Time To Sell Lloyds Banking Group

There are comparable economics available elsewhere in Europe and even in some US bank stocks.

If Brexit goes well, the UK will not surge and Lloyds is priced for a benign outcome.

Investors should switch positions in Lloyds Bank (LYG) (LLOY) into European banks outside the UK or into US banks with attractive capital dynamics.

No question, Lloyds has its virtues: a solid dividend yield, strong capital position and potential to improve core earnings. I’ve written about these before, anyone wishing to walk through a more detailed appraisal of the bull case can read it here.

However, such attractions are not unique in the European banking space, and all UK banks face a more uncertain future after the UK election that was held on June 8 th. I reversed my call on Lloyds the day after the election in this article on UK equities.

Never ignore big picture risk

As proxies for domestic GDP and risk developments, bank stocks are inseparable from the big picture backdrop they operate in. As the UK heads into its Brexit process, visibility is lower by definition, and there are now clear signs of early economic stresses: consumer spending, household saving, business investment, higher inflation, uncertainty in the Bank of England MPC, confusion over the fiscal outlook all bear witness to mounting risk. At the banking level, the UK PRA has also expressed concern about the ramp in consumer credit over recent years, while also noting the absence of the reckless practices that preceded the 2008 crisis. All this current data suggests downside EPS risk is increasing for Lloyds.

Investors in UK Banks have to watch the politics

One of the major mistakes made in much post-election commentary is to assume that the severely weakened state of Theresa May, the tragicomic U.K. Prime Minister, means the risks around Brexit have reduced. The idea here is that since May had completely embraced an economically disruptive “hard” Brexit (under which the UK would leave the European Single Market), her more vulnerable parliamentary position after the election means Brexit should now be “softer”. And a pro-EU grouping in the Conservative party has already made its presence felt. There are two points to make here.

The Eurosceptic wing of the Conservative Party shows no sign of backing down and will continue to push for a hard Brexit. These politicians are among the most ideologically “pure” in the UK, and investors should understand these Conservatives will view the economic pain of their preferred hard Brexit as akin to the results of an ecstatic self-flagellation as the UK emerges “into the light”. An election-emboldened pro-EU element of the Conservative party has already formed links with pro-EU members of t he Labour Party (which forms the Parliamentary opposition to the the Conservative government). Any progress by this cross party group will bring the charismatic former leader of UKIP (the Brexit driven UK Independence Party) Nigel Farage out his semi retirement, and UKIP will emerge again as a force that can take votes from both the Tories and Labour, and, to the extent that it is has been relaxed, force the “hard” Brexit agenda back onto the programmes of both main parties as they try to keep their electoral support together. The effect of this will be to split the Conservative Party down the middle, making a leadership contest inevitable and a fresh election highly likely. That election would be most likely to bring Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party to power given its momentum after the June election. Corbyn is an old-school socialist who never says two words of economic sense together and would be severely negative for the UK’s ability to attract mobile capital. Anyone considering holding UK assets should google the histories of Corbyn and his Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell , before doing so, given the likelihood of these two taking charge of the UK economy at some point in the next two years

Applying this macro fog to Lloyds

Why does this matter for Lloyds? Other than the obvious impact of economic and even sovereign governance uncertainty on banks, Lloyds doesn’t offer any particular virtues on a bottom up basis within the European banks opportunity set to offset these uncertainties:

Sure, payouts can increase and Lloyds's 2018-2019 yields are pretty tasty. However, the yields in Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) (STO:NDA), Caixa (OTCPK:CAIXY) (BME:CABK) Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) (BME:SAB), DNB (DNBHY) (STO:DNBO) are not so far behind and don’t forget that Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY) (CPH:DANSKE) also has a strong buyback programme. I would also point to Intesa (OTCPK:ISNPY) (BIT:ISP) here, though Italy has deep structural issues of its own to contend with. Does a point or two of yield in a UK Bank really amount to an advantage for investors given the risk dynamics around Brexit? In contrast to the murky and declining UK outlook, the French banks are attractive in terms of PE multiples, and of course may benefit from an improved political situation given the dominance of a reformist president in Emmanuel Macron. I also think the French will come under pressure to lift payout ratios.

The chart below (from Bloomberg) shows Lloyds UK line against the SX7P European Banks index since the election. There is no reason for this under-performance not to continue.

Outside of Europe, anyone wanting solid, deposit taking banks with good capital distribution can look to the U.S. regionals and US GSIBs. There I would emphasise the likes of Fifth Third (FITB), Keycorp (KEY),which also offers a strong integration situation, Citi (NYSE:C) and Bank of America (BAC).

Conclusion

Whether you view Brexit as a disaster for the UK economy, no big deal either way or a longer term "deliverance" from socialist European regulatory bondage, Lloyds simply isn't pricing in the nearer term big picture risk and is therefore assuming a relatively benign impact of Brexit. This ignores the likelihood of political chaos in the Conservative party, a Corbyn government and (probable) short term uncertainty and disruption increasing if the UK does pursue a hard Brexit (which to the mind of this analyst is inevitable given the desire of the UK electorate to end free movement of labour). Time to switch to comparable valuations and watch the UK circus from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, DANSKE, SAN, BNPQF, IITOF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.