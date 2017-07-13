Tesla: Why Model 3 And Why Now?

From 2009 through 2016 U.S. new vehicle sales had been on a steady seven-year climb, hitting a new record in 2016 with sales of about 17.5 million units. But since January the picture has been changing. The numbers for June, despite most companies improving over the May numbers, continued down from 2016. Projected sales for 2017 now stand at less then 17 million units.

There are a number of reasons for this that have been visible and growing for the past several years, so no one should be surprised this is happening now. But for Tesla (TSLA) which began producing their first small sedan this month (the Model 3), it means serious and mounting headwinds for sales of both new and used vehicles.

The Model 3 has arrived

(source: Elon Musk, Twitter)

A large portion of annual sales for the "Big Three" are to huge fleet accounts. The largest players among them are the car rental companies such as Hertz (HTZ) and Avis Budget (CAR). Their annual purchases are being scaled back due to internal factors.

Car rental companies operate what can best be described as a pipeline. As new vehicles enter the pipeline, older units are moved out the other end to used vehicle sales centers or auto auctions. After years of growing numbers, the used car markets are now saturated and prices are falling. Automakers are faced with two options in these circumstances: Lowering prices on the existing inventory by increasing already sky-high incentives, or cutting production. Ford (F) and others have already started trimming production to keep inventories in balance.

For the car rental companies, slowing used car sales are backing up their pipelines forcing reductions in new vehicle orders with the bulk of these reductions being small sedans as you read in the linked articles above. Fleet buyers must be cognizant of buyer's changing tastes. I find the proof in this recent statement.

"U.S. consumers continued to shun passenger cars in favor of larger pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers. Passenger car sales were also hurt as some automakers, including GM, have moved to reduce relatively low-margin sales to rental agencies." (source: Reuters)

Lower prices for used vehicles have several negative impacts affecting not only the rental car companies, but every manufacturer including Tesla. It not only hurts rental car company profits with lower revenue from used vehicle sales, it also hurts manufacturer's new car sales. Tesla gets hit with a double blow because they also market their used cars, most of which for now are sedans.

Most buyers today are payment buyers. They want a great vehicle with the lowest possible payment. If they are trading in a used vehicle that is now worth less, they have to make up the difference in a higher monthly payment or an increased down payment. If they are leasing, a lower calculated residual value again means a higher payment. Higher payments may push buyers to delay their purchase or lease, resulting in lost or postponed sales.

Another factor identified for shrinking sales is the growth in payment contract terms. Where 36 and 48 month contract terms were common just a decade ago, 60, 72 and even 84 month contracts are the new normal to keep payments affordable for the mass market. But offering lower payments means it will take longer for the buyer to have a positive position in their vehicle's value. That translates to longer ownership periods before their vehicles can be traded for new ones. With improvements in quality and longer warranties, customers are indeed keeping vehicles longer.

Households are changing too. Where the family vehicle count could easily be three or four, changing designs in large developments are now having an impact and reducing those numbers. Many new developments here in Florida now prohibit on-street parking, and limit the number of vehicles that can be parked in driveways. On a recent visit to the DC area my sister stopped in at a new townhouse development in Alexandria, VA. There, half the new units, starting at $749,900, had no garages and just a small driveway. The larger and more expensive 4-BR units had a single car garage and enough room for a second vehicle on the driveway. In order to reduce street widths that save land waste and paving costs, street parking is not allowed.

This is pushing owners in these developments to be more selective in their choices, with a growing number opting for multi-purpose vehicles. During a recent drive thru survey of my own gated neighborhood where these same parking restrictions apply, SUVs outnumber sedans by a 8:1 ratio. In chats with my neighbors "versatility," and a perception of greater safety are the No. 1 and No. 2 reasons given for owning an SUV. Even the Jacksonville Beach police officer on my street who is allowed to drive his department unit home each night has been assigned a Ford flex-fuel SUV.

The introduction SUVs in the 90s forever changed the landscape.

This market shift away from sedans did not happen overnight. It actually began back in the "Young Urban Professional" days of the 1990s with the introduction of the Ford Explorer. High-end luxury sedans have seen their sales decline too. Lincoln Towncars have been replaced by Cadillac Escalades in limousine fleets. Even the presidential motorcade today is mainly a fleet of big SUVs.

SUVs are preferred by moms and dads having to load kids into car seats due to the taller seating heights. Anyone who ever struggled to put a little one in a low-sitting sedan remembers the frequent backaches that resulted. My sister is my favorite example. She cited this as the reason she gave up her Volvo 960 sedan and replaced it with a new Expedition when it was introduced by Ford back in the 90s. Bending over to load two little ones into car seats forced the replacement of her beloved Volvo, even though she believed a Volvo was the safest car made at the time.

Millennials, now marrying and starting families, are impacting market choices again in the exact same way. The small and medium sized four-door cars are falling out of favor with them, replaced by multi-functional vehicles like Crossovers and SUVs. That means increased emphasis on safety and versatility (confirmed by my neighbors).

Toyota (TM) and the Dodge division of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) have both made serious changes to their small sedan lineups in the last year or so. Consumers' changing tastes away from small sedans are blamed in both cases. Recent articles can be found here and here.

Why the Model 3, and why now of all times?

Given all of the above, why did Tesla proceed with the Model 3? No one can answer that question except Elon Musk. Clues found in Musk's statements at the June annual shareholders meeting seem to indicate he is fully aware of his mistake.

"I am confident that we could drop the capex by a factor of two between Model 3 and Model Y, which I think is a really big deal and accelerates its readiness despite the new technologies. So we are aiming for that to hit the roads in 2019 approximately. And probably the demand for Model Y will exceed the demand for Model 3."

These were not the words anyone expected from Musk just one month before the introduction of his newest car. He seems to admit the Model 3 is going to disappoint and is attempting to move the focus downstream to the Model Y, to Semi-Trucks (which I wrote about recently here) and to the Solar Roof. I am not the first writer to have questioned market entries from Tesla.

Conclusion: Tesla shareholders are banking on impressive sales numbers for the Model 3 and hoping sales hit projections of 500,000 units in 2018. With sales of their Model S and X vehicles having apparently peaked at about 25,000 combined units per quarter and no profits in the foreseeable future, Tesla's growth and fate rests in the hands of the Model 3.

The next vehicle offering, the Model Y, is not expected until 2019 or later and will require an entirely new and very expensive platform. Not the best of scenarios for a stock with a still lofty valuation despite the recent correction.

Investors need to take a hard look and decide: Is Elon Musk the right person to be at the helm of Tesla, or is it time he be cut loose to go play with his rockets and tunnels? In my personal opinion it is indeed time for Musk to pass the baton to a more seasoned automotive executive who could execute more effectively while focusing 100% of his time on Tesla, Inc.

NOTE FROM THE AUTHOR: I would like to thank my readers for their lively comments in response to my articles. It is the best part of writing for SA, and I do my best to respond to as many questions as time allows. Please keep them coming!