Pfizer Announces NDA Filing Acceptance By FDA For XELJANZ

Today, Pfizer (PFE) announced that its supplemental new drug application -- sNDA -- has been accepted for review by the FDA. The review will be on the company's drug known as XELJANZ. The FDA will review whether or not it should approve the drug to treat patients with severely active Ulcerative Colitis. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act -- PDUFA -- has been established for March of 2018. That is when the FDA will decide if it should approve the drug for this patient population.

Phase 3 Data

The sNDA package submission comes to the FDA as a result of three phase 3 trials treating patients with ulcerative colitis. The whole three trial program was known as the OCTAVE clinical program. That includes: OCTAVE Induction 1, OCTAVE Induction 2, and OCTAVE Sustain. There was an open label trial from OCTAVE Sustain that was known as OCTAVE Open. The OCTAVE Open trial was created as a result of those who had either completed therapy with the other trials, treatment failure in OCTAVE Sustain, or not responded to treatment in OCTAVE Induction 1 or 2. The full clinical trial results from OCTAVE Induction 1, OCTAVE Induction 2 and OCTAVE Sustain were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in May of 2017. The OCTAVE Sustain clinical study recruited a total of 593 patients with ulcerative colitis. Patients in the clinical trial were split up into three different dosing groups. One group received 10 mg orally twice daily of XELJANZ, one group received 5 mg orally twice daily XELJANZ, and the last group received 10 mg orally twice daily of a placebo. Patients in the study were treated for 53 weeks, with a 4-week followup period thereafter. The primary endpoint of the study was to see an increase in percentage of participants in remission at week 52. The results are as follows:

XELJANZ 5 mg bid XELJANZ 10 mg bid placebo mg bid Number of Patients analyzed 198 197 198 Percentage of Patients with Remission at week 52 34.3% 40.6% 11.1%

As can be observed in the table above both doses of XELJANZ improve patient clinical outcome on remission rates compared to placebo. Both doses of the drug achieved a p-value of p < 0.0001. The analysis was done using a Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel (CMH) chi-square test.

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative Colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects millions of people globally. Symptoms for the disease include: Diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, weight loss, and cramping. A new treatment option is needed for these patients. That is because at least half of the patients currently treated with standard of care therapy still experience these terrible symptoms. With that in mind, some patients have to end up going through surgery and have their colon removed -- colectomy. Although, that is a treatment offered to more severe cases. Pfizer has a huge chance to expand XELJANZ to the Ulcerative Colitis market, which is expected to reach $6.798 billion by 2021. At the end of 2016, XELJANZ which is marketed for other indications such as Rheumatoid arthritis, produced up to $927 million in sales. With the new Ulcerative Colitis indication XELJANZ should continue to improve revenue for Pfizer over the next few years.

Risks

The biggest risk for Pfizer would be competition from other pharmaceutical companies. One such company is Abbvie (ABBV) which uses HUMIRA to treat patients with Ulcerative Colitis. HUMIRA is approved to treat many other indications besides Ulcerative Colitis. Such indications include: Rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and plaque psoriasis. HUMIRA accounted for 63% of the company's total revenue in 2016. In Q1 2017 HUMIRA sales reached $4.1 billion. The power of HUMIRA from Abbvie is a huge. It will be a big contender against XELJANZ if it is approved for Ulcerative Colitis. The good news is that XELJANZ is a pill which is a huge advantage over Abbvie's HUMIRA. That is because HUMIRA is offered to patients as a self injection treatment.

Conclusion

Pfizer's positive results in three phase 3 trials should be more than enough to warrant FDA approval. The added market opportunity for XELJANZ in Ulcerative Colitis should give it a boost in revenue in the coming years. Competition is fierce in the space, but the ability for XELJANZ to be given orally instead of as an injection should be a huge advantage over HUMIRA.

