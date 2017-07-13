10 Scary Charts - July 13, 2017, Update

The charts show how "atypical" the current economic era is from a long-term perspective.

Charts generally show worrisome levels despite 94 months having passed since the end of the recession.

Displays 10 long-term charts depicting various broad-based aspects of the economic situation.

Please note this post is the latest update to a series of articles, the last being "10 Scary Charts: April 18, 2017, Update."

I find the following charts to be disturbing. These charts would be disturbing at any point in the economic cycle; that they (on average) depict such a tenuous situation now - 97 months after the official (as per the September 20, 2010 NBER BCDC announcement) June 2009 end of the recession - is especially notable.

These charts raise a lot of questions. As well, they highlight the "atypical" nature of our economic situation from a long-term historical perspective.

All of these charts are from the Federal Reserve, and represent the most recently updated data.

Housing starts (last updated 6-19-17):

The Federal Deficit (last updated 1-9-17):

Federal Net Outlays (last updated 1-9-17):

State & Local Personal Income Tax Receipts (% Change from Year Ago)(last updated 3-30-17):

Total Loans and Leases of Commercial Banks (% Change from Year Ago)(last updated 7-7-17):

Bank Credit - All Commercial Banks (% Change from Year Ago)(last updated 7-7-17):

M1 Money Multiplier (last updated 6-29-17):

Median Duration of Unemployment (last updated 7-7-17):

Labor Force Participation Rate (last updated 7-7-17):

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) 3-month moving average (CFNAI-MA3)(last updated 6-26-17):

I will continue to update these charts on an intermittent basis as they deserve close monitoring…

_____

The Special Note summarizes my overall thoughts about our economic situation

SPX at 2443.25 as this post is written

