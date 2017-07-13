Forget The Shorts; Applied Optoelectronics Is A Buy

AAOI stock is a buy here, even after a near 600% rally over the past year.

The market loves tech stocks, particularly FANG. Facebook (FB) is up 35% over the past 52-weeks. Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) is up 34%, Netflix (NFLX) is up 65%, and Alphabet (GOOG) is up 32%.

But the market apparently loves fiber-optic stock Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) much more. AAOI stock is up a whopping 582% over the past year. That run is continuing today (Thursday, 7/13) after AAOI yet again pre-announced much better-than-expected quarterly results. AAOI stock is jumping some 7% on the news.

AAOI data by YCharts

This is developing into a trend for AAOI. The company pre-announces much better than expected quarterly results, and then tops even those pre-announced results in the actual quarterly release. This happened last quarter (prelim results/actual results), the quarter before that (prelim/actual), and the quarter before that (prelim/actual). With each positive announcement, the stock jumps. If this trend continues, as we expect it to, the stock could take another leg higher after the Q2 ER in early August.

These jumps in the stock price aren't small, and a big reason for that is the huge short interest in the stock. Per YCharts, 57% of the float is short. As the stock has gone higher, investors have clearly grown more and more concerned about valuation, and short interest has risen. But AAOI continues to beat and raise. Strong operational results coupled with a big short interest is creating a squeeze. With a majority of the float still short ahead of the actual Q2 ER, this short squeeze dynamic should continue to play out.

AAOI Percent of Float Short data by YCharts

The fundamental growth story for AAOI supports a continuation of this operational out-performance trend. Clearly, hyperscale data center demand is just booming. As major cloud players like Amazon and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continue to allocate big dollars into growing their cloud data centers, AAOI revenue growth will continue to impress.

Moreover, there is a margin expansion tailwind in play here. As DA Davidson analyst Mark Kelleher pointed out in his recent bullish note on AAOI, demand for AAOI's small form-factor transceivers will grow as hyperscale data centers grow. Kelleher says this will create a favorable margin mix shift for AAOI.

That margin growth story is already playing out. Management expects Q2 gross margins to be between 45% and 45.4% versus prior expectations for 41% to 42.5%. Last Q2, gross margins were 31.4%. That is a full 14 percentage points of expansion in just 12 months.

DA Davidson isn't alone in it bullish outlook on the stock. Raymond James also likes the stock, saying that that data center market demand greatly outweighs supply. Cowen is also bullish, and sees the AAOI growth story as a parallel to the AMZN growth story.

Meanwhile, the valuation remains attractive, especially considering the company's growth potential. AAOI only trades at 15x the FY18 consensus EPS estimate. That 15x multiple is on a 5-year growth projection of almost 18%. With AAOI, then, we are looking at a growth stock that is actually trading at a discount to its growth.

With a secular growth story providing operational tailwinds, a big Q2 report around the corner, high short interest, and a favorable PEG profile, AAOI stock looks like a buy here for both near and long term upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI, AMZN, FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.