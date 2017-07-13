IBM Leads The Way In $15 Million Financing Round For Lightbend

IBM is also implementing Lightbend's approach across its platform and cloud an.

Lightbend has created a system that enables enterprises to more quickly and easily create modular, scalable and cognitive software applications relevant to the cloud environment.

IBM has participated in the recent $15 million financing round for microservices platform developer Lightbend.

IBM (IBM) has joined a $15 million financing round for promising microservice IT platform Lightbend.

Lightbend has developed its Reactive Platform for lightweight, modular, and cognitive microservice application development in the enterprise.

IBM is also working with Lightbend to integrate its approach across its cloud platform and service portfolio and represents a big commitment to its scalable architecture.

San Francisco-based Lightbend was founded in 2011 to create a platform that enables developers to build message-driven applications in cloud computing environments.

The company’s system allows enterprises to build a microservice architecture in order to develop software applications as separate, modular components.

Management is headed by Mark Brewer, who has been with the company since 2012 and was previously VP Business Operations at VMware (VMW).

Below is a brief overview video about Lightbend’s platform:

(Source: Lightbend)

Lightbend offers its ‘Reactive Platform’ for both development and production environments, as the graphic shows below:

(Source: Lightbend)

The company recently announced a strategic partnership with new investor IBM, where the two companies said they would work together to develop a ‘complete toolchain for Java and Scala developers to easily build and deploy AI and cognitive applications in both on-premise and cloud environments.’

Investors in the current deal also included Intel Capital, (INTC), Juniper Ventures (JNPR), Bain Capital Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, and Shasta Ventures.

Valuation in the current financing was not disclosed; Lightbend has now raised a total of $52 million and is growing quickly in the hot space of microservices, so I would not be surprised to learn that its valuation is in the $100 million to $200 million range.

In addition to IBM’s investment and collaboration initiative, Lightbend’s Reactive Platform will be made available in IBM’s Marketplace as an integrated system with its WebSphere Application Server.

Furthermore, IBM intends to integrate Lightbend’s reactive programming, microservices and data streaming capabilities ‘across its platform and portfolio of cloud services, including data analytics, cognitive and machine learning, and collaborative data science tools.

So, it appears IBM is making a significant commitment to the Lightbend approach to modular software development in the enterprise.

As Bob Lord, Chief Digital Officer, IBM stated in the deal announcement,

The use of the Lightbend Reactive Platform is essential to building today’s modern infrastructures. Lightbend represents IBM’s continuous commitment to the Java and Scala communities. Java and Scala are the languages of cognitive and AI development, and cognitive development is the future. The collaboration between IBM and Lightbend will help enterprise developers build cognitive applications and accelerate the era of cognitive computing.

However, with Lightbend’s Reactive Platform at the intersection of cognitive computing, microservices and Java and Scala communities, IBM is making an investment in what it perceives is the future for building distributed applications in a new world of cloud computing environments.

