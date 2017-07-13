Abercrombie & Fitch After The Drop - To Buy Or Not To Buy?

There are several signs that the situation is improving, from ongoing strength at Hollister to less negative comps at Abercrombie.

Shares of Abercrombie (ANF) fell sharply after the company announced that it has terminated discussions about a potential sale of the whole company. The justification was the following:

After a comprehensive review of all relevant factors, with the assistance of our financial advisor, the A&F Board of Directors determined that the best path to enhance value for stockholders is the rigorous execution of our business plan.

According to management, selling the company to a suitor was not the best option, and the company has understood that the best thing to do at the moment is to focus on the implementation of some strategic initiatives to improve its operations, sustaining the positive momentum at Hollister and continuing to work to fix problems in its Abercrombie division as well. The management shared its view that there is no need of an outright sale to right the ship, and expressed optimism for the prospects of both its divisions:

We believe in the prospects for our business and the opportunities for our brands. We are generating solid comp store sales momentum at Hollister and continue to refine and implement strategies to position the Abercrombie brand for revitalized performance.

It's true that there have been some signs of improvement in the recent past, especially in the Hollister division. Hollister keeps reporting positive comps growth, while comps at Abercrombie continue to be very weak, although the YoY variation in comps last quarter was less negative than in the corresponding quarter last year - nothing to be excited about, but still a sign of relative improvement.

Despite the positive signs, it is reasonable to assume that the deal was not completed because the suitor's offers were not convenient enough. On May 10th, Abercrombie's management announced it was in preliminary discussions with potential buyers, with a joint venture between American Eagle (AEO) and Cerberus. In early June, we read that the board lowered its expectations for a potential takeover price to just $13.50, against the initial $14.50 - $15.00 suggested. Despite the lowered expectations, the company probably didn't find a bidder who was really interested in buying the company at a premium over the market's valuation.

Despite the several problems the company and the rest of the brick and mortar retailers are facing, it's strange that no buyer was willing to place a bid above market valuation at these depressed levels. Although there haven't been many deals in the industry lately, there are some benchmarks that could be used to have an idea of the takeover multiples suitors are buying at. Kate Spade (KATE) announced it was selling itself at Coach (COH) just a few days before the announcement that ANF was looking for a buyer. The deal was closed at 9.0x TTM EBITDA, which was already low compared to the industry's average takeover multiple of 11x EBITDA in the last decade.

Abercrombie's failure to sell itself, Kate Spade's relatively low takeover multiple, and other smaller acquisitions completed at very low Price-to-Sales multiples (such as West Marine, eBags, ModCloth, Moosejaw, and Destination Maternity) don't give us good signs about the state of the fashion industry in general. They suggest there are no significant mispricings to exploit, and only operating improvements can lead to returns for shareholders. I think this suggests we have to be very careful in our stock picking, limiting our bets in the industry to the companies that are showing signs of operating improvements and/or favorable underlying trends.

Abercrombie & Fitch is just in the gray area between the fashion companies that are righting the ship, such as Coach, and those that continue to report weak comps due to the weak environment in North America. On one side, Hollister is performing well and above the industry average. On the other side, Abercrombie continues to post double-digit declines. Nonetheless, I think there is something we should consider here - the company's demonstrated ability to successfully manage turnarounds.

As evident in the comps chart above, Hollister's situation in 2014 was almost identical to Abercrombie's current situation, but it took just four quarters to improve comps growth from -12% to +3%. If they managed to fix Hollister once, I think there is a good probability that they will manage to fix Abercrombie as well. Of course, there are many variables involved and there is a significant degree of uncertainty, but what we can be sure about is that the management does have some demonstrated skills in managing this kind of problems - unless we assume they were lucky, but I don't have elements to speculate on that.

The stock is trading at just 3.2x TTM EV/EBITDA, a below-industry multiple that suggests expectations of a perpetual decline. Even if the company managed only to report flat sales, I think the market's reaction would be quite strong. I think the conditions for an investment in ANF are becoming more favorable compared to when I wrote my previous article in March. At that time, I wrote it was a good idea to wait for more signs of stabilization, something that was in part shown last quarter.

After the strong sell-off, ANF is trading at a depressed valuation that implies a lot of upside potential, if things start to work well. There are not many stocks trading at these valuations and with Abercrombie's financial characteristics. ANF offers a 8.6% dividend yield that, although it's not fully covered by free cash flow ($54 million against $29 million), is backed by a solid balance sheet with $420 million in cash and a current ratio of 2.4. I am considering buying some shares because I think it's attractive to buy a stock yielding more than 8% with the possibility of significant capital gains if performance in the Abercrombie division continues to improve.

There are obviously some risks that I'm pondering, which include:

Operating performance at Abercrombie could not improve or not improve as fast as expected, and a dividend cut might be needed if the company wants to avoid deterioration in the balance sheet.

Fashion trends may be unfavorable for one of the company's brands, and even Hollister, which is performing well now, could lose momentum. After all, it targets teens, a segment that shows a very low level of loyalty to brands.

