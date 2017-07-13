Rite Aid: Time To Buy?

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the stock.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is an excellent investment at current price levels. Reduced debt, stronger balance sheet and the prospect of a leaner business model makes it a stock worth considering. It is still unclear how much of debt will be repaid from the funds received from Walgreens (NYSE:WBA). However, it is clear that the management wants to reduce the debt and the main use of these funds will most likely be to reduce the leverage.

I have looked at the leverage and expected changes in my previous articles. However, the change in the next few months will be significant. Knowing how much of the debt is being repaid will not be enough to calculate the expected leverage ratios. Rite Aid is selling more than 2,100 stores and this will cause the EBITDA figure to come down as well. Now, we do not know the exact reduction in EBITDA for the company. We can divide the EBITDA figure from last year on the number of stores. However, this will be misleading as it is not as simple as that. Each store has its own sales and EBITDA contribution. We can generalize and divide the EBITDA figure on all the stores for comparison purposes, but it will not be accurate until the company clarifies which stores are being sold and how deep the impact will be on EBITDA. Also, EnvisionRX’s contribution to EBITDA cannot be ignored.

Although it is difficult to estimate the exact reduction in leverage, the direction of the ratios is clear. I am expecting the effect of debt reduction to be greater than the fall in EBITDA. The company will be left with more than $4.5 billion after accounting for the liabilities associated with the stores being sold to Walgreens. This cash will be used to reduce debt. Let’s assume that Rite Aid management decides to use $3.5-4 billion for debt reduction. This will bring down its long-term debt to $3.2-3.7 billion. On the other hand, EBITDA will not go down proportionally. If the EBITDA figure comes down by $350-400 million, then we will have a leverage ratio of 4.5x-5.2. Rite Aid’s current leverage ratio is over 6.4x. It will be a significant improvement for the company. The management is looking to pay senior debt on priority basis. So, this will further give it some breathing space in terms of collateral and future borrowings.

Reduced debt and leverage makes it an attractive takeover target for players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and private equity firms. The company still has a strong presence in the market and can work as a gateway for businesses looking to enter this market. Lower debt load, strong presence in the market and ample liquidity are some of the factors going in favor of the company. Furthermore, its service agreement with Walgreens will allow the company to support its margins in the short-medium term. Margin erosion is one of the concerns as I explained in my first article how Rite Aid’s EBITDA margin was the lowest among its major competitors. I am again adding the table from the article mentioned above.

We need to keep in mind that the management has been actively looking to sell the business. As I have explained previously that the management might have been a little too eager to sell the business. As a result, we should expect that the management might want to sell or look for strategic partners in future. As the scale has been reduced, Rite Aid might face some trouble in achieving economies of scale. This is one of the main negatives of the deal for the company. All the financial aspects are extremely favorable for Rite Aid. However, this issue can be tackled through intelligent partnerships.

Its current stock price is artificial. A number of the investors in Rite Aid were looking to make profit from a key event: the merger. However, as the event is not going to take place, these event driven investments are most likely going to be liquidated. It is normal for Rite Aid to see selling pressure and the stock price to go close to $2. However, I believe this is an opportunity to buy as the leaner business will likely have more growth opportunities in the future. As debt comes down, the interest costs as well as leverage ratio will also come down. Rite Aid management should try to eliminate near-term maturities in order to reduce their cash obligations in the next 3-4 years. This will give them a lot of breathing room in terms of debt management and they will be able to focus on growing the business.

Stronger balance sheet, lower interest payments and a leaner business makes Rite Aid a stock to hold at these price levels. As event-driven investors get out of the stock, I am expecting long-term investors to buy/add to their positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.