It May Be Time To Buy Target Stock

Target (TGT) stock is heading higher today after the company boosted Q2 guidance behind the success of exclusive brand launches and the new Restock program. Q2 comps are now expected to be modestly positive, and that's huge because it ends a multi-quarter run of negative comparable sales growth. TGT stock, though, remains down about 25% year-to-date, and we think this sell-off coupled with positive prelim Q2 results means now is the right time to buy the stock.

According to our analysis, Target looks like a good "buy the dip" stock.

The stock's valuation is cyclical in a long-term window, but since 2015, the valuation has done nothing but slide. That doesn't give us great confidence that we will get a rebound in the multiple any time soon, but it is comforting to see that the valuation does go on long runs, both up and down. On this current leg lower, the EBITDA multiple has compressed from around 9.5x to 5.3x. That 5.3x EBITDA multiple is a 10-year low.

The cratering stock price also means the dividend yield has jumped to 4.5%, and that marks a 10-year high. Moreover, although Target's stock price has had a rocky run over the past 10 years, big jumps in the div yield have been good buying opportunities with near-term upside. Such jumps happened in 2009, 2011, and 2014, and each jump in yield preceded a sizable run-up in the stock.

Overall, we like the set-up in terms of valuation compression and dividend yield expansion, but also acknowledge that Target's fundamental growth story has materially changed. Amazon (AMZN) is eating market share, and the topline growth story is unwinding. Last quarter, comps fell 1.3%, driven by a decline in both average ticket and traffic. Meanwhile, the retail environment remains persistently promotional and a shift to more digital sales means higher DTC fulfillment costs for Target. That's hurting margins. Last quarter, Target's gross margins compressed 40 basis points. Meanwhile, sales deleveraging is causing the SG&A rate to go up. Target's SG&A rate rose 20 basis points last quarter.

The secular trends weighing on Target aren't showing many signs of reversing. Amazon just announced record numbers for Prime Day. Sales continue to migrate to the online channel, so DTC fulfillment expenses will only rise. Without positive comp growth and with labor pressures piling higher, the SG&A rate will likely head higher as well.

But Target is doing the right things to combat these secular trends and return to growth. The company's strategic initiatives, which include launching exclusive brands and buffing out the e-comm value prop, are yielding tangible benefits to the company's operations.

Firstly, Target is launching 12 new exclusive brands by the end of 2018 in an attempt to develop a product moat to protect against Amazon encroachment. The early results of this initiative have been promising. The launch of Cloud Island in May was a success, and management plans to roll out 4 more exclusive brands over the next several months. Exclusive brands should reinvigorate sales growth, grow product margins, and help offset higher DTC fulfillment costs.

Secondly, the Target Restock program has delivered promising early results. The program, which provides next-day delivery of a shopping-cart-sized shipment of goods, rolled out in the Twin Cities and has been doing very well, according to management. The more convenient Target makes the at-home shopping experience for consumers, the more likely the company will grow e-commerce sales.

All in all, investors just received bullish data that Target's strategic initiatives to thwart Amazon encroachment are working. The stock price, down more than 25% YTD, implies they aren't working. This disconnect is creating a buying opportunity for patient investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.