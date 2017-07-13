CytRx: SCLC Study Still Breathing?

There are a few topics covered in this article. Part of this disjointed feel is that there is a lot going on, and secondly there are a lot of requirements to meet when submitting an article to any good editorial crew. Here are some things to keep in mind. First, Strong Bio is attempting to put a nice big-picture perspective on the battle against lung cancer and how medicine is attacking this serious problem. In fact, one out of four people who die of cancer die of lung cancer. Secondly, covered here is the general concept of attempts of science to divide the types of lung cancers (cell types and molecular marker pathways) into specific scientific mechanisms so as to bring an improvement to the standard of care. Cancer is proving to be put together of different molecular heterogenities distinguishing subclasses of treatments that vary in response to a given approach. Lastly, an investment thesis is being made, which is a split-decision, because science has found what might be a better approach to fighting SCLC subtypes of lung cancer and it is being managed buy a very ineffective group of businessmen. This is a potential pitfall for even the best of scientific discoveries, given the nature of the sharks that pretend they know how to develop pharmaceuticals and cave into the economic forces at work (truth be told) to which we are all prone.

Lung cancer is among the most numerous types of cancers, representing 13% of total tumor diagnoses. Non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC) represent most lung cancers, with only approximately 15% of lung cancers being small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The market for NSCLC is over $15 billion by 2023. Over the last decade, a revolution of targeting approaches in treating cancer have led to many improvements in patient care, exploiting human epidermal growth factor receptor HER-2 in breast cancer (Herceptin, OTCQX:RHHBY) and BRAF in melanoma (Zelboraf). The underlying scientific advancements of NSCLC mechanisms have led the charge in new therapy development. Identification of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (NYSE:ALK) gene rearrangement have been targeted by molecular approaches, driving innovation in therapy. Diagnostics from tissue biopsies for these genetic mutations in EGFR and ALK has led NSCLC medical care into the kingdom's castle of personalized care. Opdivo(NYSE:BMY) and Keytruda (NYSE:AZN) targeted PD-1 immunotherapies have shown benefit in NSCLC as well. Many other targets for treatments have emerged beyond EGFR and ALk as well. In spite of better treatment regimes using targeted therapies, NSCLC can still escape in nine to fourteen months, so models of immune system memory and/or longer lasting therapies are still needed.

In contrast to NSCLC, SCLC ("oat cell carcinoma") is an aggressive malignancy with dismal prognosis, and to add to the gloom, no recent advances have aided in the cause of its treatment. SCLC market is about 15% of the total lung cancer market. The disease is strongly associated with smoking and pollution, and is therefore expected to become an increasing problem worldwide. Tissue biopsies necessary for screening are not always possible in SCLC due to severity of morbidity factors. Cell free ctDNA screening for SCLC markers may offer a solution in future progress, with ~50% of these patients showing TP53 mutations. Many SCLC overexpress gp-60 serum receptors and acidic glycoproteins as well. While mechanisms are being elucidated for exploitation, combination chemotherapy and/or emerging targeted chemotherapy shown to have superior efficacy and safety profile to standard chemotherapies are likely to a big part in SCLC treatment. Historically, radiotherapy improved the clinical outcome for patients with SCLC over surgery, but survival rates were low. Therefore the current treatment for SCLC is chemotherapy. Combination chemotherapies were shown to be superior to monotherapies, with a strong correlation of quality of life and combination therapy. Therefore many cancers relapse after treatment, and once relapsed, the diseases grow rapidly with a high chance of morbidity within six to nine months.

Etoposide-platinum therapy remains the standard of care for both limited and extensive stage SCLC. Cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, topotecan, and amrubicin are potential second line options. However, these regimes are inadequate as most of these patients undergo recurrence including multiple metastases including the brain within one year. On progression, second line therapy results in 20% to 30% responders, with median survival of six to eight months. Topotecan(NYSE:GSK) is the current lead therapy approved for refractory SCLC, offering slightly better efficacy to patients albeit at a higher economic cost to alternatives. However, refractory SCLC progression free survival remains between 3 and 4 months in most cases.

Lack of improvement in patient care for SCLC has not been without a lot of effort by scientists. Early studies focused on combinations of radiation and chemotherapy with little progress, and has been revisited again due to lack of better therapies, again with little contribution to patient care. Amrubicin was tested in refractory second line SCLC in a phase 3 study and did not show a significant improvement of survival versus topotecan. Aflibercept (Ayelia, REGN) was shown to increase PFS efficacy of topotecan in a phase 2 trial, but did not confirm survival benefit, and further testing raised concerns about increased toxicity. Oncomed's (NASDAQ:OMED) phase 2 trial in SCLC for tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3) plus etoposide failed to meet endpoints. Targeted therapies of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy, BMY) in phase 1/2 studies of relapsed SCLC resulted in a 20% response rate with only 16 of 200+ patients maintaining a response for longer than six months. Additional studies are generating up to ~30% response rate for Keytruda or Yervoy plus nivolumab. Perhaps the appropriate target is not being addressed in these studies.

