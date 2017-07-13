Remember This During The Next Bear Market

S&P (SPY) has been posting new all-time highs this year. In addition, the ongoing 8-year bull market has become the second-longest in history. Therefore, it is only natural that most investors are afraid that the next bear market may be just around the corner. These investors should learn a few precious lessons from the most recent meaningful correction, which occurred in the beginning of last year.

First of all, there is no doubt that a bear market will eventually show up at some point. A bear market occurs every 3.5 years on average so it is only natural to expect the ongoing 8-year bull market to end at some point. However, no-one can time the next bear market. Even the most astute investors, such as Buffett and Lynch, have admitted that they cannot time the market. In fact, most experts have been calling the end of the current bull run since its very beginning and have thus forgone exceptional returns. Instead of trying to time the market, investors should learn their lesson from the scary correction that occurred early last year.

In the first 40 days of 2016, S&P lost 12% and thus had the worst start to a year in modern history. While a 12% correction after a multi-year bull market should have been considered normal, that period was characterized by extremely gloomy forecasts and poor market sentiment. Many experts rushed to call the onset of a prolonged bear market while others paralleled the correction to the Great Recession of 2009. The “experts” claimed that rising interest rates would destroy the stock market, as the opposite, i.e., zero interest rates and QE, were the main factors behind the impressive bull market. As the Fed had only started to raise interest rates, their gloomy outlook seemed reasonable, at least to some investors.

Then the unexpected happened. Without any significant piece of news, the market retrieved all its losses in just two months. Even more impressively, the market continued to march higher without ever looking back and hence it has now rallied 33% since it bottomed in February-2016. In other words, the market has rallied 33% in just one and a half year. To make a long story short, during the last one and a half years, the market has rewarded investors with profits that it normally offers in about 4 years on average, given its average historical 8.6% annual return.

The most important takeout from that experience is the fact that the strong rally was not triggered by any significant piece of news. Moreover, its first phase, which erased the previous losses, took place while the market sentiment was extremely bearish. In fact, great conviction and courage were required to remain invested during a period in which the gloomy forecasts and views prevailed in the media. Therefore, when the next correction or bear market shows up and everything seems bearish, investors should keep in mind that a recovery can materialize at any point, without any news to support it. In addition, near the bottom it always seems that there is much more downside ahead but the market usually bottoms when no-one expects it to.

Another important takeout is the fact that the losses during a bear market usually turn out to be short-lived and evaporate when the market rebounds. On the other hand, history has taught us that the long-term trend of the market is upward and hence the market posts new all-time highs every 10-20 years while it never revisits its previous lows. As a result, the profits forgone by remaining on the sidelines are permanent. Most investors have learnt this lesson the hard way during the ongoing 8-year bull market. They have remained on the sidelines due to the traumatic experience of the Great Recession and have thus missed generational profits. Even worse, the market is relentless, as it has not given them a single chance to initiate their positions at bargain prices.

It is a complete fallacy for investors to think that they can beat the market by selling their stocks during rough times, when the market sentiment is poor, and repurchasing them during good times, when the outlook is positive. The rebound off the bottom always occurs without any signal or news to justify it. In addition, it is usually so steep that it does not leave much room to investors to reenter the market.

Unfortunately for investors, while they should always keep the above lessons in their mind, it will not always be that easy. More specifically, while most bear markets have been short in duration, a future bear market may last for many years and thus cause prolonged pain to most investors. Moreover, some sectors may not rebound or they may rebound only after several years. For instance, many banks still have not returned to their pre-crisis levels while most off-shore drillers have plunged more than 80% and are not likely to revisit their peaks even in a decade. Therefore, investors should always evaluate their stocks based on well-defined criteria. On the other hand, they should certainly avoid selling their stocks just because the market sentiment is pessimistic or because everyone agrees that the downtrend will continue. If they do, this is certainly a recipe for poor long-term performance.

While a cyclical bear market can show up anytime, investors should not miss the big picture; after the financial crisis, the market has entered in a secular bull phase, which was confirmed in 2013 with the post of new all-time highs. This means that any cyclical bear market is likely to prove short-lived and will be followed by a new bull market, within the ongoing secular bull market. This is exactly what happened between 1982 and 2000, when the market experienced one of the best secular bull runs in history, with an approximate 1000% return. Of course that secular bull market did not go up in a straight line. For instance, everyone remembers the crash in 1987. However, that crash was just a noise within the 2-decade bull market and hence investors should have ignored that noise.

Source

As a bear market will inevitably show up at some point, investors should not forget the precious lessons from early last year. During a bear market, the market sentiment is always poor and it always seems that there is more downside ahead. However, the market will almost certainly recover sooner or later, without any signal. Therefore, investors should resist the temptation to time the market and remain invested to earn the long-term returns that the market offers, as long as they continuously check the prospects and the valuation of their holdings.