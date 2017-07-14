Natural Gas: A $4 Plus Target For The Winter Of 2017-2018

In volatile futures markets, a contrarian approach is always a bold move. For those brave enough to take on waves of buying or selling and go the other way, the results can be incredible profits while those without staying power or the capital necessary to hold risk positions through challenging periods often lose their shirts. When it comes to volatility, few markets can compete with the natural gas futures market. The price range since the early 1990s has been from $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu. With natural gas just under $3 per MMBtu, the energy commodity is a lot closer to the lows these days than the highs.

There have been many changes to the natural gas market over recent years. Discoveries of massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States and technological advances in extraction techniques have weighed on the price of the energy commodity. Additionally, the new regime in Washington DC has reduced regulatory restrictions on the oil and gas industry which results in an even further lowering of production cost for the commodity. However, while technology has increased output, it has also created a new demand vertical for natural gas. The advent of LNG has created a buoyant export market. Over past years, natural gas could only travel from production site to storage and consumption regions via pipelines. Liquefaction has expanded the logistical potential for the commodity as it can now move by ocean vessel to areas of the world where reserves are not present, and prices are higher. As you can see, there are fundamentally bullish and bearish factors at play in the natural gas market. This off-season, as inventories are increasing in preparation for the peak-winter months, the price of natural gas has been moving to the downside.

The bearish trend may have found a bottom

Natural gas had been heading lower since the middle of May when the August futures contract traded to highs of $3.53 per MMBtu. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price fell to lows of $2.832 on July 5 which appears to have become a bottom for the energy commodity. As I had pointed out over recent weeks, open interest declined alongside price which was not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in the natural gas futures market. Moreover, at the recent lows, natural had descended into an oversold condition leading the price to bounce back above the $3 per MMBtu on Tuesday, July 11. Technical resistance for August natural gas futures stands at $3.1220, the June 29 highs with support at recent lows. However, the August contract did make a lower low when it traded to the $2.832 level, and now critical support stands at last winter’s lows.

Support at the February 2017 lows

While the recent move to the downside in the natural gas futures market did some damage to the daily chart, the weekly chart displays another picture. Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial shows that support is at the late February lows at $2.522 per MMBtu and that the pattern of price action in natural gas remains constructive for the future above that level. Meanwhile, we are likely to see lots of volatility around the release of weekly inventory numbers for the Energy Information Administration over the weeks ahead as we edge closer to the winter of 2017/2018.

Inventories on course for 4 tcf

Futures traders are always looking ahead. Although there are approximately 18 weeks to go before stockpile injections turn to withdrawals, the market will focus on whether natural gas can manage another year when inventories rise above 4 trillion cubic feet and whether we will see a new record high for stocks as we move into the peak winter season. On Thursday, July 13, the EIA reported an injection of 57 billion cubic feet of natural gas into inventories which now stand at 2.945 trillion cubic feet. Stocks are 8.9% below last year’s level as of July 7 but are still 6.2% above the five-year average for this time of the year. With 18 weeks to go until stocks begin to decline as heating demand increases, we will need to see a build of 61.3 bcf on average for stocks to exceed last year’s record level of 4.047 tcf. However, this year, the new demand vertical for natural gas is resulting in rising exports of the energy commodity. The biggest cheerleader and supporter of the LNG market has been the President of the United States.

President Trump is pushing LNG exports

During his recent trip to Poland and the G-20 meeting in Germany, President Trump proudly acted as marketer-in-chief for the LNG market. In Poland, the President highlighted that the Poles would no longer need to depend on Russian gas which had become a political tool since the fall of the Berlin Wall. In a press conference, the President said he was prepared to do a big deal with the Polish President to supply the nation with the energy commodity now that it can travel the world in liquid form.

The U.S. and Russia are the world’s leading natural gas producers, and the new technology that allows for the gas to travel by ocean vessel has increased the addressable market for U.S. natural gas dramatically. LNG has changed the fundamental equation for the natural gas market. While demand is likely to rise over the years ahead, there have been massive discoveries of gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States. A friendlier environment for fracking under the new administration in Washington DC is likely to increase output from the shale regions, but more supplies will feed the needs of the world as the energy commodity can now travel past the U.S. continental borders, which is a revolutionary change for the market.

Big reserves and new demand for the cleaner brand of energy

Necessity is the mother of invention, and in the case of the natural gas market, it has been a case of rising supplies to meet the world’s rising demand. The United States is now one of the three largest oil producers in the world together with Russia and Saudi Arabia. The EIA has projected that U.S. oil production could increase to the 10 million barrel per day level in 2018 if the price is around the $50 per barrel level. The chances are that technology will lower production costs for oil even further in the years ahead. In natural gas, the U.S. stands alone. Technology and massive reserves will allow America to satisfy its domestic demand while at the same time becoming a supplier of the energy commodity to the world. Given the global trend that demands cleaner energy, natural gas will continue to be the energy of choice for many nations around the globe, and the U.S. stands ready to exploit the rising demand.

Natural gas is on the cusp of a new revolution as the liquefaction has increased the utility of the commodity from a logistical perspective. The demand side of the fundamental equation is likely to move the price higher after a long period of depressed levels. I believe that during the coming season of peak demand this winter, we will see a 4-dollar handle for the price of natural gas, and any unforeseen issues could cause a spike to the upside as we witnessed in 2014 when the price traded to almost $6.50 per MMBtu. We still have months of hurricane season ahead which could cause dramatic volatility in the natural gas market. Moreover, a colder than average winter in the 2017-2018 season may increase demand to a point where the price posts some surprising numbers on the upside.

I am a buyer of natural gas futures and gas-producing equities for next winter on price weakness over the coming weeks and months as I want to achieve an attractive average price for investments heading into the winter season of 2017-2018. Natural gas was trading just under its $3 per MMBtu pivot point on Thursday, July 13.

