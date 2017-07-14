Continued Weakness In Precious Metals As They Ignore The Dollar

I have traded gold and silver since the early 1980s, but I missed the heyday of the late-70s that led to a gold price that exceeded $800 per ounce and silver that traded north of $50. My 25-year career with one of the major international precious metals dealers came at a time when the range in gold was from just under $300 to just over $500 per ounce. During this period, the price of silver never exceeded $15 per ounce and traded as low as below the $4 level. With gold at just over $1,200 per ounce as of Friday, July 7 and silver at the $15.50 level, both precious metals are multiples of the average prices during the days when I was involved in the daily machinations of the bullion market.

In 2011, gold traded at the highest nominal level in history at just over $1,920 per ounce, and silver almost made it back to its 1980, Hunt-influenced, peak. However, since then, the prices have moved lower. The significant change to the precious metals markets since the new millennium has been the introduction of ETF and ETN products that have increased the addressable market for investments in the precious metals. During my days in the business, the only route for investors was through direct purchases of bars and coins, via the futures and options markets, or with investment in the equities of those companies that produce the precious metals. The advent of vehicles like GLD and SLV, and many others, has increased liquidity and volumes trading in the metals. After the highs in 2011, gold fell to lows of $1046.20 and silver to $13.635 in December 2015. However, both metals found bottoms at those levels and moved as high as $1,377.50 and $21.095. The midpoint of the trading ranges since the end of 2015 stands at $1,211.85 and $17.365 per ounce, and while gold is close to that level, silver has declined almost $1.70 below its median level.

Over recent trading sessions, selling pressure has returned to the precious metals as they have ignored the weaker dollar and focused their attention on the potential for rising interest rates in the United States and Europe.

A falling dollar, rising interest rates, and a pair of flash crashes

The dollar has been losing value against other currencies since trading to the highest level since 2002 in January 2017. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the September dollar index futures contract highlights, the greenback has declined from 103.60 to recent lows of 95.225, a loss of 8% over six months, and was trading near the lows at 95.665 on Thursday, July 13. Typically, a decline in the dollar is bullish for the prices of gold and other precious metals. However, the decline is the U.S. currency has come alongside an increase in interest rates over recent weeks. Source: CQG

The daily pictorial of the September U.S. 30-year bond futures contract shows that it has fallen from 157-08 on June 26 to recent lows of 151-18 and trading at just over 152 on July 13. The U.S. Fed has increased interest rates by 25 basis points twice so far in 2017 and has indicated that markets should expect one more hike this year and three next of the same magnitude. Additionally, the central bank announced it would begin trimming its balance sheet, and $50 in debt securities will roll off each month. The legacy of quantitative easing will now slowly decline. All of the moves by the Fed over recent months have been in response to positive economic data, and accommodative monetary policy has changed to a more hawkish approach. At the same time, we have started to hear hawkish rumblings out of the European Central Bank as they appear to be in the very early stages of lifting their rates from negative forty basis points and are considering tapering QE. The bottom line is that higher rates increase the cost of carrying commodities and tend to have a depressing effect on the prices of precious metals.

On Monday, June 26, a flash crash in the gold market occurred when 1.76 million ounces were sold in a one minute period on COMEX futures at an illiquid time in the London market. Source: CQG

The flash crash sent gold down to lows of $1,236.50, and after briefly recovering back to $1,255.70, the yellow metal continued to slide. On Thursday, July 6, during the opening of the Asian markets, a similar flash crash hit silver which initially put prints below $14.40 per ounce up, but was later changed to lows of $15.32. Source: CQG

Technical support for silver was at the December 2016 lows of $15.70 and the precious metal closed on July 7 at around $15.56, below support indicating a breakdown in the silver market. Gold had been making higher lows throughout 2017, but the pressure from the silver market on July 6 was too much to bear, and gold fell below its technical support at $1,214.30 on the weekly chart to lows of $1,204 on July 10 and was trading at around $1,217 on July 13 with silver at the $15.70 per ounce level.

