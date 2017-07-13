Organovo - Going The Right Direction

Organovo is on the right course and is still a sound investment for the long term, but only for those who actually believe in the science and are patient.

Year over year, I have to start an article with the same sentence that Organovo (NYSEMKT:ONVO) had a disastrous year with regards to stock price. This year too, after last writing on ONVO in previous March, I have to say the stock price did not go anywhere and yet again produced disappointing returns. Even though the company successfully launched its 3D kidney assays last year, and is producing nominal amounts of revenue, but still the once-promised utopia is nowhere near. Despite these recurring disappointments, I still believe that Organovo has a solid business model and it will eventually make do on its promises, though the timeline for that has lengthened further.

The company is already presenting solid data and results, which in my opinion are pretty revolutionary. Organovo should be able to achieve its goals in the years to come; seeing the data I’m more bullish than ever. The CEO detailed that the company has tested 46 compounds with the customers and that it was able to accurately characterize the safety profile - 80% hit rate. This effort resulted in not only an assessment of toxicity but also further proved the efficiency of the tissue model as it did not flag a safe drug. The 80% hit rate in itself is something not achieved before, and that being achieved from a 3D bio-printed tissue is indeed validation for the science behind Organovo.

Quite recently, the company went through a major management shift; its founding member and CEO Keith Murphy stepped down, and Taylor Crouch took his place as the new CEO. The news did come as a surprise, but I believe it is for the better and Crouch should ably steer the company in the right direction.

In the article, I will be reviewing Organovo’s latest public dealings and include comments on the new CEO, financial condition, customers, and the progress on candidates.

Leadership Change - For the Better?

A breaking news in April informed those following Organovo that CEO Keith Murphy had stepped down to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. Since of late, Organovo had been performing poorly; the first thought on reading the news was that something might be wrong. Is he abandoning the company at this crucial stage? Is there no life left in Organovo? However, after the initial skepticism, the realization hit that it was indeed for the better. He has undoubtedly brought the company where it is today, but lately, the progress has been painstakingly slow. And as I mentioned in my previous article, the PR strategy of Organovo wasn’t up to the mark either. Organovo did need a change of reins to take it forward into its commercial stage.

The new CEO, Taylor Crouch, is a seasoned professional, who has over 25 years of experience in biotech and life sciences industries. As highlighted in his first earnings call, as the CEO, Mr. Crouch has worked with a number of companies, among them were those working on infectious and metabolic diseases which impact the liver, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or commonly known as fatty liver. This is important since Organovo is undertaking efforts on the development of liver therapeutic tissue, which is aimed to help patient awaiting a liver transplant. In addition, the 3D printed liver assays are also aimed at testing the toxicity of NASH drugs. Thus, his experience in this regard is valuable.

In addition, he has led many companies to commercialization and sales phase and also holds a degree in international marketing and finance. This allows a broader outlook towards matters and will be beneficial at this stage for the company.

Another thing worth mentioning is the enthusiasm Mr. Crouch has for the company and its operations; it is almost palpable. Until the conference call, he was only six weeks into the CEO-ship and yet he was well-versed in the company matters and displayed a sense of keen interest and excitement for the future of the company. This kind of attitude bodes well with the investors since there is a feeling that the company is in safe hands.

PR Management

In my previous article, some of the problems highlighted were the ONVO’s weak PR management and an overall slow progress of the company. We all are well aware of the habitual stock offering that the company undertakes and the investors have suffered quite a bit because of that. A year on, I think the PR management problem of ONVO might just be solved. The answer is flashing in the form of the new CEO and the way he handled the earnings call. I’m in no way implying that former CEO Keith Murphy was not competent enough, but there’s this thing, when you are passionate about something, you somehow tend to overlook any shortcomings related to that thing. In my opinion, that had happened with Keith, Organovo had taken a downhill journey, and there was no way it was stopping. So I believe the change in CEO is an excellent and mature decision on Keith’s part. I might be reading too much into the earnings call and the Jefferies Conference, and having a bit too much of a faith in the CEO, but he definitely has a positive vibe to him.

