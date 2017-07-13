The Best Value In Biofuels

With the stock market once again near record highs and biofuel production margins anemic, we have had difficulty recommending good biofuel names in 2017.

Having spent over a decade in the biofuel business, my first Seeking Alpha articles were primarily focused on biofuel companies. I was a co-founder of a biofuel company, and over a decade was involved in business development, project development, commodity trading and risk management.

Last year, I did a lot of fundamental research on many biofuel names, and made buy recommendations in different forums for Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Renewable Energy Group (REGI), Future Fuels (FF), and Rex American Resources (REX). As the stock market continues to push towards new highs and the production margins for biofuel producers decline, I find it hard to recommend value in biofuel names.

Nevertheless, there is one firm that currently represents a good risk/reward in biofuels: Green Plains Partners (GPP). GPP was launched by Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) in the middle of 2015 to capitalize on the finance-advantaged Master Limited Partnership structure.

Here are the top three reasons why I believe that GPP is an attractive investment:

GPP has take-or-pay agreements for a large majority of its revenues; GPP's revenues are guaranteed by its parent in a mandated market; and GPP's cash distributions have increased every quarter since its IPO.

Take-Or-Pay Agreements with GPRE

To create GPP, GPRE dropped its logistics and distribution assets into a partnership, then guaranteed fixed payments to that partnership so that those assets would generate a positive return. This enabled GPRE to raise growth capital to help with its acquisition plans. GPRE has added drop-down assets several times since the IPO.

Without getting into all of the specific details (which can be researched by clicking the link here), GPP has approximately 80% of its revenues guaranteed by GPRE take-or-pay contracts. GPP gets paid 5 cents per gallon of all of the ethanol that it handles from GPRE ethanol plants. In all, GPRE guarantees that it will pay a minimum of about $15 million per quarter to GPP. GPP has other terminal and logistics customers as well. Over the past two quarters, GPP has averaged 8.5 cents/gal in total revenues for all of its storage and throughput gallons.

Ethanol production has inherent commodity risk, since the gross margins are primarily determined from two divergent commodities: ethanol and corn. The chart below shows my calculation of a generic ethanol plant daily gross margins based upon the values for corn, ethanol, natural gas and other assumed costs.

The ethanol gross margin - sometimes referred to as the ethanol "crush" margin - has ranged from 15 cents/gal to over 65 cents/gal since the middle of 2015. While ethanol production has inherent commodity risk, GPP's revenues and margins do not carry those risks. GPP's revenues can be considered to be the green area, and GPRE's net revenues can be considered to be the blue line minus the top green line.

Source: Trading View and Viking Analytics

Mandated Market

Ethanol has an implied mandate for roughly 15 million gallons per year under the Energy Independence Act. While the mandate does not guarantee that ethanol producers will be profitable (their profitability is dependent upon the ethanol crush spread), it does guarantee that ethanol will be produced and marketed. As long as GPRE's 17 plants are producing ethanol, GPP will continue to clip its 8-9 cents/gal in coupon payments.

GPP's profitability is not dependent upon the profitability of making ethanol, it is dependent only upon whether GPRE produces ethanol in this mandated market.

GPP's cash distributions

GPP's cash distributions have increased every quarter from $0.40 per share to $0.44 per share in its most recent quarter.

Source: GPP Quarterly Reports

If GPP merely keeps its distribution constant at $0.44 per share per quarter, then the current expected dividend yield would be 9.3% per year (4 * $0.44 / $18.95). If GPP raises its distribution by $0.01 each quarter, then the year-ahead dividend yield at would be 9.7%.

Comparison to Alerian MLP Index

In its 2016 annual report, GPP published the performance of its shares (assuming continuous re-investment of dividends) versus the S&P index and the Alerian MLP Index. GPP has significantly out-performed both over the past 2 years.

Source: Green Plains Partners 2016 Annual Report

Final Thoughts on Risk and Reward

While GPP has a completely different risk profile than GPRE and other ethanol companies, the share price of GPP tends to trade with high correlation to GPRE. This only makes sense if investors consider GPP to have similar risks as an ethanol producer, which GPP doesn't. When GPP recently fell considerably during a day that GPRE sold off, we saw an opportunity and bought in.

The black line below shows the value of GPP shares, and the red line shows the value of GPRE shares. The light blue line beneath the stock price graph is the trailing dividend yield.

Source: Trading View and Viking Analytics

I have been in and out of GPP over the past year or so, because I like the risk/reward profile. On at least one other occasion, I purchased GPP for its dividend, then received my expected 10% return in less than a month. I am currently up 6% from my initial purchase, and intend to hold on for a while. In today's market, I can't think of a better high-yield investment with this kind of risk/reward profile.

Disclaimer: We encourage readers to do their own research and come to their own conclusions on this investment opportunity. GPP's annual report can be accessed via this link, as well as the recent quarterly reports. These reports provide very good information on the potential risks and rewards of an investment in GPP. In addition, an investment in an MLP will come with tax complexity that may differ for each investor; in this case, it really might be a good idea to consult with a tax advisor before investing in a partnership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.