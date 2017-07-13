Blue Apron - Cohort Data Suggests Favorable Unit Economics

Current media point to increased marketing as a sign of the company's weakness, in reality this is likely an aggressive investment in a high ROI manner.

Diving into the Cohort Data

On Page 63 of Blue Apron's (NYSE:APRN) S1, they reveal detailed information regarding the company's unit economics. Most importantly, they discuss the average user's acquisition costs and subsequent spending behavior:

Source: Blue Apron S1

To sum up the graph, Blue Apron has spent approximately $270 million on marketing, which has resulted in the acquisition of approximately 2.87 million Customers ($94 per customer). The average customer (including inactive ones) spends $410 in their first 6 months, another $194 in their second 6 months (to total $606), and so on.

Why this is important is that Blue Apron's growth marketing plan (like many consumer companies) is to purchase streams of cashflow (users). Revenues only tell you half the story, which is a user's propensity to spend money and their interest in your product. Many start ups have high Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and retention rates, purely due to charging very low prices and taking losses on every sale. So what really matters is the profits generated from those users.

Blue Apron's gross margins have ranged from as low as 18% to as high as 35% and appear to have stabilized in the low 30% range. The company alludes to increasing returns to scale with the opening of additional distribution centers, but let's not rely on those gains and assume the latest 31% gross margin is indicative of future margins.

Source: Blue Apron (S1)

In order to truly understand the value of incremental revenues, we need to exclude all variable costs associated with those revenues. While CoGS (Gross Margin) captures most of that, one non-trivial value that is excluded is credit-card processing fees. These are lumped into the "Product, Technology, General and Administrative" line. The range for online credit card processing fees generally cost between 2-3% of the invoiced amount. Although I highly doubt that Blue Apron is paying the high end, we can use 3% to be conservative.

As a result, the contribution margin for Blue Apron is [Gross Margin (31%) - Credit Card Processing Fees (3%)] = 28%. In other words, 28 cents of every dollar of incremental revenue goes towards covering fixed costs, and paying shareholders (profits).

Going back to the cohort data above, we can multiply the revenues by the contribution margin to understand how much profit Blue Apron is making off their customers over time, to pay back their marketing costs:

Blue Apron spends $94 to acquire a paying customer, who subsequently generate revenues of $410 in their first 6 months at a contribution margin of 28%, thus generating $114.8 in net cash flows to the company. In other words, they have recouped the entire marketing spend in 6 months and all subsequent revenues generate incremental profit.

More importantly, we see that 2x payback occurs at 18 months, leading to an over 100% return on marketing investment in 18 months. This is important because some business models with high churn rates manage to pay back their marketing spend rather quickly, but effectively lose/churn their customers as soon as they have made their 1x payback. This results in effectively useless marketing spend.

Given these extremely good unit economics, it makes sense for Blue Apron to be aggressively spending on marketing. The sooner they spend the money, the more profits they will generate in the near future.

This leads to the current financials...

Most of the coverage on the web point to the financials showing "increasing marketing dollars" being spent by Blue Apron. There are two possible conclusions to draw from this:

The company is using marketing dollars to shore up its revenue numbers to make it look better than it really is. The company has a high (and positive NPV) return on its marketing spend and likes making good financial decisions.

Every article seems to point to #1 being the issue, without providing much proof or analysis to explain why that is the case, or worse, using incorrect Customer Acquisition costs to show how poor this data looks. My cohort analysis leans towards #2 being more likely. To try to illustrate the fallacy of #1, I have created a pro-forma income statement that removes the effects of marketing growth from the Q1'2017 financials:

Source: Company S1 and My Analysis (BLUE Highlights Noted Below)

Without marketing spend, the financials paint a significantly different picture for the company, showing them to be nearly profitable. This isn't surprising given that the company has had profitable quarters in the past, even with significant growth and marketing spend in those quarters (Q1 and Q2 of 2016).

