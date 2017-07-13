Chair Yellen'S Congressional Testimony: Focus On Inflation

Fed Chair Yellen's usual semi-annual testimony in front of the Congress came out largely in line with the existing Fed's rhetoric. However, the Yellen has underlined that the core inflation will be the main driver of further Fed rate hikes. Given the continuous inflation underperformance in the recent period, the market interpret Yellen's statements as far more dovish than they actually were. In line with that, EUR/USD is currently trading at somewhat higher levels while the US long yields have declined slightly.

Regarding inflation Yellen stated the following:

"It appears that the recent lower readings on inflation are partly the result of a few unusual reductions in certain categories of prices; these reductions will hold 12-month inflation down until they drop out of the calculation. Nevertheless, with inflation continuing to run below the Committee's 2 percent longer-run objective, the FOMC indicated in its June statement that it intends to carefully monitor actual and expected progress toward our symmetric inflation goal."

Furthermore, when answering the questions, the Yellen among other things stated that the Committee will be carefully watching inflation movements and it will be a factor in their future decisions about rate increases.

However, all this is in line with the already well known Fed's rhetoric and a goal to foster maximum employment and price stability. After all, Yellen said that the FOMC still expects inflation to eventually rise to 2% with simultaneous gradual adjustments in the stance of monetary policy. As labor market is strengthening further, it is no surprise that the Fed's attention is focusing more on still subdued inflation. The latter is still consistent with the Fed's median expectations of one more rate hike this year and three more rate increases in 2018 and 2019 if supported with the forthcoming data releases.

All that being said, Friday's CPI release seems to be of major importance for the market positioning. Also, it seems that the market became far more sensitive to the pessimistic than optimistic news. In May inflation has declined by 0.1% on a monthly level for a 1.9% increase on a yearly level. The market expectation currently implies somewhat stronger monthly print in June at 0.1%, while yearly inflation is set to decelerate to 1.7%. So even if the inflation comes out in line with the expectations, market will probably interpret it as sign that low inflation is not just a "transitory thing" as Fed has argued recently. If the CPI disappoints (even slightly), we might likely end up with a huge dollar and US long term securities sell off. Be that as it may, dollar bears seem to be currently better positioned in risk/reward terms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.