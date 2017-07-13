Charge Forward, Together: Tesla

"The point of all this was, and remains, accelerating the advent of sustainable energy, so that we can imagine far into the future and life is still good. That's what "sustainable" means. It's not some silly, hippy thing - it matters for everyone."

Elon Musk, Co-Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors

Introduction

Tesla's (TSLA) recent share price fall has spurred a flurry of articles from shorts trying to validate what would have been loss-making positions since the start of the year. Lost in collective euphoria, some non-arguments have taken hold. TSLA is still up over 40% YTD, outperforming its industry peers General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F), as well as the S&P 500. This article intends to present a balanced financial case for TSLA, dismiss some of these non-arguments, and also explore what the future holds.

The Financial Story is Less Bleak than Presented

While TSLA's net operating loss for Q1 2017 was $397 million, negative operating cash flow (OCF) for the same quarter was 82% lower at $70 million.

Both FY 2015 and FY 2016 saw TSLA realize an OCF that while negative was substantially lower than the net operating loss. A positive trend also seems to be emerging - negative OCF to net loss is improving QoQ and YoY. Q1 2016 saw TSLA realize a net cash outflow of $249 million from a net loss of $282 million. Further, FY 2015 saw a net cash outflow of $524 million from a net loss of $889 million, compared to FY 2016 which had a lower net cash outflow of $124 million from a net loss of $773 million.

Of course, the story worsens when we include capex. The Gigafactory 1, the Model 3 rollout, the supercharger network, the service centers, etc., all require high capital expenditure, but crucially, are all intrinsic to Tesla's long-term growth.

A building on the scale of the Tesla Gigafactory 1 has never been attempted before in human history. It is this type of ambitious thinking and grandeur that underpins TSLA's valuation. The combined factors of the continued fall in the cost of lithium-ion batteries, the eventual cost reductions from Gigafactory 1's economies of scale, and higher global demand for EVs will drive future growth for TSLA.

Using analyst forecast sfor TSLA's FY 2017 and FY 2018 revenue, we estimate TSLA future value over the next five years to FY 2021. It is important to note that we take the assumption that TSLA retains its premium valuation in relation to its peers. The model falls apart if TSLA was to regress to the average price-to-sales (P/S) of its industry. It also accounts for a slowdown in sales due to the effects of competition from 2019 onwards. However, we believe the supposed negative effects of upcoming EV competition on TSLA have been overstated as the company possesses a strong economic moat in the form of the Tesla brand.

TSLA currently trades on a P/S of 5.9. This should progressively drop as the company matures. Under our most optimistic estimate of a P/S ratio of 4 and revenue of $34.87 billion, TSLA could see significant upside.

The Shorts Non-Arguments

The first non-argument is that TSLA should trade at less than 1x revenue like other auto companies. However, the stock market has historically always attached a premium to innovative forward-looking companies. TSLA is superior to its peers in that regard. Hence, to suggest the company should trade at the same valuation as GM ignores this historic premium.

The prospect of TSLA going bankrupt within five years also has been suggested by some shorts. While Tesla's Altman Z-score (a formula that calculates bankruptcy risk) of 1.73 is in the distress zone, it is better than that of both GM (1.21) and Ford (1.05). GM has net debt at 1.26x its market cap, Ford's is at 2.32x its market cap. Tesla's net debt to market cap stands at just 0.08x.

What the Future Holds

"We're running the most dangerous experiment in history right now, which is to see how much carbon dioxide the atmosphere can handle before there is an environmental catastrophe."

Elon Musk, 2013

As we enter the third decade of the 21st century the spectre of rapid anthropogenic climate change will continue to constrain the quality of life for millions of people. By 2023, there will be 500 million more people on earth and 400 million more cars by 2025. We cannot continue with a business-as-usual approach, or we run the risk of severe environmental failure.

In light of this, we come to a simple conclusion. TSLA is expensive relative to its fundamentals because to a lot of investors it is not just an investment, it is hope for a better, brighter, and cleaner future. TSLA is rare in that it gives investors wholesale exposure to a greener world, and it is one of the only publicly listed companies to do so. And thus, it also trades at a sustainability premium when compared to other automobile manufacturers.

Studies have found that consumers will pay a premium for sustainability when they think they can make a difference. And on the other hand, will demand a discount for unsustainability. We believe both of these factors are at play when it comes to TSLA's valuation in relation to its peers.

Is the premium justified? Could these green investors be the ones lost in their collective euphoria for a greener future? Only time will tell. What we know is that to secure the future of our planet there will need to be rapid adoption of EVs within the next decade. We also know France intends to ban the sale of ICE cars by 2040, Norway by 2025, with both the Netherlands and India having flirted with the idea of a similar ban. We believe this trend will continue with major economies like the UK and Canada. The stock market, normally chastised for being short-term has rightly taken the appropriate long-term view with TSLA.

Conclusion

Imagine a future where the rumbling streets of major metropolises fall silent with electric engines. Where our cars cannot only drive from our home to work, they also can go from city to city, from country to country, and earn us a weekly income when not in use.

The future of travel is undoubtedly self-driving electric vehicles. Tesla is building that future. Critically, it is this factor that gives TSLA its allure, and hence its premium rating. The launch of the Model 3 represents a coming of age for the company. It now stands at the cusp of either total collapse with a regression to its peers' price-to-sales multiple or ascension to new all-time highs.