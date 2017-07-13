BlackBerry's Progress

The developments seen in the most recent quarter are a sign that the turnaround is actually well underway.

Bears often talk about BlackBerry's inability to achieve any significant improvement, but the company is actually making a lot of progress.

BlackBerry is currently undergoing a big transition as it tries to turn its business around.

In my most recent article about BlackBerry (BBRY), I talked about why the most recent quarter was very positive for BlackBerry’s prospects. I mostly discussed how the company managed to create breathing room while it is transitioning to being more of a services company. Now I will discuss other developments during the quarter that have more to do with the actual transition of the business.

BlackBerry is changing

So the transition to becoming a software and services company is well underway with an increasing amount of revenue being derived from the segment. Opinions about whether the tactic will prove to be successful are still divided as there are still many who are not comfortable with the fact that BlackBerry is still seeing its overall revenue trend down. Despite opinions about the tactic being divided, one cannot help but notice that BlackBerry is undergoing change and is making progress towards achieving its goal of becoming a software and services company.

BlackBerry made a lot of progress in its key growth areas during the most recent quarter. In cybersecurity, the company had multiple promising achievements. One of these was the launch of BlackBerry SHIELD, an assessment tool for cybersecurity risk management. The tool will be made available to Allied World’s cyber insurance policyholders.

AtHoc account was also launched during the quarter. This is a FedRAMP- authorized solution. The solution enables government agencies and other large organizations to account for their personnel in real time. This platform is so far the only one that has achieved Fed-RAMP authorization for crisis communications.

Embedded software

In the embedded software area, there were some important design wins that concerns the automotive area, which is a high growth area. Hypervisor 2.0 was recently announced, which reduced the risk of a security breach in a vehicle software solutions. Qualcomm (QCOM) announced that it is adopting BlackBerry’s Hypervisor to support its digital cockpit solution in automotive. Also, NVIDIA (NVDA) chose BlackBerry’s QNX, based on performance and safety, to use for its real-time OS on its DrivePX2 platform.

During the quarter, management also announced that it would bring its vehicle management portal to the market later this year. This portal is a comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for automobiles. The market is worth $30 bln today, according to BlackBerry’s management. They added that they expect this market will grow at a 30% CAGR for the next 15 years.

Radar

Radar also had a promising quarter with FedEx (FDX) choosing Radar for its custom critical services. BlackBerry is also planning to launch Radar Light later this year. This version is cost-optimized and according to management it will expand Radar’s total addressable market from 8 mln units to 28 mln units.

Licensing of technology

Of course we cannot forget the progress that is being made in the licensing program. The company expanded their licensing program last quarter beyond the BlackBerry branded devices. Two big developments seen in the last quarter were the initiation of KEYone shipments by TCL and the initiation of shipments of BlackBerry Aurora by BB Merah Putih.

BlackBerry is doing more than stopping the bleeding

So again, there were plenty of positive developments made during the most recent quarter. Besides creating space to breathe while the company is transitioning to a better business plan, there are actually a lot of developments that create growth opportunities going forward. Meaning BlackBerry is not just trying to stop the bleeding, but is actually making progress in becoming a growing and profitable company.

Positive FCF

What is really a plus for BlackBerry is the fact that management said that they expect to be FCF positive for the full fiscal year. And that would of course be without the Qualcomm arbitration award. I talked about how the company managed to create room for itself to grow, but this way it would actually already be creating value while its outlook keeps improving.

Services and software as a % of total

So far, as you all know, BlackBerry is still seeing overall revenue decline, but now you know that that does not mean that there is not any progress.

An improvement of the margins can be seen resulting from the fact that an increasing percentage of BlackBerry’s revenue is derived from the software and service segment. This percentage currently stands at 69%.

Conclusion

The recent developments show that BlackBerry is working hard and making progress in laying the foundation for future growth. At the same time, as highlighted in my previous article, the company has managed to create enough breathing room to make sure that it can make this happen without getting into trouble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, please click "follow" for more.