Less Than 2 Weeks Away From Its Q2 Earnings Release, Las Vegas Sands' Momentum Could Speed Toward Our $70 PT

“The secret of success is consistency of purpose…” - Benjamin Disraeli

Many analysts who follow Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) for reasons that can baffle you tend to look at a gorgeous field of wildflowers and home in on a single weed. Such was the case last quarter when, despite lots of strong signs that the mass and VIP markets were expanding into their 11th straight month of recovery, we read about the dolorous “erosion” of LVS market share in Macau during Q1, going from a robust 23.2% to 22.8%. That’s a “drop” of 0.004 - run for the hills, guys. It's part of what appears to be a pattern among some observers to always make certain they insulate themselves from being seen as pom pom shakers on this and other Macau-centric stocks by slipping in absurd comparatives like this to leaven much of the very positive trends overall. Yes, it's true that in the day-to-day hand-to-hand combat that is part of every gaming jurisdiction, market shares can blip up or down, especially when new properties debut, and there is lots of looksee footfall that adds to gaming win.

There is no question that the powerhouse pull of the new Wynn Palace (NASDAQ:WYNN), as do all Wynn properties, has become the looksee business leader. Wynn's share of market has moved from around 9% to a solid 16% since that opening, and some of it came from LVS properties. Some of it will stick, some won’t. What’s most important here is not to undervalue LVS in the process. And, while both companies top our list of must own Macau-centric stocks, we remain convinced that as Wynn moves merrily past our PT of over one year ago to $135, we can’t be any less enthused for LVS - as it nears its Q2 earnings release date.

LVS Price at writing: $61.81

Unless the LVS properties played dramatically unlucky in the quarter, or were impacted by unpredictable outliers, we sense a nice beat coming. And that beat, if it materializes, should propel the shares on a faster runway toward our PT of $70 sometime before the end of this year or sooner. We had little company when the stock was meeting resistance in the mid-to-high 50s most of the year. We saw the stock reaching over $60 and staying there as the beginning of the first hurdle toward our PT - which, admittedly, was far more bullish than consensus, which today stands at $63. And so it has, moving within the $60 to $66 range, scraping against our PT of one year ago.

Let’s look at a few hard 1Q17 facts:

1. We’ve had 11 straight months of YoY GGR recovery, much of it attributable to sharp rises in tourist footfalls, mass gaming, and the return new VIP level play. These numbers represented among other reasons - the conversion of daytrip patrons to overnight players, who were now able to stay in the 4,100 new rooms brought into the market by the openings of the Wynn Palace last August and, right after, the LVS Parisian last September.

2. LVS now commands nearly a hefty 23% share of the total market. This number can dip up or down in fractions depending on dozens of factors you often don’t see mentioned in many reports. Junkets can play luckier than usual, and there is always some bankroll fatigue from players who have played sequentially unlucky and simply wish to take a break. Most of them return. And, as mentioned, the debut of competitive properties produces distractive visitation. Expect more looksee migration in Q4 when MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opens its new Cotai property, adding 1,400 rooms. But overall, we’ll see a repeat of last fall’s pattern. There will be migration, but overall, the total GGR will rise, total non-gaming revenue will spike. Total footfall will rise and prove, beyond doubt, that Macau’s vitality - save the usual black swan events - is back and kicking big time. And LVS, wheeling off its base market share in the low-20s, will likewise benefit disproportionately in total mass revenue generated.

3. In 1Q 17, Parisian generated $344 million in revenue throwing off $95 million in EBITDA. That number should continue to build going forward as total tourist footfall continues to rise.

4. Marina Bay Sands in Q1 showed a 2.8% increase in revenues to $738 million, with EBITDA spiking a healthy 8% against a spectacular EBITDA margin of 50.6%. Results at both Parisian and MBS offset any market share erosion in LVS other Macau properties. As we often say, cannibalization is an elusive descriptor in this case. In the case of LVS, as it is with Wynn and as it will be with MGM, it is more total money going into two or three pockets in the same pair of pants. Nowhere is this more telling than about the powerhouse that is LVS as we await results from its Q2 operations over the next 10 days.

5. LVS is an incredibly efficient operator, showing a net margin of 15.5% and maintaining that leadership position across its entire system of Macau, Singapore, and Las Vegas properties.

6. Its ROE is 24.7%, and its LTD is $9.671b, putting its capacity to finance any new potential entry into huge markets like Japan over the next three years ahead of almost any other competitor. LVS is currently acknowledged as the frontrunner in being tapped for a Japan gaming development licenses. Due to a recent political setback for Japan Premier Shinzo Abe’s party in local elections, it appears that a slowdown in the passage of enabling legislation could be anticipated. Yet, all of our contacts believe it will happen regardless of political mischief in between and that LVS will remain the top choice for the prefecture officials in key cities. Among the reasons cited “Officials like the strong financial and operating history of Las Vegas Sands.”

7. LVS P/E ratio (TTM) stands at 27.08. If you use the standard measure of averaged earnings over the past three fiscal years, you can make the case that it's not stellar. That’s misleading simply because between late 2014 and last year, the Macau gaming market experienced government-induced tsunamis in its junket, currency, and VIP money-laundering crackdowns that spooked the VIP sector, intimidated premium mass, and even impacted mass visitation. None of these reasons had anything to do with LVS’s operating efficiencies, its marketing, or the sudden departure of a customer base en masse. These factors caused a huge fall in revenues that didn’t begin to recover until last August, when the market posted a fragile 1.1% GGR YoY gain against a bad comp. Lay that against last month, for example, when GGR came in around 25% up. The latest view from our own contact network on the ground indicates that - based on what they see in average bets, number of occupied gaming positions in all shifts, peak and off peak, occupancy, and lines at dining outlets - we could be looking at July GGR posting another strong month in the 28% to 34% level. LVS will get a fat slice of that business.

8. Estimated earnings, 1Q17. Consensus is showing $0.58. We think that is easily doable unless there are outliers. Our own calculation of the moment is that we could see anywhere from a beat to $0.66 to as much as $0.73. That’s an entirely unscientific take we have given our own metrics - not standard assumptions normally associated with earnings forecasts.

Conclusion: Sitting now just a week or so away from a Q2 earnings release, in the light of the sustained and growing strength of the recovery, LVS is still priced at a good entry point, in our view. We think that if we are proven right on an earnings beat, the shares could move back up nearly to the 52-week high of $66 and then continue to ramp up through Q3 and Q4 to our $70 PT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.