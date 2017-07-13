Peak Resorts' (SKIS) CEO Timothy Boyd on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 13, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Angie Mazza - Director of Corporate Development, Clermont Partners

Timothy Boyd - President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Bub - Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Richard Deutsch - Vice President, Business and Real Estate Development

Analysts

Barton Crockett - FBR Capital Markets

Michael Bellisario - Robert W. Baird & Company, Inc.

Angie Mazza

Thank you, Denise. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Peak Resorts’ fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results conference call. I’m Angie Mazza from Clermont Partners. Earlier this morning, Peak Resorts issued its release on the full-year results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017. The release can be found on the company’s website at ir.peakresorts.com. The company also anticipates filing its Form 10-Q later today.

On the call with me today are Tim Boyd, President and CEO; Steve Mueller, Vice President and CFO; Chris Bub, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and also Dick Deutsch, Vice President, Business and Real Estate Development and President of Mount Snow Limited. After this introduction, management will offer some thoughts on the results as well as comments on the business strategy and outlook. We will then open the call for questions.

But first, I need to inform you on behalf of Peak Resorts that some of the material that will be discussed today constitutes forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act. Please see the release and the company’s SEC filings for information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided.

Further, the company is not responsible for transcripts of this call made by independent third parties. Finally, reconciliation of non-GAAP information is provided within the release and also available on the company’s website and in the company’s SEC filings.

With all that being said, I would now like to turn the call over to Tim. Tim?

Timothy Boyd

Thank you, Angie. Good morning, and I’d like to begin by thanking everyone for joining us this morning. I’m going to let Chris get into our numbers in detail little later. But first, I’d like to spend some time covering where we’ve been, where we are now and where we are going.

From a weather perspective, this past winter was the sixth warmest on record in the continental United States. The highest anomalies were centered over the Midwest portion of the country. And in spite of this, we still had a record year in both total revenue and EBITDA. We were also able to reinstate our dividend and dramatically improve our cash position.

Currently, our Board just declared a $0.07 share dividend for this quarter. Along with this, we recently announced two significant capital projects at Hunter Mountain and Hidden Valley. And we’re very excited about the potential impact of these two organic improvements will have on our long-term EBITDA. We also continue to vigorously pursue opportunities on the M&A front.

As we move forward to the upcoming season, we continue to see strength in our season pass sales, as our first preseason deadline of April 30th saw an increase of 8.5% year-over-year.

Our West Lake Water project at Mount Snow is proceeding and we expect this to be online for this season. This will have an immediate impact on our snow-making capacity and our ability to significantly accelerate the opening of our terrain in the early season. We’ve also broken ground for our new Carinthia Base Lodge. This lodge is scheduled to open for the 2018/2019 ski season.

Our concert series at Hunter in June was successful as was our art festival at Boston Mills over the 4th of July weekend. Our summer operations at Attitash and Wildcat are now underway with the 4th of July weekend being the real kick off of the season for those resorts. As we reflect on the progress we’ve made over the last year, we are very encouraged for a future outlook for this upcoming year. We feel confident in our ability to continue to implement our growth strategy.

And as I’ve mentioned in the past, our plan is a three-pronged approach. Number one, returning capital to our shareholders, which we are doing with our dividend currently; number two, investing in key projects to spur on organic growth in our existing properties, which we are doing at Hunter and Hidden Valley currently; and then third, the constant exploration of new M&A opportunities.

Now this past year has seen the elimination of the EB-5 approval challenges. We’ve had a solid operating season in spite of some weather challenges. We have strengthened our balance sheet and reinstated our dividend. We believe all of these positive developments are encouraging milepost for the upcoming year.

What I’d like to do now is turn it over to Chris for him to delve more in detail about our year-end numbers.

Christopher Bub

Thanks, Tim. Good morning. Let me add my thanks to everybody for joining us today as well. As Tim noted, I’m going to touch on some key details of the financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended April 30, 2017, as well as provide additional commentary regarding the company’s overall financial position.

