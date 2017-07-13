Guess? - Top-Line Growth And Margin Expansion Will Drive Multiples Higher

Although I have been skeptical in the past, I see that things are starting to work for the company.

Guess? has been in a downtrend for years, but has recently started to report improvements in the top line and gross profit.

Just like many other companies exposed to the recent negative trends in brick and mortar retail, Guess? (GES) has experienced some troubles in the last few years, with revenue spiraling down, comps declining and ongoing weakness in margins. I have been a bit skeptical about the company's turnaround in the recent past, due to a series of negative factors such as the sharpening decline in comps in North America, the negative free cash flow and other signs of weak operating performance. In my previous article, I wrote that we should wait for signs of improvements in the North American segment before considering buying GES. Therefore, I would like to share some of my thoughts on the stock as I think the company is showing some signs of improvement.

Recent Results

On May 24, Guess reported Q1 results, posting a double beat on earnings and revenue estimates:

Q1 EPS of -$0.24 beats by $0.08. Revenue of $458.58M (+2.2% Y/Y) beats by $9.36M.

There were both positives and negatives in Q1 results. Let's give a look at the main ones. Revenue growth is obviously the first positive factor worth mentioning. Compared to the corresponding period of 2016, revenue grew 2% in reported currency and 4% in constant currency, as a result of strength in Europe and Asia, which offset weak results in North America.

Americas saw a decrease in revenue in both the retail and whole segment, which declined 14.9% and 5.7%, respectively. That weakness was more than offset by the 23.3% growth in Europe and the 16.9% in Asia.

What happened on the revenue side is very interesting. It's true that markets don't have to show similar performance, but such a weak performance in one main market against such a strong performance in another is not something that happens regularly. Anyway, I would say that, despite the weak performance in the Americas, these results are a positive sign. We know that retail in North America is living a difficult period, and no company exposed to this segment is immune to the negative effects of declining foot traffic and the promotional environment. The fact that the company can generate strong sales in a market like Europe is a great positive, considering the anemic growth and the relatively unfavorable consumer spending environment in the region. This strong divergence was confirmed by comps, as they fell 15% Y/Y in North America, but rose 5% in Europe and 4% in Asia.

Gross profit also grew a bit (+1.3%) compared to Q1 2016, but gross margin continued to show weakness, with a 50 bps decline. Loss from operations also declined 12%, nothing to be excited about, but a good sign of relative improvement, although operating cash flow continued to be very negative (-$29,947 vs. -$30.711 in Q1 2016).

In this context of mixed results, the management issued a very positive guidance. Seeking Alpha reported:

GES issues downside guidance for Q2, seeing EPS of $0.08-$0.11 vs. $0.12 analyst consensus estimate on net revenue growth of 2%-4%, but forecasts better than expected FY 2018 EPS of $0.34-$0.44 vs. $0.33 consensus on net revenue growth of 3.5%-5%.

These numbers give us some important information. Revenue growth is expected to rise significantly from the recent 2.2%, and earnings are expected to rise again after years of decline.

Margin Expansion and Opportunity

Revenue is already on the growth path, thanks to the strong performance in Europe and Asia, but margins have been weak so far due to the bad conditions of the North American business. Nonetheless, the management's earnings guidance, confirmed by their expectations of a slightly higher gross margin and operating margin, suggests a scenario of margin expansion for the first time since 2010-11. Low profitability has been the main reason why the stock performed so bad in the past five years, and an improvement on that side would be a nice catalyst.

To give readers an idea of what effect the company's weak margins have on the stock's valuation, I am going to compare GES with other peers that report higher margins, such as Gap (GPS), Urban Outfitters (URBN) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO). As we can see in the table below, GES trades at just 0.31x EV/Revenue, against the 0.47x-0.53x range of the peer's group.

GES EV to Revenues (ttm) data by YCharts

There is no reason to justify this, other than the lower profitability. Actually, I think it's necessary to point out that Guess is showing the strongest top-line growth in the group if we consider the last 2-3 quarters. The weaker performance in North America, with the low marginality it brings, is keeping the stock at a depressed valuation compared to peers. It is reasonable to expect a multiple expansion if margins improve and move closer to the level of the company's peers.

We don't know how long it will take for Guess to go back to that kind of profitability, but there are signs that it's on the right track. The reported top-line growth and the positive guidance point to improving conditions. I would have been more skeptical if the company hadn't reported top-line growth for three quarters in a row, but the positive trend in revenue is evident.

My Approach With Guess

We don't know whether all the cost savings and supply chain measures the company is implementing will be successful, and I usually don't try to predict the outcomes of such measures if there is not a good reason to do that. On the other side, one of the positive effects of good revenue growth is that fixed cost gets diluted and margins can expand, other things being equal. Considering that the positive trend in the top line is now evident and that the interest for the brand is good, we can expect these factors to have a positive effect on margins.

If Guess managed to grow operating margin from the current anemic levels to the peers average of 6%-7%, there would be between 51% and 67% upside for the stock, based on peers' EV/Revenue multiples. It may take a few years for this to happen, but I think it's a nice bet at these levels. After all, Guess has a solid balance sheet with a debt to equity ratio of 0.56, and still good cash reserves. With $316 million in cash and current assets covering 302% of current liabilities, the $76 million cash outflow needed for dividend payments is largely covered.

I think an investment in GES at these levels makes sense. Financials are improving, the guidance is positive, the company is solid and the potential upside, if things work well, is significant. We can enjoy a 7.7% dividend yield while we wait for things to continue to improve and margins to expand.

Clearly, there is a series of risks that we should not forget, including:

Guess is a fashion company, and its financial results can be significantly impacted by the rise and fall of fashion trends that are largely beyond the control of the company.

The bad situation in North America may continue to worsen and offset strength in Europe and Asia.

Expanding margins may be more difficult than the company expects, and revenue growth may be not enough to push margins significantly higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GES over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.