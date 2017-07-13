Healthcare REIT Yielding 7.4%, Well Covered And A Catalyst For Upside

Sabra Health Care REIT- (SBRA)(SBRAP)



In the last few months, SBRA has sold off significantly on the acquisition of Care Capital Properties (CCP) as well as regulatory threats from Washington. As the acquisition closes in the next few weeks and management issues their restructuring plan, increases the dividend, and regulatory risks subside, we think the share price will react favorably.

SBRA is an internally-managed healthcare property REIT which leases facilities mostly to skilled nursing and senior housing tenants. The company's portfolio, as of the end of the first quarter 2017, consists of 182 properties, of which 96 are skilled nursing and are 75 senior housing.

(Source: Company 10-K)

Investment Strategy:

Management intends to grow the portfolio and diversify the tenant base, asset class, and geography to the health care sector. They have done an excellent job of doing so in the last seven years.

(Source: Investor Relations)

Shares have been under pressure as the performance has been affected by their skilled nursing segment and the recent acquisition. Sabra has been selling their Genesis (GEN) operated properties to lower their customer concentration and shift their exposure away from skilled nursing and towards senior housing.

Investment Thesis

Aside from the well-known demographic trends of an aging population and greater demand for senior living and skilled nursing, there are other company-specific dynamics occurring. The shares have dropped by 22% in the last 75 days as the company was hit by general REIT weakness in sentiment and fallout from the acquisition of Care Capital Properties. We think this presents a unique buying opportunity.

Q1 quarterly results were strong with normalized (funds from operations the best measure for REIT performance) FFO at $0.55 per share and AFFO at 0.53, essentially flat with last year, despite selling many Genesis-related properties.

The portfolio is shifting as they focus more on senior housing over skilled nursing despite what the merger does to their exposure between the two areas of care. Pro forma breakdown pushes up skilled nursing to nearly 70%, from approximately 55%. Management has worked on reducing that exposure over the last few years and the markets take on the acquisition likely was negative due to this reversal.

However, we think management will begin disposing these assets right away and start shifting the mix back toward senior housing over time. The balance sheet is very healthy, especially on a pro forma basis. We think one of the main catalysts for the shares would be an upgrade to investment grade, which could come later this year or early next.

From the first quarter conference call:

I want to comment again on strategy. We talked a little bit about this yesterday, but our focus on expanding senior housing doesn't change with this merger. Clearly and obviously, the merger kicks up our skilled nursing exposure from mid to high 50 percentile to below 70 percentile. But as we got our skilled nursing exposure (down) (ph) over last six years, our intent is to do the same going forward. The merger we disused yesterday just has so many benefits and as we saw with the press releases from S&P and Fitch yesterday we will achieve our goal of having investment grade rating, so we feel great about that.

We think the company will announce a decent increase in the dividend as well as a detailed plan for the CCP portfolio following the closure of the deal this quarter. This could be a significant event for the shares and help push the price back toward $25.

The Care Capital Properties Acquisition

SBRA is paying a fixed exchange ratio of 1.123x SBRA shares for each CCP share, which would make CCP shareholder 59% owners of the new combined entity. The merger would make them a ~$7.4 billion powerhouse in the space.

There are a significant amount of benefits from a combination of like-focused companies with complimentary properties. CCP is the larger of the two and together, the firm will have a massive portfolio of 564 investments. A key risk is being reduced with top five tenant concentration declining from 69% to 42% with no single tenant making up more than 11% of total cash net operating income.

The deal is immediately accretive (increases funds from operations) to SBRA's FFO and AFFO by approximately 15% in the first full year. In other words, it should boost operating performance by 15% over the first full year of operations. The deal is expected to close this quarter. Management expects annual cash synergies of approximately $15 million and total annual GAAP synergies of $20 million.

They note that the full integration will take less than 12 months following closing. The achievable initiatives for that $20 million in savings comes from:

Elimination of duplicative public company over head costs

Consolidation of IT systems and administration platforms

Removing duplicate corporate functions

Implementation of SBRA best practices to CCP structure

(Source: Investor Presentation)

If we were CCP shareholders, we would not have liked or voted for the deal given the amount paid. We think SBRA shareholders are getting the better outcome given the improved balance sheet, better EBITDAR coverage ratios, and lower tenant concentration. The main shortfall for SBRA is CCP has poorer occupancy rates, which stems from their higher level of skilled nursing facilities.

The acquisition reduces SBRA's tenant exposure to Genesis from 32% to just 11%, still the largest. Their second largest and problematic tenant exposure comes from Holiday, which will go from 16% to 6% on a pro forma basis. But as they dispose of those assets, the concentration will continue to fall. SBRA is not alone in wanting to rid themselves of skilled nursing facilities given the dynamics of that market- lower reimbursements and other headwinds. This is both a risk (too many sellers) and an opportunity as the future business will be lower risk and more focused on their core competencies.

