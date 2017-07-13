Two Reasons The Case For Costco Got Stronger Today

By Parke Shall

Target's (NYSE:TGT) increased its guidance today after suffering a similar fate that as many grocers did over the past two weeks. This is not only a sign that the Amazon (AMZN)-Whole Foods (WFM) merger isn't having an instant impact on the space; it could also be a sign that any type of profound impact to retail may be far off. We want to take this morning's news, put it in context and present a small update as to why this helps drive forward the case for one of our favorite retailers, Costco (COST).

TGT data by YCharts

As you can see in the above chart, the retail sector has been hit hard over the last month on the news that Amazon was going to expand into retail on the brick-and-mortar front. We found many of these knee-jerk reactions to be unnecessary and overdone and we thought they created some substantial buying opportunities. In this article that we wrote right after the merger was announced, we stated when buying Target,

We got a good price and were able to get some shares under $50 and we think the bearish effect of Amazon acquiring Whole Foods is still going to be a couple of years out. That will give these other retail and grocery companies a chance to make significant changes on their own and it will give them a few more years to generate steady cash, which is what Target has done for a long time. We believe that all of these retail names are attractively priced after Friday's sell-off. Amazon acquiring Whole Foods may not even have any type of profound effect on the market for many years to come. Even then, stores like Wal-Mart and Target could move to launch competing "in house delivery" products. Companies like Costco already offer free shipping. Just because Amazon now owns Whole Foods doesn't mean that we're going to see some seismic shift in the retail landscape.

So much of Costco's decline in price over the last couple of weeks has been attributed to the Amazon/Whole Foods merger and multiple compression. After all, the company has seen its stock price fall $30 simply on the news that Amazon was acquiring Whole Foods.

COST data by YCharts

We wrote a separate article here days ago that you can read describing why we thought the pullback in Costco shares was a great buying opportunity and we would encourage you to read that article as a prerequisite to this one, so we can avoid repeating ourselves.



Target has far more similarities to Whole Foods than Costco does. Target has a more similar business model, as there are no membership fees. Target has more of a growing focus on organic and all natural foods, implementing fresh produce initiatives in new stores. Similarly, Target also sells in normal-sized retail product offerings. Costco's model, as we laid out in our previous article about the company, is profoundly different from that of most other brick-and-mortar retailers. This is why we believe Costco has been Amazon-proof so far and will continue to be Amazon-proof going forward.



Target announced this morning that it would be raising its guidance. The company PR stated,

As a result of improved traffic and sales trends through the first two months of the quarter, Target is now expecting to report a modest increase in its second quarter comparable sales. In addition, the Company now expects to report second quarter GAAP and Adjusted EPS1 above the high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15. Both GAAP and Adjusted EPS are expected to reflect a 5 to 9 cent benefit driven by the net tax effect of the Company’s global sourcing operations. In addition, GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to the unfavorable resolution of tax matters. Target plans to report its second quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, August 16.

We have to believe that if Target isn't yet seeing any profound impact from this Amazon/Whole Foods merger with a business model far more similar to Whole Foods than Costco, that it's likely that Costco isn't going to see any type of profoundly materially negative impact anytime soon.



All of these fears about grocers are also based on the assumption that Amazon is going to be able to continue growing without reservation into all different types of sectors and spaces, both online and in store, without any issue at all. That may not be the case, as MarketWatch reported this morning,

Fresh off its biggest Prime Day yet, the Whole Foods Market Inc. bid, and a slew of announcements including Amazon Wardrobe, Amazon.com Inc. was the subject of two investor calls Thursday that raised concerns that it is getting too big. In one case, hedge-fund manager Douglas Kass said government intervention could be imminent. “I am shorting Amazon today because I have learned that there are currently early discussions and due diligence being considered in the legislative chambers in Washington DC with regard to possible antitrust opposition to Amazon’s business practices, pricing strategy and expansion announcements already made (as well as being aimed at expansion strategies being considered in the future,” wrote Kass, head of Seabreeze Partners Management.

There have also been questions raised about how much more the government is going to allow Amazon to expand before antitrust issues arise.



With these newly discussed antitrust issues potentially popping up at some point in the near future for Amazon, combined with the fact that other retailers like Target have now shown strength in addition to Costco's fantastic June numbers, we felt it prudent to update our investment case for Costco. We still believe it can see significant multiple expansion, back up to about the 30X level where it was prior to the Amazon-Whole Foods announcement. As we stated in our comprehensive article about this topic, we believe Costco to be the best in show and we believe that these two new events unfurling today only serve to bolster the case we've already made.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.