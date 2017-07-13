Comparing The Auto-Parts Retailers: Which To Buy?

That said, O'Reilly has a stronger balance sheet and tends to trade at a premium multiple.

On the other hand, both O'Reilly and AutoZone have a proven management team.

This article was published on July 7, in my premium service, with the conclusion that if you wanted to own one of the auto-parts retailers, you should consider O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY).

So far, the price action has worked in O'Reilly's favour:

Source: Google Finance - Price action since July 7

I've written about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) and O'Reilly here and here, respectively.

Should You Consider Advance Auto or O'Reilly?

Because of the recent management changes at Advance Auto, including Activist investor Starboard Value LP involvement beginning in September 2015 and the new CEO appointment in April 2016, it'd be unfair to compare the historical performance of the two companies.

The new management at Advance Auto has yet to prove themselves. The company's revenue has slipped 2.6% since 2014 after acquiring General Parts.

AAP Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Not only that. Advance Auto's operating margin dropped from 10.2% in 2013 to 8.7% in 2014 after the General Parts acquisition. The trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") operating margin has further slipped to 7.3%.

Similarly, its return on assets ("ROA") and return on equity ("ROE") have fallen from 7.7% to 4.85% and 28.7% to 14.5%, respectively, since 2013. Its diluted earnings per share (based on GAAP) have only improved marginally since 2013 -- 3.76% to be exact.

Simply put, while Advance Auto has been digesting the General Parts acquisition, its profitability has fallen.

I'm not saying that Advance Auto cannot turn around. However, with O'Reilly you don't have to worry about that -- it has a proven management team. As I wrote in my recent article,

Greg Henslee has been in various roles at O'Reilly Automotive for 33 years and has been the CEO since 2013. David O'Reilly, who is the chairman of the board, has been with the company full time since 1972. He formerly served as CEO from 1993 to 2005. He has also been in other important roles over the years. Most other senior management team members have been with the company for at least 12 years.

Here are some performance metrics of O'Reilly over the long term. I took out the ROE deliberately in this graph because it distorted the other metrics and took away the big picture. (I'll include the ROE in the next graph to show you what I mean.)

In the expense of temporary lower profitability (the dips in the operating margin and ROA right at about 2008-2009 in the last recession), O'Reilly boosted its sales and earnings. This turned out to be a good move. The company more than recovered its operating margin and ROA as the economy improved.

ORLY Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Here's the graph with the ROE that distorted the other metrics, particularly the operating margin and ROA. O'Reilly's ROE shot up starting in 2013 as the company expanded its financial leverage to buy back shares when they were trading higher than the company's long-term normal multiple of about 21.4.

However, on further analysis, it may not have been a bad move as the shares traded as high as a multiple of 31 while the company's diluted EPS increased 17-27% between 2013 and 2016. Then again, the high EPS was due partly to the buyback. Did the chicken or egg come first?

ORLY Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

What about AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)? Similar to O'Reilly, I took out AutoZone's ROE to prevent distortion of the other data.

The company's CEO, William Rhodes, has led the company since 2005. AutoZone has made acquisitions in 2012 and 2014 which hasn't impacted its profitability.

Since 2013, the company has reduced its share count by about 21%. Again, similar to O'Reilly, AutoZone bought back shares at above its long-term normal multiple of about 15.

AutoZone's shares traded as high as a multiple of 21.1 between 2013 and 2016 while its diluted EPS increased at rates of 13-18%. The same question can be asked of AutoZone -- Did the chicken or egg come first?

AZO Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Morningstar gives management the highest "exemplary" rating for O'Reilly and AutoZone, while gives the management of Advance Auto a "standard" rating. I think what I've discussed above have somewhat explained why.

Should You Consider O'Reilly or AutoZone?

Both stocks have done well. Since the end of 2007, O'Reilly and AutoZone have delivered annualized returns of 19.7% and 16.6%, respectively. (For the sake of the discussion, Advance Auto's was 11.6%.)

Although the same store sales ("SSS") growth only goes up to 2014, it shows O'Reilly had the most stable SSS over the long term. Source: Starboard's presentation on AAP - Slide 8

Another reason I chose O'Reilly is that it has a stronger balance sheet. It's awarded an S&P credit rating of BBB+ compared to AutoZone and Advance Auto's BBB and BBB- ratings, respectively.

Here are some rough estimations of potential returns for an investment in O'Reilly and AutoZone today -- annualized returns of 22.2% and 21.8%, respectively, with target multiples of 19.1 and 14.6. Remember that the recent slowdown in the industry hasn't been reflected in the estimates yet. So, these estimates are likely too optimistic.

That said, it doesn't change the fact that both stocks look undervalued, and I think it's safe to estimate that for patient investors today, the stocks can deliver annualized returns of at least 15% supported by earnings growth and some multiple expansion.

Notably, because O'Reilly is higher quality, it has historically traded at a premium to AutoZone.

For curious investors, here's how Advance Auto's estimates look. Remember that it is probably optimistic.

Lastly, here's a price chart of the three competitors along with SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) over a 10 year period, before the last recession. O'Reilly shares have performed the best. It is also the winner in a five-year chart.

Source: Google Finance

Investor Takeaway

Due to O'Reilly's proven management, track record, and stronger balance sheet, I choose it over the other two competitors. Investors should note that more volatility could come as O'Reilly will release its Q2 results on July 26.

Share your thoughts in the comments below

Which auto-parts retailer do you like?

...or if you would rather invest your money elsewhere today, where would you invest?

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.