The long-term benefits of the disposition of Genesis are a negligible impact on normalized FFO while reducing leverage slightly, and repositioning more towards senior housing. The main advantage is the higher level of private pay payor mix (who pays their revenue, government or private insurance).

(Source: Investor Presentation)

As they incorporate CCP, payor mix will go back towards public pay (~64%) but as they again dispose more skilled nursing centers, that should move back towards 50%. We expect private-pay exposure to eventually be two-thirds of their payor mix over the next five years.

Management noted that they underwrote the CCP merger factoring in various scenarios to address the weakness of their book. They specifically note the sale of the non-strategic investments, including skilled nursing facilities. Given the variance in occupancy rates, 89% for SBRA versus 79% for CCP, transitioning non-performing facilities to new tenants will be a large portion of the upside thesis.

We think the non-quantifiable aspect of the acquisition, and one maybe the market is missing, is their operating expertise abilities. SBRA touts their hands-on management style to increase efficiency in their under-performing facilities. Given the amount of accretion in the deal, SBRA can realize significant reductions in rent and operating income from sales and lease restructurings and still capture higher AFFO per share.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Dividend and Balance Sheet

The debt remains non-investment grade following the merger with Moody's reiterating their Ba3 rating. The balance sheet is fairly unlevered compared to peers with pro forma net debt to EBITDA of 5.0x. The peer group average is approximately 5.5x. However, the three largest players (HCP (NYSE:HCP), Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Welltower (NYSE:HCN)) are all investment grade. The upside catalyst could come later this year if the firm continues to de-leverage and the scale of the merger pushes them to an investment grade rating. Certain investors can only invest in investment grade-rated companies, namely pensions, insurance companies, and endowments.

If you look at the key balance sheet metrics of a pro forma balance sheet for SABRA compared to their investment grade competition, there is a case to be made for SABRA to be upgraded. In addition to their leverage ratio being below these competitors, interest coverage, fixed charge coverage, and secured debt to gross asset value ratios will all be in line or better. We think this could be a strong catalyst for the shares.

Specifically, if they can lower their net debt leverage to 4.7x, they would have the lowest leverage in their peer group. On a pro forma basis, top five tenant concentration and fixed charge coverage ratio will all converge on their most favorable investment grade metrics.

Management has given out pre-merger 2017 guidance for AFFO and FFO of $2.21 and $2.26, respectively. They assume approximately $500 million of new investment at an average cap rate of 8% along with the previously announced sales of Genesis properties. Those closings are a headwind to FFO by $0.07 but the merger going through would add 15% or $0.34.

Prior to the merger, the company raised the dividend to $0.43 per quarter (recently raised by 2.4%) or $1.72 per year. With pre-merger FFO at $2.26, the payout ratio was 76%.

At $2.60 of expected pro forma FFO, and if we use the same payout ratio on that forecasted figure, the annual dividend could be approximately 1.976 on a new share base of approximately 150-155 million at the current prices. The new yield will be around 8.2% with dividend coverage of 131%.

Valuation

SBRA and CCP trade at very low valuations simply due to the issues we discussed above. On a pre-merger basis, SBRA trades at a 9.9x P/ 2018FFO ratio, which is well below the 13x peer group average. CCP trades at 9x the same metric. On a pro forma basis, the shares trade at just 8.8x 2018 FFO.

(Larger Image: here) (Source: NAREIT)

If the management team continues to strengthen their portfolio and shift towards senior living and away from skilled nursing, we think the multiple to FFO can expand towards peer group levels. That says nothing about the other overhangs that were reviewed earlier.

At a 12x multiple, a smaller discount to the peer group average, the shares would be worth $31, a 34% premium to the current price. Their investment grade competitors (HCP, HR, HTA, OHI, SNH, VTR, HCN) trade at an average of 14.9x 2018 FFO. If SBRA can get to that investment grade rating, you can clearly see the boost it could give to their multiple of FFO. At 14.9x FFO, the shares would be trading around $38.70, or 68% above current levels.

Risks

The shares have been hurt before. In 2015, the price reached $34 before their Forest Park Medical property was forced to file for bankruptcy. This was a Dallas-based group of facilities including hospitals that suffered from mismanagement. This is always a risk though SBRA was able to acquire these properties from Vibrant Healthcare Providers at a discount.

Clearly regulatory actions in Washington could be a threat to the healthcare business in general and cause significant negative reactions to shares.

Conclusion

SBRA is a high-quality REIT that is being pressured due to some transitory issues including the recent acquisition of CCP, the Forest Park overhang, regulatory issues in Washington, and tenant concentration in Genesis and Holiday. Looking out 18 months, we think the shares could trade north of $30 under our base case scenario as these overhangs are removed.

We have upgraded SBRA and recommend its purchase at these levels and prices below $25. The other option is SBRAP, their preferred shares which currently yields 6.85% and is not callable until March 2018.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "Follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. Our goal is to construct a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio is now up 26.6% over the trailing year through the end of May and generates a high-single-digit yield. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

To subscribe to Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing, click the link below:

Seeking Alpha Author Research