Potash Corp.: Shareholders are investing with no margin of safety

However, it will be difficult for shareholders to double their invested capital at this price.

Recent Business Highlights

The price of potash has been trending lower for the more than 5 years. And while several industry operators have been forecasting improvements in the potash global market for nearly 12 months, so far, a strong reversal and strengthening of its fundamentals have not yet materialized. However, interestingly, Potash Corp.'s (NYSE:POT) share price is not trading at particularly cheap multiples. And while I, too, expect a near-term recovery, I remain somewhat skeptical as to its actual recovery strength, as the competition remains as intense as ever from key competitors such as Russia, Belarus, China and others. Belarus, in particular, is determined to increase its supply as it is one of the country's top exports.

Since PotastCorp. has a diverse portfolio of business, it was able to weather the potash downturn a better than other companies which are less diversified - such as Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) - with 2016 having been a particularly bad year for potash producers.

Management's cost reduction initiatives have certainly helped its latest quarterly results of 2017 Q1, fully offsetting its lower revenues. Revenues came in down 8% YoY, but its gross margin was up 15%, and its EPS was 100% higher YoY to $0.18 from $0.09. However, the drawback of this diversification is

However, the drawback of this diversification is revealed itself as its nitrogen and phosphate segments caused a drag on to its consolidated gross margin results for 2017 Q1. Together, its nitrogen and phosphate gross margin was down just over 25% YoY.

Moreover, Potash Corp's management is indeed feeling confident that potash's demand are actually showing signs of strengthening and its management raised the bottom end of its guidance gross margin for potash from $550-$800 million to $600-$800 million, which, although makes for good headlines in the press, it is still far below its 2015 potash gross margin of $1,322 and 2014 potash's gross margin $1,435.

Furthermore, as the table below shows, while prices in North America have increased by 7% YoY, results from its overseas sales have on average by more than 14%.

Source: 2017 Q1 press statement

Financials

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

While Potash Corp. has a reasonably good business model, with historical good margins, its economics remain fully exposed to the potash cycle. As the graph below shows, roughly 50% of its gross margin is derived from its potash segment.

When the potash market eventually does recover the company will do significantly better than recently, however, its share price is already overly optimistic and pricing in a strong recovery already, as you can see in the section below.

DCF Valuation

A rough DCF calculation on Potash Corp's normalized FCF of $965 million with growth 5% growth from this depressed base over the next 5 years (which is an extremely bullish assumption) and then leveled its growth at 3%, which is in line with inflation but higher than Potash Corp's 5-year CAGR of -15% or its 10-year CAGR of 2%. I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10%, which is a standard equity discount rate.

This brings the DCF to approximately $15 billion, which is practically what it trades for already reinforcing my argument which is that there is a very small margin of safety at the price it currently trades at.

Investment Risks

The obvious risk is that Potash Corp. is a commodity company. Management, however good, really have very little in their power that they can do to offer its business a meaningful competitive advantage. The company, at the end of the day, relies on global macroeconomic factors to succeed. Cutting costs are great, but it reaches a point where no more costs can be cut. The main nutrient it sells is potash, followed by nitrogen. Without a meaningful recovery in the price these commodities all that the company is left to do is pay lip service to its shareholders.

Moreover, in the event that there is a meaningful recovery in the near-to-medium term, there is very little guarantee that Potash Corp. will get the lion's share of the market or even as large as it has done in the past. It has many global competitors, with some competitors, such as state-owned Belaruskali having quite low cash cost COGS.

Conclusion

Essentially, I have struggled to see how anyone can make a suitable and safe return from investing in Potash Corp. at this price. Furthermore, while its merger with Agrium (NYSE:AGU) is expected to find annual cost savings of $500m within 24 months of it completing the merger, this will not be sufficient to offer investors an adequate margin of safety from investing in POT.

On the other hand, investors that are still interested in being exposed to the potential cyclical upturn in potash but demand a bigger margin of safety could consider looking at Intrepid Potash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.