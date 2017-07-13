Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/12/17: AZZ, CNBKA, IMDZ, MCC

| About: AZZ incorporated (AZZ)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/12/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, as companies close trading windows to their executives until June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to wane into the third week of July, before surging again in the first week of August.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC);
  • Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA), and;
  • AZZ (NYSE:AZZ).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN);
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT);
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W);
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS);
  • VMware (NYSE:VMW);
  • Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC);
  • Palo Alto Net (NYSE:PANW);
  • Korn Ferry Intl (NYSE:KFY);
  • Barracuda Netw (NYSE:CUDA);
  • Cent Euro Media (NASDAQ:CETV), and;
  • BOX (NYSE:BOX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Wld Pnt Terminals (NYSE:WPT);
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK), and;
  • Intl Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 World Point Terminals BO Wld Pnt Terminals WPT JB* $53,056,748
2 Malone John C DIR,BO Liberty Global LBTYK JB* $21,150,408
3 Coleman Lewis W DIR Immune Design IMDZ B $760,200
4 Brown Hyatt J DIR Intl Speedway ISCA JB* $337,900
5 Ferguson Thomas E CEO,DIR AZZ AZZ B $247,935
6 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B $194,493
7 Griffin David West VP,CFO Calumet Specialty CLMT AB $90,069
8 Taube Brook CEO,DIR,BO Medley Capital MCC B $77,482
9 Fehlman Paul Wesley VP,CFO AZZ AZZ B $73,971
10 Kim Dennis D O Zafgen ZFGN B $33,900
Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Tcs Capital Mgt O Cent Euro Media CETV JS* $20,250,000
2 Knueppel Henry W DIR Regal Beloit RBC AS $15,300,000
3 Draper Fisher Jurvetson Fund VIII BO BOX BOX S $11,562,880
4 Perone Michael D DIR,BO Barracuda Netw CUDA AS $9,725,838
5 Jenkins William D Jr CEO,DIR Barracuda Netw CUDA AS $5,808,901
6 Korkus Ohad CTO,DIR Varonis Systems VRNS AS $5,713,309
7 Ramaswami Rajiv COO VMware VMW AS $5,390,829
8 Goetz James J DIR Palo Alto Net PANW S $4,139,010
9 Burnison Gary D CEO,DIR Korn Ferry Intl KFY S $4,091,328
10 Shah Niraj CEO,DIR,BO Wayfair W AS $3,688,590

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500.
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here