GNC: The 'Masters Of The Universe' Are Starting To Cover

Last night after the closing bell, as per the WSJ's timely reporting of short interest we learned that the "masters of the universe" covered 1,815,473 million shares of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) for the two-week period ended June 30. GNC's short interest is still extremely elevated at 26,949,028 shares. However, GNC has moved down the rankings to the 15th slot when it comes to the most heavily shorted companies as a percentage of their float.

For perspective, enclosed below is my handy, dandy tracking spreadsheet, as I have been closely monitoring the changes to GNC's short interest. This marks two consecutive two-week time spans where, at least cumulatively, short interest has declined for GNC.

Incidentally, it appears as if more shorts threw in the towel on the holiday-shorted July 3 trading session, as shares of GNC moved through the $9 level. Yet somehow, miraculously, the shorts were able to quickly knock GNC back down under $8 per share only two trading sessions later. Yes, it has been retail whack-a-mole season where there are new headlines about store closures and Amazon Prime Day (as if this was a new phenomenon), and this is somehow an excuse to justify why shares of most retail stock have been taken to the woodshed.

However, this doesn't pass the logic test, as L Brands (LB) and its weak same-store sales at Victoria's Secret have nothing to due with health and wellness products. Can someone please explain to me how slow sales of overpriced women's lingerie has anything to do with vitamins, and protein products? Moreover, the news that Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) was unable to find a buyer was another excuse for why GNC traded weakly in that same trading session. Please explain to me how a brand that peaked in popularity while I was in high school (1996-99) has anything to do with GNC's turnaround prospects. Although ANF has tried to move away from high schoolers and college kids, I would argue its brand cache is severely diminished, its products are way too expensive for the masses, and they have too many stores (shadow debt). What does an overpriced and out-of-style apparel company have to do with GNC?

Finally, there is the Amazon Prime Day excuse. GNC has been selling its products on Amazon's Marketplace since Jan. 12. For anyone paying attention, GNC's prices for third-party products that aren't exclusive to them are priced in line with Amazon and other purveyors of health and wellness products.

To alleviate confusion, yesterday morning GNC released its earnings date. I use the word "confusion" because during Q1 (April 4), GNC issued its earnings date. We know officially know that GNC will report Q2 2017 earnings on July 27.

Based on my obsessive research and channel checks, I am quite confident that GNC will post solid Q2 2017 numbers. But this press release is a positive as it takes the risk of a negative earnings preannouncement off the table (in the minds of skeptics).

Takeaway

It appears that the masters of the universe are starting to cover GNC, albeit modestly. This is an interesting data point as it shows that some hedge fund managers are finally starting to work out that the risk/reward for this short is skewed in favor of the bulls. That said, 27 million shares is still plenty of firepower and more than enough of a powder keg for shares to explode to the upside, should Q2 results and the conference call affirm my "courage and conviction" and research.