The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Wildcard

Current news coverage is obsessed with the Amazon/Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) deal signalling huge competition for Blue Apron in the future. Here's why I don't agree that this as a major problem:

Grocery delivery (cheap and fast) is not a substitute for Blue Apron. If that were the case, Instacart would have destroyed Blue Apron's business model. People buying Blue Apron boxes are clearly not price sensitive to the bare ingredient cost since they can get them cheaper from Instacart or by going to the grocery store themselves.

For Amazon to compete, they would need a comparable offering to Blue Apron, i.e. a "curated cooking experience". While I'm sure they're capable of doing this, I just don't see it being in their sights. Amazon is notoriously good at search and bad at discovery (i.e. products on amazon.com). If they're going to work on discovery/curation, there are plenty of larger markets that they can expend their efforts into.

The "curated cooking experience" market just isn't large enough for Amazon to care. How big is the market for "people who will pay a premium to have interesting groceries and recipes delivered to their door so that they can cook it themselves". Clearly it's non negligible (given Blue Apron's traction), but where does it cap out at, $20 billion, maybe $30 billion? Amazon's interested in businesses that can attack hundred-billion dollar markets (i.e. groceries).

If Amazon really wants to enter this market, it seems just as likely that they would buy a company already in the space to get an instant foot hold in the space. Blue Apron would likely be considered (among the many other competitors).

Churn is less important than customer payback

Blue apron definitely suffers from high churn rates. I believe this is a function of their aggressive first order discounts, as well as hefty margins that deter people to continue using their service unless they have significant disposable income.

It's curious that other articles discuss high churn rates, but usually do not quantify them since Blue Apron doesn't supply them. However, they provide something that is much better, which is the customer Cohort data. From that dataset, we can calculate an implied churn rate over time:

Source: Blue Apron S1 and My Analysis ("Int" cohort spend values are quarterly values interpolated from the 6-month cohort data provided). The average user spends $31 in their 8th quarter since joining, and the average quarterly revenue per individual user is $247. Therefore users retain at about a $31/$247 = 12.5% rate after 8 quarters.

Customer churn seems to stabilize after about 2 years at 1 out of 8 customers. While this churn rate is higher than many other businesses, I stress that the payback periods are what matter most. If a customer pays back 10x the marketing acquisition cost in the first 6 months and then immediately churns, that's considerably better than a customer that never churns and has a 3x lifetime payback.

Questionable Media Coverage (Kick the IPO while it's down)

Source: CNBC Website

Headline spelling error aside, the headline makes Munchery sound amazing relative to Blue Apron. However, if you watch the video, you'll note that Munchery's valuation recently went from $300M to $80M, and that they never state that they are profitable. The closest thing James says is that "all of our markets were contribution margin positive in May". That effectively means they're profitable excluding all SG&A, which is very different than being a profitable company.

Source: Motley Fool

The first statement limiting the $94 value to only users acquired in 2014-2016 is incorrect, the $94 CAC calculation is explicitly discussed in the Blue Apron Footnote right below the cohort graph: "(1) Cost per Customer, or CPC, is calculated as cumulative marketing expenses for the years 2014, 2015, 2016 and the first quarter of 2017, divided by the total number of Customers acquired during such period." More outrageously, the second claim, saying that Blue Apron spent $386 to acquire each new customer in the last quarter, can't possibly be correct. Blue Apron spent roughly $60M in Q1 on Marketing. If they had spent $386 per customer, that would lead to acquiring $60M/$386 ~ 160k customers. They only had a total of 1.030M customers in quarter, which would mean they retained ~870 customers from the previous quarter. In their previous quarter, Blue Apron only had 879k customers. In order for this math to work, Blue apron would have had to have a nearly 100% retention rate (which we know is not even close to the case).

(I've seen this error in multiple places now, it appears that people are calculating the cost per net new user, which is very different than value per new user, especially given Blue Apron's high churn rates and reactivation costs.)

What's Blue Apron worth?