An uncertain world on the political and economic landscapes

The world continues to be a dangerous place, and in 2017, political and economic events on the horizon are likely to stoke periods of fear and uncertainty in markets across all asset classes. In Asia, North Korean aggression and their nuclear missile program have caused a great deal of fear in South Korea and Japan. U.S. President Donald Trump has told the world, in no uncertain terms, that he will not stand by while North Korea becomes a nuclear power. In the Middle East, the tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran continues to dominate the region with the latest blockade of Qatar and the continuation of the proxy war in Yemen. In Europe, terrorist events have plagued the U.K., France, Belgium, and Germany over recent months. On the economic front, Italy is an economic basket case, and while the political status quo has prevailed in the EU with the recent French election, violent protests during the G-20 meeting are a sign of friction. When it comes to global trade, U.S. policy has done a complete 180-degree turn under the new administration which is likely to be a source of concern during the months ahead. All of these issues and more are liable to caused periods of uncertainty, fear, and volatility in markets. Meanwhile, gold which has long been a beneficiary of periods of uncertainty has turned a blind eye.

Gold turns a blind eye to world events

Gold has experienced a bad start to the third quarter of 2017. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, price momentum in the yellow metal is now bearish after recent price action. The next level of technical support stands at the March 6 lows at $1194.50 per ounce which could be a line in the sand for gold. Open interest has begun to rise during the recent sell off in the futures market which could point to a rising number of speculative short positions. At this time gold is ignoring world events, and it has been following the price of its more volatile cousin silver.

Silver continues to lead

Silver’s breakdown below the $15.70 level at the end of last week was a significant event. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, silver is now trading at its lowest level of 2017, and the next level of support stands at $14.785 per ounce, the March 2016 lows. While price momentum in silver is lower, the slow stochastic has declined into oversold territory. Silver’s volatility often leads the metal to head fake moves, but time will tell if last week’s flash crash and technical breakdown will cause continued selling. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the silver-gold ratio shows that the price relationship between the two precious metals has increased to the highest level of 2017 and since April 2016 when it hit over 80:1. The long-term median level for the ratio is around 55:1, and it was trading at 77:1 as of July 13. A rising ratio tends to signal bearish price action in the precious metals sector as silver tends to move more on a percentage basis than gold due to its volatility and the liquidity in the silver futures market. However, world events over the coming weeks could turn this trend around in the blink of an eye, and that is why I am a caution scale down buyer of both metals.

I have learned over the past almost four decades of trading gold and silver that optimal results typically come from a contrarian approach during periods of high volatility. The recent dips in the prices of the two most actively traded precious metals at a time when uncertainty and fear could reemerge in a heartbeat offer an opportunity to accumulate gold and silver at prices that could look very cheap in the months ahead. While I am buying at current prices, I am leaving plenty of room to add on further price depreciation as picking an absolute bottom is a task that is above my pay grade.

Meanwhile, the two other metals that trade on the U.S. futures markets, platinum and palladium have been going in opposite directions which could lead to an opportunity for the metal that has been the biggest laggard in the precious metals sector since 2014.

Platinum could catch a bid off palladium

Silver and gold have experienced a price divergence over recent weeks as silver has led gold down and has underperformed the yellow metal. At the same time, the price discrepancy between platinum and palladium has declined to the lowest level since 2001. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the price of platinum minus palladium shows, the differential between the two platinum group metals had not traded below $100 since 2002 and below $70 since 2001. Industrial consumers of the metals who use them because of their density and high resistance to heat may soon begin buying platinum instead of palladium because of the narrowing of the price spread between the two metals. The price of palladium has rallied, and platinum has declined. Platinum is a denser metal and has higher melting and boiling points when compared to palladium, and it may be that industrial buying will finally ignite platinum that has been in a bear market since 2011. Platinum was only trading at around a $50 premium to palladium on July 13.

I am not bearish on the prices of precious metals despite the recent sell-offs and weak technical price action. There are too many things going on in the world that could turn these markets around in the blink of an eye. Over recent weeks, precious metals have ignored the current state of political and economic affairs and, in the cases of gold and silver, both are in downtrends. I will continue to monitor these markets over coming sessions and will add to long positions on further price weakness. Precious metals are rare and have a long history of holding value when other assets falter because of periods of fear and uncertainty. I believe we will look back at the start of Q3 in the weeks and months ahead as a period where the shiny metals were on sale.