Keeping up with the tradition of Organovo not disclosing its customers, the new CEO did not divulge the names of the customers. However, he was more generous with the information regarding the process of securing and then servicing the customers. This, in my opinion, is an improvement in the PR strategy.

Therapeutic Tissue Implants

The focus in both the ER call and the Jefferies Conference was on the therapeutic liver implant that Organovo is developing, and for which it expects to file an IND by 2020. The tissue will be used for surgical implantation in patients to treat damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. Organovo is currently pursuing the liver therapeutic implant, primarily for the treatment of inborn errors of metabolism (IEM), which affects 10,000 children in the USA alone. IEM is a rare genetic disease, where the gene responsible for coding enzymes to convert substrates into products is defected. This not only results in an inability to turn food to energy but also results in a build-up of toxic metabolites, which impedes the development process and causes other medical problems. A child with IEM has a life expectancy of until adolescence unless of course a liver transplant is made.

Now what Organovo aims to achieve with its dollar size patch of therapeutic liver implant is to allow the patients awaiting transplant to stay out of the hospital. Essentially, these implants will allow better liver function for one or two years until the liver transplant takes place. Currently, the animal trials are underway, and the liver implant in mice has demonstrated blood circulation within seven days of transplant which continues for at least 60 days after the implantation. The rodent models also presented evidence of synthetic function through the presence of albumin and fibrinogen and other metabolic enzymes associated with IEM. This is encouraging not only for the patients suffering from liver failure diseases but also for Organovo’s investors. If the animal trials continue demonstrating positive results and the human trials after the IND present the same, it would mean substantial revenue opportunity for Organovo. The IEM patients who do not respond to drug therapy and require a liver transplant are around 10,000 in the US only, where the annual cost of therapy is $250,000. The annual market for the transplant in the US alone is over $3 billion, and Organovo will be aiming for Orphan Status. These are positive prospects for the therapeutic liver implant only and would change the face of medicine and the stock condition of the company.



Source

The IND for the tissue implant is expected to be filed by 2020; firstly, given the infancy of therapeutic tissue implant market, it cannot be said with surety that the process will be hurdle-free. The IND is bound to be subject to scrutiny and there might be further regulations going forward. In essence, Organovo is creating the market for therapeutic tissue implants and is setting the stage for future products.

Recovering Financials?

Organovo has started producing a nominal amount of revenue after the launch of two of its products: the ExVive Human Liver and Kidney tissue models. The revenue for FY-2017 was $4.2 million as compared to $1.5 million in FY-2017. However, the year-over-year change is a positive 48%, which in my opinion is a healthy growth. The revenue was down from the previous quarter, owing to the slow contract process. This slow process also led the company to lower its annual guidance last quarter as well. The slashing of the guidance was disappointing for the investors, but it is understandable given this is an entirely new territory and customer contracting is a long and slow process. In addition, the customers' demand for validation studies also slows the process down. Let’s hope it has learned from this experience, and the next guidance will be accurate and not slashed. By the way, the projected revenue is between $6 million and $8.5 million for the fiscal year 2018.

The company has a cash balance of $62.8 million and another $22 million in the ATM facility, giving it approximately $84 million in funds. This should be sufficient for the next two years, as the CEO himself said. The burn rate at the moment is somewhere around $7.2 million per quarter, and the CEO also reiterated that the company is making efforts to bring down the burn rate. The burning question here is will Organovo need a dilutive stock offering or not? In my opinion, this time around the investors are safe from the stock offering and the consequent stock price decline. Besides, there was no mention of a possible dilutive offering anywhere during the call as well.