I’m going to start with resort operations. Fourth quarter revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2017 was $51.3 million, which is up 13%, or $5.8 million compared to the same period in the prior year. Revenue for year-ended April 30, 2017 was up 29%, or $27.5 million to $123.2 million compared to the same period in the prior year. The most significant driver of our revenue growth was a 31.9% increase in year-over-year skier visits, which increased to $1.5 million in fiscal 2017 from the $1.2 million in the prior fiscal year.

Additionally, the 2017 fiscal year results reflect a full-year’s impact of Hunter Mountain, which we acquired on January 6, 2016. Hunter has been a tremendous addition to our portfolio and a key growth driver over the past year. And as Tim already stated, we’re excited for the potential additional revenue and EBITDA from our anticipated expansion at Hunter Mountain.

We generate the majority of our revenue in the second-half of our fiscal year. We generated 42% and 48% of our total revenues during fiscal 2017 and 2016 during the fourth quarters respectively. Primary revenues during this period include lift tickets and passes for skiing, snowboarding and tubing, as well as ancillary revenue streams from food and beverage, rentals, lessons, retail and lodging.

Resort operating expenses increased $3 million, or a 11.6% for the three months ended April 30, 2017, and $15.1 million, or 20.9% for the year-ended April 30, 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in operating cost was directly related to the increase in revenue during the same period. In addition, the year-to-date results have increased expenses associated with the acquisition of Hunter Mountain, which was only included in the prior year from January 6, 2016.

Resort operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 56.3% and 56.9% for the three and 12 months ended April 30, 2017, respectively. This is compared to 56.9% and 75.4% from the same comparable periods in the prior year. The year-end improvement in operating expense to revenue ratio of 18.5 points was primarily driven by improved revenue generation at the resorts, as well as stricter expense control put in place during the summer period.

General and administrative expenses decreased $0.7 million for the three months ended April 30, 2017, and increased $0.9 million compared to the prior fiscal year. During 2007, we saw increase in professional fees associated with operating as a public company, including costs such as proxy services, legal services, external audit and SOX compliance.

Depreciation and amortization decreased $0.2 million and increased $2 million for the three and 12 months ended April 30, 2017 compared to the same periods in the prior year. The full-year increase was primarily the result of the acquisition of Hunter Mountain.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, EBITDA totaled $20.7 million, which compared to EBITDA of $17.4 million for the fourth quarter in fiscal 2016. For the year-ended April 30, 2017, we reported EBITDA of $26.8 million compared to $15.9 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 69%. This improvement was driven by increased revenue across all of our revenue categories due to the increased skier visits and increased season pass sales, and the inclusion of Hunter Mountain and the full-year results along with strict expense control efforts.

I wanted to take a quick moment to help explain our earnings per share calculations that you’ll see in the press release and in our 10-K. The accounting treatment of the Series A preferred issued in connection with the private placement is accounted for a temporary equity. As a result, the weighted average number of shares associated with the conversion are included in the diluted earnings per share calculation, if the effect is not anti-dilutive even though the company’s stock price as of April 30, 2017 is lower than the conversion prices associated with the Series A preferred stock.

For 2017, basic earnings per share, the accretive dividend up $800,000 associated with the Series A preferred stock dividend free period has been deducted from net earnings to arrive at net earnings available to common shareholders. For 2017, the Series A preferred stock effect has been excluded from the diluted earnings per share as the effect would have been anti-dilutive. As such, we want to reiterate that we feel that free cash flow which this year was approximately $9 million and EBITDA are better measures of our overall company performance.

Now turning to our financial position. The management team and our Board of Directors are focused on ensuring the company has appropriate short and long-term liquidity levels to optimize growth opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions.

During the year, we completed a private placement of $20 million cumulative convertible preferred stock offering with Summer Roads. The additional capital coupled with the final release of our EB-5 funds held in escrow greatly improved our liquidity position. We have used a portion of the proceeds to pay down existing debt, as well as reimburse ourselves for the $15 million spent previously on capital projects we undertook at Mount Snow earlier in the fiscal year.

