] I think I could make you 50% a year on $1 million. No, I know I could. I guarantee that.

According to Buffett, being small is an advantage which should ultimately lead to better returns.

Yet research from evestment shows that the 30 largest funds outperformed all other fund sizes during every 36-month period between 2005 and 2014. Large funds become large for a reason.

In the UK, 45% of funds manage less than $100 million. Only 30% of all funds will go beyond this $100 million threshold and only 3% above $1bn AUM.

One might ask why so many small funds fail to outperform? And why is Buffett so convinced he would outperform with less money?

It goes without saying that Buffett’s exceptional skill is one part of the success equation. But when we look at how most money managers are forced to operate, we realize that they are very much unlike Buffett, or us the retail investors.

These differences give us a considerable edge over the pros.

My hope is that these differences will shed the light on many disadvantages professional investors have and dissuade you from mimicking their investments or handing over your money.

If I can convince you that you have an edge as a retail investor, maybe I will convince you to manage your portfolio in a way which helps you meet your life goals.

Here is an overview of what we will cover today:

Investment Timeframes : Clients track the pros’ performance every quarter/month/day, which pushes them to trade more than they should.

Cash Outflows & Inflows: If the pros don't do well enough, clients will leave, you won't. And if more clients buy into the fund, they have an obligation to invest these new funds, we don't.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

INVESTMENT TIMEFRAMES

What is our investment timeframe? Probably longer than we think. And quite probably a lot longer than what our investments reflect.

There are two key trends to look at here to grasp what is going on.

Since 1975 life expectancy in the United States has increased by about 10% to 78-79 years old. This means that our investment timeframe has increased about 8 years.

But at the same time, the average holding period for a stock has decreased from 5 years in 1975, to about 8 months in 2015.

This drastic shock is in part due to the proliferation of the number of available funds which has led to increased competition and increased pressure to deliver results.

With only an estimated 11% of daily trade volume coming from retail investors in 2010, institutional investors are accountable for most of the transactions on the markets. And they are holding their stocks for less than a year on average.

This is extremely controversial since there is a clear interaction between portfolio turnover and portfolio performance: The more we trade the less we perform, and the less we perform, the more we trade.

Research conducted by David John Marotta, shows that funds which have portfolio turnover of less than 15% (average holding period of more than 6.5 years), outperform other funds by between 0.7% and 2.2% (on a 5-year period and a 3-year period, respectively).

At the other end of the spectrum, funds which had a portfolio turnover of more than 100% produced the second-best results on the 3-year period but the worst returns during the 5-year period.

This reminds me of something Ken Fischer, chairman of Fischer investments said:

You can’t beat the market by more than you are willing to lag it.

When we are trading too much, our portfolio differs greatly from our peers, which can be destructive, especially when low turnover strategies lead to better returns, on average.

Why pros suffer: Professional money managers are dealing with impatient clients, especially in open end mutual funds where individual investors can redeem their investments without any notice. As such they must constantly attempt to outsmart their peers as well as the S&P 500 (SPY), and are forced into trading more than they should which leads to lesser returns. Their investment timeframe can be as short as a year, or even a quarter. Beyond that, they might be out of a job.

Why we have an edge: A retail investor’s investment time frame is ever increasing thanks to progress in health and medicine, which means you can disregard short term performance. It will be totally irrelevant for our long-term goals which we established in the first article. This means we don’t need to trade frantically to attempt to retain client’s funds. Our only client is ourself.

How we can use this: In the first article of the series we set goals to answer the fundamental question: Why do you invest? This determines how we invest. Make a list of all the instances in which you will use cash from your investments. This could be something as simple as:

$30,000 in 3 years to buy a new car

$250,000 in 10 years to buy a small cottage in the countryside.

$20,000/year in 20 years for the next 25 years.

In the example above only very little of the investor’s funds need to be available in 3 years. One might want to move this money out of investments one year before the money is needed for the expense. But nothing here suggests that you need to be shuffling your portfolio erratically.

Invest for the long term, attempting to get rich quick will always be a gamble, yet growing wealth over time only requires discipline.

Recognize that trading too much will only give you the illusion of controlling your portfolio’s performance. Calculate your average holding period or portfolio turnover over the last few years to see where you stand.

