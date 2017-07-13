Teradata Acquires StackIQ For Cloud Provisioning Platform

The deal should be a solid win for Teradata, as it promises to simplify customer and prospect adoption of its data analytics solutions throughout the enterprise.

StackIQ enables enterprises to more easily deploy and manage virtual and physical server clusters in cloud environments.

Quick Take

Data management firm Teradata (TDC) has announced the acquisition of StackIQ for an undisclosed amount.

StackIQ helps enterprises manage the deployment of server clusters in hybrid cloud environments for physical and virtual machines.

The deal promises to be a win for TDC, as it will make it faster and easier for customers and prospects to deploy Teradata’s analytics data management systems across the enterprise.

Target Company

Solana Beach, Calif.-based StackIQ was founded in 2006 to develop a system to make it easier for enterprises to manage their server clusters in cloud environments.

Management was headed by president Tim McIntire, who co-founded the company and was previously GM, North America at Scalable Systems, a server cluster management company.

Below is a brief overview video about StackIQ’s cluster management system:

StackIQ has developed an enviable set of partners, divided between Technology Partners, Automation Partners, and Channel Partners.

The company raised nearly $13 million in private venture capital investment from firms including Anthem Venture Partners (Brian Mesic), Keshif Ventures, Grayhawk Capital, Avalon Ventures, and law firm DLA Piper.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

The price and terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by either company. Teradata also did not file an 8-K or indicate any change in financial guidance, so it appears the transaction amount was not material to its financial condition.

As of Teradata’s March 31, 2017 10-Q, the company had $1.16 billion in cash and equivalents, so although we don’t know the price paid, it is probable that TDC had ample resources to acquire StackIQ without undue financial hardship.

Teradata is a recognized industry leader in analytics data management, so the acquisition of StackIQ moves it into cluster provisioning.

StackIQ’s system automates and simplifies the process of software deployment across physical and virtual large-scale server clusters, and Teradata plans to integrate it into its Teradata Everywhere system.

As Teradata stated in the deal announcement,

Under terms of the deal, Teradata will now own StackIQ’s unique IP that automates and accelerates software deployment across large clusters of servers (both physical and virtual/in the cloud). This increase in automation will occur across all Teradata Everywhere deployments, dramatically reducing build and delivery times for complex business analytics solutions and adding the capability to manage software-only “appliances” across hybrid cloud infrastructure. The speed of Teradata’s new integrated solution also allows for rapid re-provisioning of internal test or benchmarking hardware, as well as swift redeployment between technologies to match a customer’s changing workload requirements.

So, with the new capabilities, Teradata customers won’t have to use an external deployment system; rather, the addition will enable them to deploy Teradata solutions more quickly and easily across hybrid cloud environments and through more functional areas of the enterprise.

StackIQ is already handling ‘millions of servers in data centers around the globe,’ so the deal will provide extensive cross-selling opportunities.

I view the deal as a definite positive for Teradata, as it makes it easier for clients and prospects to accelerate their adoption of the company’s solutions, which should result in a faster revenue growth.