Customers

The latest earnings call highlighted an important aspect that the customer contracts have risen from 10 last year to 50 this year. That is an excellent up rise in the customer contracts and somehow proves that the customers are actually coming to Organovo. Not only are new ones coming but also the existing ones are repeat customers as well. This was further proven by the fact that 60% of the revenue during FY-2017 was from repeat customers while the 40% was from new ones. This means that the customer contract isn’t just a one-time number, rather these have been retained and maintained by Organovo.

It has been two years since Organovo announced its partnership with L'Oréal for the development of skin tissue to test cosmetic products. In March 2017, Organovo showed that Phase 2 of the second contract with L'Oréal was completed and that discussions regarding the next phase were ongoing. This is quite encouraging since partnering with a leading cosmetic company like L'Oréal not only means a steady stream of revenue but also a good portfolio to attract other cosmetic companies as well.

I don’t know if this is paranoia or something else, but one small observation I’ve made regarding the slide deck of March 2017 and June 2017 is that L'Oréal is missing from the best-in-class customers and partners slide. Not only this but also there is no mention of L'Oréal anywhere during the presentation at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference. I mean, it is an important event, and L'Oréal is a customer they should proudly list in its customer slide deck at least, if not mention it. The peculiar absence of L'Oréal from the slide deck was a little unsettling since they are under discussion for the next phase. And the fact that L'Oréal has recently teamed up with Poietis, a French company specializing in 4D bioprinting technology, for the development of hair follicle that ultimately produces hair. Poietis aims to provide solutions in regenerative medicine, developing physiological skin models for cosmetic research and evaluation, and also custom tissue development. It currently aims at developing the skin tissues and rope in cosmetic companies, however, it also hopes to begin human clinical trials for its implant tissues somewhere in five years. So this may not be a major issue, but if Poietis is able to partner with L'Oréal to develop skin for cosmetic testing as well, this will pose a major risk for Organovo. All this is conjecture until something solid comes out regarding this issue.

Risk Factors

Organovo for long has been laden with multiple risks, and for this reason, the stock has remained volatile for quite a while. Similar volatility may be expected if the company does not produce substantial revenue or does not demonstrate revenue growth over the coming quarters. Investors have high hopes with Organovo and slow revenue or a revision of the financial guidance proves to be a sore point.

Another risk Organovo faces is the loss of customer contracts and an inability to attract new ones. The company has finally gained traction with new and old customers, and if for some reason these customers switch to other companies or just terminate contracts with Organovo, it will be a setback from which recovery would not be that easy. This is a worst-case scenario; however, the reality is that customers are coming and staying with Organovo and are working with the company.

Organovo is betting a lot on the therapeutic liver tissue implant, for which the IND is expected in the next 3-5 years. The therapeutic tissue is currently being tested on animal models and showing positive results. However, in the risky business that is biotechnology, these positive results may not continue in human trials. If that happens, a major chunk of projected revenue will be lost and this will negatively affect the company's revenues and consequently the investors.

Concluding

The missing case of L'Oréal from the June slide deck may not be an issue, but I find the disappearance (apologies for the dramatics) rather annoying. We understand Organovo cannot make public the names of its customers, however, there should be some sort of update regarding the ones we already know. Yes, it did provide an update regarding L'Oréal in March 2017 and it cannot keep on updating about the same thing, but we were told it was under discussion for future phases. And come June 2017, L'Oréal is no more in the slide deck. How did the discussion go, we do not know.

Overall, Organovo is poised to achieve the goals and targets it has set out for itself, including the customer contracts for its liver and kidney tissues, therapeutic tissue implants, skin, and cancer models. It must be noted here that the liver tissue took almost two years to gain traction, however, I’m hoping the kidney assay will take a comparatively shorter period, owing to the expertise gained from the former.

I’m still bullish, even more after the new CEO and the detailed development goals planned for the company. Yes, without a doubt, the stock is a risky investment and the revenues as well as progress are slow, thus, it is only for the strong-hearted, patient, long-term investors. The return horizon here is around five years, the stock should see positive momentum as the data keeps coming in and the IND for liver therapeutic tissue expected in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.