We are pleased to report that our financial performance and liquidity levels are back to more normalized levels and we’re in full compliance with all of our debt covenants. Our significantly improved balance sheet during the second-half of fiscal 2017 allowed our Board of Directors to reinstate a new dividend policy. We paid our first dividend of $.07 per common share for the fiscal year on March 10, 2017. The Board also declared a second dividend in fiscal 2017, which was paid to common shareholders on May 12, 2017, which is fiscal year - which was paid in fiscal year 2018.

Additionally, as Tim just stated, the Board declared its first dividend of fiscal 2018 yesterday. $0.07 per common share payable on August 11, 2017 to common shareholders of record on July 27, 2017. The preferred stock offering will begin accruing dividends on August 2, 2017, when the nine-month free dividend period will end.

As part of the offering agreement, we are required to declare preferred dividends prior to declaring common dividend. As such, we anticipate paying quarterly dividends along with quarterly common dividends. The annual impact of the preferred dividend will be $1.6 million, or $400,000 quarterly, as the dividend rate is 8%.

As of the year-ended April 30, 2017, our debt including our line of credit, short-term, long-term and capital leases increased by $44 million to $186 million. This increase was driven by the EB-5 West Lake Water project and Carinthia Ski Lodge loans, which totaled $51.5 million. This was mainly offset by regularly scheduled principal payments.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter was $3 million and $12.5 million for the full 12-month of fiscal 2017. Cash and cash equivalents at year-end was $33.7 million, which is up over 500% compared to the $5.4 million at April 30, 2016.

Capital spending for fiscal year 2017 was $8.6 million, with $5.4 million associated with the West Lake project and the balance of $3.2 million associated with maintenance CapEx. With the lower liquidity levels that we experienced at the start of the year and the good shape that our resorts ran, we were able to hold that maintenance CapEx to relatively low levels in fiscal year 2017.

We anticipate returning to our more normalized maintenance CapEx levels of 5% to 6% of revenue in fiscal year 2018. In addition, we have capital spending associated with our organic growth initiatives currently in the works. We anticipate spending approximately $23 million of growth CapEx in fiscal 2018 related to the West Lake Water and Carinthia Ski Lodge projects. These projects will be funded by the $33 million of EB-5 loans cash that we have currently sitting in our restricted cash.

In addition, we plan to spend approximately $5.5 million on the two recently announced projects at Hunter Mountain and Hidden Valley that Tim just discussed. We are extremely pleased with the significant improvements we’ve made to the balance sheet this year and the increase in skier visits we saw at our resort.

In closing, I’d like to reiterate, as Tim did, our three priorities for free cash flow. First, we want to point out that our priority is to grow our company through accretive and high-return acquisitions and redevelopment. Expanding our portfolio through new properties, products and amenities that elevate our customer experience and generate solid returns on invested capital remains a key focal point for us.

Second, we want to improve our capital structure and continue to strengthen our balance sheet. And lastly, we want to return capital to our shareholders. We believe that the most prudent way to generate solid returns for our shareholders is to take this balanced approach to the capital allocation.

That concludes my prepared remarks. I’ll now turn it back over to Tim.

Timothy Boyd

Thanks, Chris. Denise, I think we’ll open it up for questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Barton Crockett with FBR Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Barton Crockett

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess a couple of things. One, just looking at the operations, it was such an unusual weather situation this winter, where it seems like the conditions were pretty good in the Northeast and pretty terrible in the Midwest. I was wondering if you could maybe parse things a little bit more for us, so we get a better understanding of just how the weather kind of impacted the different kind of resort groups. And if it’s possible to give us any sense of what the EBITDA contribution would have been from the Northeast mountains? It seemed to be have better weather, and how much came from the Midwest? And also some sense of the relative attendance trends, or, excuse me, visitation trends, I should say?

Christopher Bub

Yes, we haven’t necessarily disclosed the breakout of the EBITDA margins on the Midwest versus the Northeast. But I can share with you that if you compare fiscal 2017, where the Midwest made up about 17% of our revenue and compare that to a more normalized year of 2015, where the Midwest made up 24% of our revenue. So it was pretty dramatic from a revenue percentage decrease, which obviously impact the bottom line EBITDA.

