Harry Potter Publisher Bloomsbury Sees Magic In Academia

London-listed Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (OTC:OTC:BMBYF) is best known as the company behind the Harry Potter books, but these days is focused on developing its academic publishing business as it seeks high margins and stability. It currently occupies an unusual niche as a small stock market-listed publisher (market cap: £130 million) with interests in both consumer and academic publishing. The main attraction for investors is its dividend yield of about 4%, so the best place to start in assessing the company is to look at the viability of that payout.

A safe dividend?

Bloomsbury reported a 15% rise in revenue to £142.6 million in its last full year earnings, helped by the continuing afterglow of its early Harry Potter success as it launched new illustrated editions of the teen wizard stories. Bloomsbury didn’t give specific figures for the Harry Potter benefit, but said Harry Potter series sales were up by 88% and a major reason for children’s revenue rising 48% to £55.9 million. Adjusted profit fell to £12 million from £13 million and adjusted earnings per share were down to 12.63 pence from 15.24 pence, but the full year dividend rose 5% to 6.7 pence, overshooting the company’s target for the payout to be covered twice by earnings.

A major reason for the fall in earnings was investment in Bloomsbury’s online academic library resources, part of the company’s “2020” plan to invest in online libraries in academic and specialist areas such as drama and fashion, which took £600,000 of investment in the year. Bloomsbury expects net costs of £2 million from the investment plan in the current financial year, so dividend cover will be further stretched in the short term, especially as the Harry Potter benefit is set to fade in 2019 due a lack of new titles, according to analysts at Peel Hunt. Margins were also held back by reduced e-book revenues as readers rediscover their love for paper and ink. But the company is targeting cash payback by 2020/21 on its investment in the 2020 plan, which is part of Bloomsbury's strategy to become “primarily a non-consumer publisher”.

Bloomsbury has also been benefiting from strong cash generation, with net cash rising to £15.5 million on February 28 from £5.2 million a year earlier, enough to cover its dividend for the next three years, so the dividend looks safe, at least in the short term. The dividend has been rising since a share subdivision in 2003. Its current 4% yield compares favorably with those of larger rivals listed in the US such as John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) on 2.4% and Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) on a 1.4% payout. Bloomsbury’s yield is not quite as attractive as that of its UK peer, the illustrated book specialist Quarto Group Inc, which is currently yielding 7.3%, but Quarto is heavily-indebted, which could bode ill if economic conditions worsen.

Growth plans

Harry Potter has been a big boost for Bloomsbury, whose other big hits over the years have included The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini and cook books by British TV chefs Heston Blumenthal and Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall. But the company has been gradually shifting towards academic and other non-consumer publishing in search of higher margins (the high price of academic textbooks helps) and more predictable revenues that don’t depend on titles hitting the bestseller lists. Non-consumer sales accounted for about 40% of revenue in the last financial year. The company previously boosted its non-consumer activities by acquisition but is now focused on investing in online resources that exploit the capabilities of its non-consumer titles, an area it describes as Digital Resource Publishing. These are products that are mostly sold to educational institutions under license, such as Bloomsbury Fashion Central, which enables students to research written and visual content from Bloomsbury’s fashion backlist. Other online archives include drama and pop music libraries.

Source: Bloomsbury presentation

The beauty of this kind of product for Bloomsbury is that it brings extra revenue from content it has already invested in, without the tiresome expenses associated with book publishing, such as paper and author advances. According to Bloomsbury "mature digital resources often yield an operating profit margin of 25% to 40%” and Bloomsbury is targeting revenue of £15 million and profit of £5 million from Digital Resource Publishing in 2021/22. Professional digital resources revenues grew by 58% to £3.7 million in Bloomsbury’s latest financial year.

One notable feature of Bloomsbury’s online non-consumer products is that they are focused on the arts and humanities and would not necessarily even fall within the “non-consumer” category. This helps to explain why it makes sense for Bloomsbury to operate in both consumer and academic publishing. As a small publisher, Bloomsbury would likely struggle to compete with big academic publishers such as Wiley or Informa’s (OTC:IFPJF) Taylor & Francis if it were to simply create an online archive containing all of its non-consumer content or to try to compete in broad subjects such as philosophy or politics. But by focusing on niche areas that tend to straddle the consumer/academic divide and adding bells and whistles such as enhanced audio and visual content, Bloomsbury can avoid being crowded out by bigger rivals. Bloomsbury’s strong position in the gray area between the consumer and non-consumer publishing markets was enhanced in 2014 with the acquisition of illustrated military history publisher Osprey in 2014. Osprey was initially classed as part of the consumer division but is now in the non-consumer arm and looks a likely candidate to become part of the Digital Resource Publishing strategy.

Bloomsbury does though have one product that offers access to its academic publications across subjects including history and sociology, Bloomsbury Collections, that could be a risk for the company. In a presentation day to investors and analysts last year Bloomsbury Collections featured prominently in a slide devoted to “success stories” in sales of digital resources, for instance earning £168,000 for a deal with a “very large East Asian university library”.

Source: Bloomsbury presentation

Dependence on this area could be a concern for investors because Bloomsbury may face growing competition from academic publishers with much bigger backlists. Scale can be a strong advantage in the book publishing industry and this could be one area where Bloomsbury’s small size holds it back. It is interesting to note that in its last full year results, the company made no mention of Bloomsbury Collections. Investors might want to look into this a bit more before committing to Bloomsbury.

Another slight negative to note about the company is the sale earlier this month of 60,683 shares at 175 pence a share by chief executive Nigel Newton, reducing his stake to 1.15 million shares. Investors in academic publishers also need to be wary of the issue of students renting rather than buying textbooks though Bloomsbury said in its annual report that this issue only affects Bloomsbury’s fashion and interior design imprint Fairchild, which accounts for 3% of group revenue.

Slight concerns aside, Bloomsbury still looks a solid company, with a strong track record and decent prospects, underpinned by an attractive 4% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.