That's a great question that I really don't have an answer to. It's going to be a function of how aggressively they spend on marketing, how much money they raise (through subsequent debt or equity offerings), their margin improvements over time, etc. This company is still very much in "startup growth mode" so doing a DCF just doesn't make sense. There are simply too many assumptions that the company's financials are much too sensitive to.

That being said, I do believe that the company is currently severely misunderstood by the market. The lack of detailed, correct financial analysis, which leads to a misunderstanding of the company's growth strategy, and finally the knee-jerk reaction to the Amazon/Whole Foods deal, appears to have made "Kick Blue Apron's IPO" a favorite past time of journalists. This will likely be cleared up by the market when the IPO quiet period ends and Sell-Side researchers who have a better grasp on the company start releasing their financial forecasts.

My inclination is that in the coming quarters, Blue Apron's financials will look better and the community will have a better understanding of the company operates.

Misc Notes

Blue Apron's lifetime average customer acquisition cost (CAC) is $94. The marginal customer will likely cost more to acquire over time, so the most recent Q1'17 CAC is likely higher than $94. That being said, even at $150 per user, the payback metrics are still advantageous, and that's ignoring any future margin improvements.

Using a 28% contribution margin, a 2.5% quarterly discount rate (10.3% annualized), and 13% long term retention rate, the discounted cash flows per new user is roughly $480. Subtract your assumed CAC to get the NPV per user. In other words, you have a long way for CAC to increase before you can't add users profitably.

Cohort Data is not necessarily stable over time. Newly acquired users may not follow the same spending pattern/behavior as past users. However, with over 2.8 million users currently contributing to their cohort data, I find it hard to believe it will change dramatically in the near future.

Articles do point to "YoY Revenue Growth is slower than Marketing Spend". While this trend is not ideal, it simply shows that marketing dollars are becoming less effective at generating revenues. This should be expected as a company scales and saturates media types as well as 'low hanging fruit users'. What matters the most is whether current marketing spend is efficient (positive ROI) or not.

People talk about the space being highly competitive. Yes, there are dozens of cash-burning start-ups that are trying to get into the space. Given APRN's current performance, how successful do you think they will be at attracting additional VC funding in order to scale their operations to be cash flow positive? APRN having a weak public market debut is going to make it exponentially harder for their competition to attract capital and build their economies of scale to "catch up'.

Pro Forma Financials

The company discloses their repeat purchase revenues of 92%, meaning that 8% of their revenues are first time customers (making their first purchase). Many first time customers spend less than the average customer, due to the $30 coupon that is commonly available as a sign-up bonus. $51 is a number that I feel comfortable with assuming. This assumes about 30% of new customers take advantage of the $30 discount (there's also a $20 discount, and I'm sure many sign up with no discount at all). Using the 8% of revenues and $51 average first order value, you can determine the number of new customers added in a given quarter. (Note, you can also use this to calculate customer retention and QoQ churn rates). I assume new customers spend the same as the average customer in the quarter (probably over estimating), and remove that from top line revenues. I assume the same gross margin % on the lower (ex-growth) revenue amount. I reduce the Tech, General and Admin expenses to be the same as Q1 2016 (a year ago), that TG&A amount supported a similar amount of revenues. This is extremely conservative (the expense base is too large for steady state revenues because the company is clearly growing quickly and thus their fixed costs have a significant amount of revenue headroom). Marketing is reduced by $110 per newly acquired user (assuming the $94 is getting worse over time). The remaining marketing spend is assumed to be used for re-targeting and re-activating existing users, effectively this spend is required to support the existing revenues (of retained users). If you use a higher assumed CAC rate (like $250), then the revenues from retained customers becomes very significant and the company becomes profitable on a pro-forma basis. I'm not saying this is correct, but you can't have it both ways. Either they have a very high CAC, which means your existing users are spending a lot, or a low CAC (high churn) which means your new customers are contributing a lot to current revenues. People seem to want to argue that there's a high CAC and high churn, which violates the math of the income statement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.