Barton Crockett

Okay. I mean, that percentage is interesting. But part of that is skewed by you had Hunter in 2017 and you didn’t in the prior period 2014. I mean, can you help us kind of reconcile that a little bit, or is that kind of the best you can get at this point?

Christopher Bub

Yes, and even if you look at, say, 2016, that number was 23%, which would have included Hunter for most of the ski season, because their ski season started later as well with the poor weather in 2016. So again, similar numbers from last year which had Hunter in it, but it’s still down between 6 and 7 basis points.

Barton Crockett

Okay. I mean, and just to push this a little bit more in a bad kind of Midwest ski season like this. I mean, are these mountains still making EBITDA or not? I mean, can you shed any color on that? Are they still profitable even in a four or five-week kind of season, which is what it seemed like it was close to in the Midwest?

Christopher Bub

Yes, Barton, I think they still are profitable. But as I think we’ve mentioned in the past, the Midwest properties margins are higher than they are in the Northeast. So they have a more impactful situation with our overall margin percentage for the entire company. And so when - basically, I think when you look at the Midwest properties, they would have the biggest impact right now on the - on our EBITDA, because again, they are our higher-margin properties in the Northeast.

So when that revenue - if the revenue is roughly the same because the Northeast is replacing that Midwest revenue, it’s going to have an effect on our overall margin, because we’re replacing that that revenue with lower margin money that we make in the Northeast versus what we do in the Midwest.

Timothy Boyd

And I think to sort of follow-up on that. You have to remember that our Midwest resorts have lower fixed cost when it comes to people. We have a much smaller full-time staff at the Midwest resort. So when we don’t, we’re not open in the Midwest, we have much greater flexibility on our temporary labor.

Barton Crockett

Okay. And stepping back a little bit, I mean, we’ve been in an unusual period I think of consolidation in the ski industry kind of at a level a little bit above where you guys operate in terms of dry ski resorts with Vail buying into the Vermont market and Intrawest, I guess, being bought. And I was just kind of curious, when you look at this consolidation at the very highest level, what’s your sense of the impact that’s having on the M&A kind of appetite more broadly?

And I leave this kind of as very vague, but I’m interested in - does this make it easier for you guys to buy other ski resorts? Do you think there is a scenario where some of these giants might be more interested in looking at you guys as they seem to be bulking up to compete with each other? Some general thoughts about that would be interesting to me.

Richard Deutsch

Hi, Barton, this is Dick. We continue to pursue multiple off-market opportunities. And we will continue I think to see properties come our way regardless of consolidation or not. We’re always talking to several different owners at any one point in time. And we just continue to pursue what we’ve always done and kind of let things fall as they may. So that’s kind of my comment on that at this particular time.

Timothy Boyd

And any other thing I could add to that too Barton is the fact that, I think, this also goes back to our original story when we became a public company is the fact that, our opportunities are in a different part of the industry, as you noted in your question. A lot of this reshuffling and consolidation has been going on at the higher level. But as we’ve said in the past, that’s not really the arena that we deal that much in. Our focus and the type of properties we’re looking at are still out there and so are those opportunities.

Barton Crockett

Okay. And then just one final kind of smaller numbers question. With these EB-5 development you guys collect some management fees. Could you just remind us at what the level of fees are that you will collect and the pace at which those would be hitting your income statement and where they would be hitting your income statement?

Christopher Bub

Right now with the EB-5 program, we are not - the management fees because of our consolidation process, those management fees on our first debt offering are actually eliminated from our financial statement. Now I could probably turn this over to Dick, because as we talked about, our future offering is being equity deals. I’d let Dick talk a little bit more about those management fees of potentially what could be there.

Richard Deutsch

Yes, Barton, we do structure in a 15% development fee on all of the hard costs of each particular project. And that’s the way that we think we’ll continue to go as we move forward with our EB-5 program.

