Apple: Do iPads Matter Now?

When it comes to Apple's (AAPL) investment thesis, I never thought I would give tablets a second thought. But when the Cupertino company reports fiscal 3Q17 earnings, on August 1st after the bell, I'll be asking myself: will iPads matter again?

Credit: 88mph.com.br

Let me be clear: I do not believe that, in the long run, tablet sales will be the catalyst that propels Apple's stock forward. As I had mentioned in a previous article, iPads represented less than 10% of total company FY16 sales, in a decreasing trend (only 7% in the past couple of quarters). Apple's seven year-old product and possibly tablets in general seem to be losing ground to reinvented personal computers faster than Apple's iPods after the introduction of the first iPhone, a few years ago (see graph below).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from SEC filings

But in March of this year, Apple made a one-of-a-kind product refresh announcement that many analysts seem to have brushed off. The company introduced an inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad at the $329 price point (36% cheaper than the most inexpensive iPad ever marketed until then). The move came in support of what I believe to be two distinct but related strategies: (1) to revitalize this declining product category and compete in the lower-end market and, perhaps most importantly, (2) to aid Apple in its goal of doubling its Services business by 2020 (a key tenet of my investment thesis) by increasing the user base that will ultimately be exposed to revenue-generating platforms like the App Store or Apple Music.

The new iPad was released on March 24th, just one week before the end of fiscal 2Q17 and too late to have made much of an impact on Apple's P&L that quarter. Even IDC's most recent report on tablet sales would have largely ignored the impact of Apple's new and inexpensive iPad sales. As the table below indicates, Apple lost market share, with sales decline of -13% coming in worse than the market's -8.5% in calendar 1Q17.

Source: IDC

With plenty of skepticism about the iPad still in the air but a full quarter of new product sales in the bag, I wonder if fiscal 3Q17 will bring in good news for Apple's tablet business. The answer should come not only in the form of units sold, but could potentially be reflected in better numbers for Apple's Services. Last quarter, the Cupertino-based company delivered results from this segment that trailed the growth run-rate that I believe will be necessary for Apple to achieve its 2020 target (see graphs below). A pick up in iPad sales, if it happens, could help to boost these numbers starting with fiscal 3Q17.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Regardless of how iPad sales will come in this time, I believe Apple will continue to deliver over the next several quarters, with softness in certain parts of the business offset in others -- a benefit of the company's increasingly diversified portfolio of products and services.

In my view, AAPL continues to be an attractive proposition, even as valuation has increased substantially over the past two years along with market-wide multiples (see graph above). With a potential iPhone super-cycle on the way, service revenues remaining strong and a pile of cash in store to help the company drive future earnings upside, I maintain that a long-term investment in AAPL makes sense at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.