CASH OUTFLOWS & INFLOWS

What is the most popular investment mantra you’ve ever heard?

“Buy Low, Sell High” would definitely be a contender. Last year, my son Sam bought me a pair of cufflinks with the mantra written on them.

Imagine a world where you were constantly forced to sell when equities were low?

I don’t know about you, but to me it sounds like an awful business proposition.

Yet it is the reality which most professional money managers face. Sure, some have lock-up periods, or interesting structures like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) which reduces this problem, but most don’t have this privilege.

Open end mutual funds suffer dramatically because of this. Research shows that outflows are inversely correlated with past fund performance. In layman’s terms, this means that investors cash-out when the fund performs poorly, which forces mutual funds to manage their liquidity actively.

To do so they build up cash positions to accommodate flows. For each dollar in or out of the fund, between 23 and 33% of the flow is accommodated by these cash reserves.

Unfortunately, evidence shows that these liquidity facilities are not enough to mitigate price impact externalities. This means that when the pros underperform, clients leave, which makes the pros underperform more because they must sell assets at lower prices to meet the redemptions.

Inversely after periods of overperformance, mutual fund managers receive larger inflows. A study from Morningstar shows that funds which receive the largest inflows have a lower chance of outperforming their peers in the future.

This is because money managers are forced to buy assets after a rise in prices.

Fancy buying high and selling low?

On the other hand, we can hold on to cash and wait for the best opportunity to buy a stock at an attractive price.

I sometimes receive criticism in my Seeking Alpha articles when I say I like a stock but not at the current price. Some people would say “see you at the bank when I collect my dividend check”.

To be fair they might have had a point. There is an obvious trade-off between waiting for the price to meet my conservative standards and simply buying at whatever price the market gives me. I decided to do the math. Note that this applies to investors who invest for dividend growth.

I figured out over a 10-year timeframe, how long one should wait for the dividend yield to increase to their target goal to receive the same amount of cumulative dividends over 10 years. Beyond this amount of time it would have been better to just buy the lower yield at the beginning of the 1st year.

The calculus has been done using a 5% dividend growth rate. Higher growth rates would reduce the amount of time, whereas lower growth rates would increase the amount of time you can wait.

The results were impressive. If our target price for a stock would yield 4%, yet it is currently yielding 3%, waiting any amount of time below two years for the yield to hit 4% would set us ahead of buying today at 3%, 10 years from now.

The message is simple: Patience is a virtue, and will lead us to better results.

Why pros suffer: Whether they outperform or underperform, clients’ reactions cause professional money managers to make forced decisions which set them up for failure. Maybe this is why many pros decide to hug the index and attempt to simply accumulate assets.

Why we have an edge: We only manage our money and as such don’t need to face these dreadful consequences. Many investors recreate these poor conditions for themselves by following “smart money”, or poorly planning their personal finances.

How we can use this: Don’t liquidate assets after periods of underperformance, and don’t pile more cash in after periods of overperformance. Establish a system to determine when to buy securities, and always keep ample amounts of cash to profit from an opportunity. These reserves might also save you in case any personal disasters occur.

CONCLUSION

As retail investors, we have an edge over the pros. Our end goals are so different from theirs, and luckily ours are much easier to attain. We also are not hindered by agency problems like those we have discussed today.

If you take away nothing but this: You should invest in a way which helps you reach your goals. To do so you have to be able to tell the trees from the forest. If you focus on determining your goals, and creating a structure for your investments which is coherent, you will succeed. The first step is realizing that you cannot simply mimic a guru.

Hopefully these two articles have helped you identify moments when you have acted like a professional investor instead of like a retail investor.

UP NEXT

In the next Don’t Invest Like The Pro’s article, we will lay out a step by step guide to create your personal framework to investing.

By taking your personal circumstances to develop a solid and coherent investment framework, our investments will work for us, and will help us meet our goals.

Before moving on, make sure you have answered these questions, as they will be crucial for creating your investment framework.

Why do you invest? Retirement will be the answer for many of us. Are you pursuing an income or a capital growth strategy? How much do you need? Whether in income or in capital, you need to have a goal. By when do you need it? Are there any major expenses you will incur which will come from your portfolio?

With these questions answered, we will have most of the information we need to construct a solid investment framework.

