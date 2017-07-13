A Decent 7.625% Yield From This New Issue

The issue is attractive relative to its other outstanding issue and should be able to be had under par.

Two Harbors has issued its second preferred of the year, a 7.625% fixed to float perpetual preferred.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has tapped the preferred market for the second time this year, raising $250 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a mortgage REIT focused on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, mortgage servicing rights, or MSR and other financial assets. TWO is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P., a global multi-strategy asset management firm.

Details of the issue are:

Two Harbors' new and existing issues compare to peers in the following way:



Graphically the stripped yield:

And, the yield-to-call:

Preferred stock is typically more stable than common equity, and TWO's Series A has compared as follows to the common since its issue in March:

From its high for the period, the equity is down 6.3%, and the preferred is down 4%, so it is a little more stable, but recall the equity out-yields the preferred by more than this.

At 303bps spread, the yield give-up is 11bps wider than the universe, 60bps wide to Annaly Capital's (NLY) average, and approximately 10 wide to Chimera Investment's (CIM) average. On this basis, the Series A is not cheap, but the Series B should be 299bps or below, which is a little better and probably appropriate for this name.

Bottom Line is that I believe the issue is attractive versus many comparable peers. I like the fixed to float nature of the security, the 10 years of call protection, and the yield is decent.

Keep in mind that until the preferred trades on the exchange, buyers can usually get it at a discount, increasing the attractiveness of the issue.

Recall the following recent IPO and future spin-off of Two Harbors:

On June 28, 2017, we acquired 76.5% of the outstanding common stock of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. ("Granite Point") in a formation transaction that closed concurrently with the closing of the initial public offering ("IPO") of Granite Point common stock. Granite Point was formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business established by Two Harbors in 2015 and will focus primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Our shares of Granite Point are subject to a 120-day lock-up period following the closing of the IPO, after which we expect to distribute shares to the holders of our common stock by means of a special pro rata dividend.

While Silver Bay hasn't been quite the home run, the REIT is progressive in its portfolio approach.