Barton Crockett

Okay, all right. So the 15% fee is not reported. Is that netted out of your interest expense, or how does that end up getting netted out?

Christopher Bub

No. It’s basically a cash for us, it’s part of the overall. So the $52 million of loan that includes that 15% fee that we’re - so basically, we’re getting the cash ahead of time, but we will have to pay it back. So it does help our cash flow, but it doesn’t affect our income statement at all.

Barton Crockett

Okay, all right. That’s good. Thank you, guys, very much. I appreciate it.

Christopher Bub

Okay.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Michael Bellisario with Baird. Your line is open.

Michael Bellisario

Good morning, gentlemen.

Timothy Boyd

Hi, Mike, good morning.

Michael Bellisario

Just want to follow-up on Barton’s M&A question, and maybe asking it a little differently. Have you seen any changes in seller motivations at your price point in your segment, or pricing expectations over the last 90, 180 days or so?

Richard Deutsch

Mike, this is Dick. We have not. We’ve seen prices kind of staying in the same multiples that they have been for a long time. As you know a seller can ask anything, but we see pricing really about the same. We see that again, I’ll repeat that that there are multiple off-market opportunities available and we continue to have ongoing conversations.

Michael Bellisario

Got it, that’s helpful. And then any change in potential distress from sellers, given another tough winter season?

Timothy Boyd

I think that there is potentially some of that again depending on what region you’re in. Some of the people, I think, we have been having some discussions with are - have been in those areas, so yes, that that is a factor. But as Dick had noted, we are - we continue to talk to a lot of different people in a lot of different places. So some are affected by it and some aren’t.

Michael Bellisario

Got it, that’s helpful. And then on the season pass sales, can you provide an up-to-date figure, not just through April 30? And then maybe when the year ends, where do you think that 8.6% growth figure might be?

Timothy Boyd

Well, I can’t give you any updated information, because our next deadline really isn’t until like the October. So that will be the next time that we can give you some more updated numbers, because that’s when our next deadline is. Again, with season pass sales like this, you don’t actually know until the end of the - at the beginning of the next ski season, where the final numbers are going to be, because you never know what the velocity of the passholders buying early is.

So we don’t really know that, but it is - it has been very encouraging to us that that we’ve seen this growth at the beginning, because I think that again shows the strength of this - the Peak Pass. But I’d also want to add that, in the Midwest, we also this year instated a payment plan for pass sales at our Midwest resorts, which we had not done in the past. And we have seen a positive response for that in spite of the bad weather. We have seen some growth in our pass sales even in the Midwest areas.

Michael Bellisario

Got it. And then just on your marketing efforts of the Peak Pass, are they higher going forward compared to last year, or are you kind of spending the same amount of money and time on the marketing side?

Timothy Boyd

I think it was pretty close to the same time and money that we’ve spent last year. And again, I think the addition of Hunter that - with the Pass, I think, we’ve seen - we’ve been very pleased with the performance of the pass sales, especially at the Hunter resort, because I think that - in the pass we had a pass that’s kind of included all of our resorts in the Northeast. And obviously, the Hunter clients though didn’t have the opportunity to buy that net. And once they got included into the Peak Pass, we saw a very positive response there to the pass.

Michael Bellisario

And then just last one for me housekeeping on the fourth quarter G&A line item. I mean, what were the drivers of the big downtick in the fourth quarter compared to 3Q and then last fiscal fourth quarter?

Timothy Boyd

Yes, it was really just the timing of when we were doing our SOX efforts, it’s really probably the biggest thing. We had a larger push in fiscal 2016 with our SOX consultant in the fourth quarter where during fiscal 2017 we had that spread out over the year.

Michael Bellisario

That’s all for me. Thanks.

Operator

And there are no further questions queued up at this time. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Timothy Boyd

Thank you. Again, in conclusion, I’d like to reiterate that it’s our belief that the last year has provided us with significant components for us to effectively execute our growth opportunities. And I would like to thank everybody again for joining us this morning, and we look forward to speaking with you on our next call. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

