Airbus June Order And Delivery Report: No Fireworks

In 2016, I started covering orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) with monthly reports. While this does not reflect current financial performance, I will continue this coverage as it offers some idea of current performance as well as the ability of the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that, the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will look at the orders and deliveries for the month of June for Airbus. The May report can be found here.

Figure 1: Orders June 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In May, Airbus booked 34 orders. In June, order inflow increased by 104 units more and Airbus ended up adding 138 gross orders to the order book:

Paris Air Show deal; GECAS ordered 100 Airbus A32neo aircraft.

Paris Air Show deal; Delta Air Lines (DAL) ordered 10 Airbus A320ceo aircraft.

Paris Air Show deal; Air Lease (AL) ordered 12 Airbus A320neo LR aircraft.

Paris Air Show deal; Hi Fly ordered 2 Airbus A330ceo aircraft.

Low-cost carrier Vueling ordered 3 Airbus A32ceo aircraft.

In June, we saw Airbus doing what it mostly does and that is booking orders, primarily for its narrow body product with little to no orders for its wide body product. Cancellations increased from 37 to 45. Four Airbus A320ceo orders were converted to neo orders, while Qatar Airways canceled orders for 4 A350 aircraft being unsatisfied with the delivery delays. In terms of ordered units, June order inflow increased by 121 units year over year reflecting timing of the biennial air shows.

In the first six months of 2017, Airbus booked 248 orders and received 45 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 203 net orders. In 2016, Airbus booked 224 orders in the first six months and received 44 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 180 net orders. So, the first six months show that Airbus is slightly ahead year over year with cancellations in line with last year's figures.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries June 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Airbus delivered 688 aircraft, marking a record production year for the European jet maker. Year-over-year production grew by 8%. For 2017, Airbus aims to deliver more than 720 aircraft, which signals another record-breaking year for the jet maker.

In June, Airbus delivered 64 aircraft, divided between 14 wide bodies and 50 narrow bodies:

Airbus delivered 8 A350 aircraft, above the six to seven deliveries that were expected.

Six Airbus A330 aircraft were delivered, which is in line with expectations.

After a month with 3 A380 deliveries, Airbus delivered no Airbus A380 aircraft.

A total of 50 A320 aircraft were delivered, which is in line with the average expected number of deliveries.

With 64 deliveries, the number of deliveries was slightly lower than the average required number of 68 deliveries.

What counts for Airbus to a major extent is that its production output peaks as we move toward the end of the year. This means that in the first half of the year, output tends to trail the average required deliveries. Year-over-year deliveries remained constant.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

For 2017, Airbus expects the book-to-bill ratio to fall below 1. In June, Airbus booked 138 and delivered 64 aircraft, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 2.16. For the year, the gross book-to-bill ratio is .81, showing month-over-month improvement in the book-to-bill figure.

Customer Spotlight

In this month's spotlight, we have Pegasus Airlines. Pegasus was founded in 1989 and commenced operations in 1990. The airline focused on flying tourists to their destinations in Turkey. Months after commencing operations the Turkish tourism sector endured a big hit as Iraq invaded Kuwait, which drastically reduced the appetite for traveling to and from Turkey.

In 1997, founding partner Aer Lingus sold its share in Pegasus Airlines and the Turkish carrier was purchases by ESAS Holdings in 2005.

The airline currently serves 103 destinations from its hubs in Istanbul. The airline operates a fleet of 73 aircraft: 51 Boeing aircraft and 22 Airbus aircraft. The airline is one of the first operators of the Airbus A320neo of which has a total of 47 on order plus another 18 A321neo aircraft. From Boeing, the airline has only 5 unfilled orders remaining.

Conclusion

After six months, Airbus is slightly ahead with its order accumulation but it will be quite a task for the jet maker to beat last year’s order inflow and at this point I think it is unlikely that will happen.

One thing that will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market, where wide body aircraft orders will be under pressure. For Airbus, 2017 likely will be a year with a book-to-bill ratio below one, which is something the jet maker has not experienced since 2009.

One of the main targets this year will be a smooth ramp up in Airbus A350 production and ramping up the number of Airbus A320neo deliveries. Looking at the deliveries we see that the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330 deliveries appeal, but the Airbus A380 adds nothing to the jet maker’s business and the A330neo fails to really gain ground.