One promising receptor-targeting SCLC therapeutic (gp-60/serum receptor) is aldoxorubicin, being developed by CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). Aldoxorubicin is a rationally engineered compound of doxorubicin and an acid-sensitive linker that selectively binds albumin. This mechanism leverages two mechanisms of action to delivery larger clinical doses of doxorubicin than can be dosed alone, preferentially targeting tumors and not healthy tissues. One, tumor microenvironments are often acidic, enabling aldoxorubicin to accumulate in albumin-rich tumor coatings and release doxorubicin at the site of the tumor. Secondly, when rapidly growing tumors take up albumin via gp60 receptor-mediated endocytosis, the acidic environment of the endosome and lysosome releases doxorubicin inside transformed cells to mediate its cytotoxic effect. Because albumin has multiple modes of uptake and is greatly needed for hyperplasia (rapid cell growth), albumin-mediated therapies are likely to evade classic targeted therapy resistance and tumor-escape. Evidence for this would be a prolonged progression free survival over other therapies, and there is evidence for that, but it is not yet statistically confirmed (or is it CYTR management?).

According to developer Dr. Felix Kratz, in phase 1 studies of aldoxorubicin in SCLC reported three patients showed progression free survival of approximately 11, 14, and 20 months (see video presentation link approximately 22 minute mark, reported in weeks). We know that the standard of care, topotecan, has a PFS of approximately 3 to 3.5 months for refractory SCLC. The phase 2 study of aldoxorubicin in SCLC goes head to head against topotecan, and it is estimated to have a PFS of 3-3.5 months. So the fact of the matter is enough time has passed to know whether aldoxorubicin is working for the phase 2 study. Its likely that if aldoxorubicin was being developed by a competent management team, patients in desperate need and their physicians would already know about aldoxorubicin's phase 2 study results in SCLC for better or for worse, because an update on the study would have been reported once the study was fully enrolled for 5 months. Again bear in mind the study has as of July 7, 2017 been fully enrolled for 10 full months.

In contrast to CytRx business management, the scientists and physicians at work are extremely competent (including Dr. Kratz, Dr. Obrien, & Dr. Sant Chawla). For some reason it appears to shareholders that management doesn't want to put their best foot forward. So company management antics and illegal acts such as stock promoting (which resulted in a fine by SEC), attempting to falsely label proxy vote items that are non-routine as routine (reverse split, heavy dilution, and executive compensation matters), and potential breach of fiduciary duty to shareholders with excessive dilution (3 events so far within the past year resulting in approximately 220% larger outstanding share count, well in excess of 33% which was a company guideline limit at discounts to market of nearly 50%) cannot take anything away from the foundation of aldoxorubicin. To add to the mess, Cytrx management posted a form DEFA14A amendment from June 29th describing how "brokerage firms have authority to vote customer shares with instruction", per executive compensation request from May 22nd, which is in direct violation of Dodd-Frank statutes. Interestingly a few days later, all documentation of the June 29th, DEFA14A amendment (PDF, DOC, XLS etc) is no longer available on the CytRx website. These documents are available with a little digging or can be made available upon request via a reliable contact of Strong Bio. Call it a moot point as the proxy items that were material to shareholders were all voted down, including more dilutions, reverse splits, and executive compensation, per attendees of the meeting. But what about withholding data from shareholders when a clinically significant threshold has been reached? Is that a breach of fiduciary duty?

Where is the data on the statistical significance for phase 2 open label clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in SCLC? We know phase 2 studies of aldoxorubicin versus doxorubicin showed a strong clinical advantage for aldoxorubicin in first line soft tissue sarcoma (STS). The study direction then changed. Phase 3 switched to refractory STS and due to its low event threshold trial design caused confusion (or was management trying to improperly report data, because superiority was not even a necessary part of FDA approval) to unqualified data analysts trying to insist superiority was necessary, as the data had not yet matured. But final pivotal phase 3 study analysis in soft tissue sarcoma for aldoxorubicin resulted in highly statistically significant or near statistically significant PFS (nearly doubling for leiomyosarcoma and liposarcoma p < 0.007; entire subtype population p < 0.087). Statistical significance in safety profile, PFS, ORR, and DCR (but not complete and mature OS) were be presented in detail at ASCO 2017. Data represented a 38% reduction in tumor risk in a study that was arguably designed to create an uphill battle for the drug, with physicians free to prescribe one of five treatment(S) of choice, including a combination therapy. Importantly, cardiotoxicity as measured by <50% of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) were reported in 4.2% of aldoxorubicin treated patients versus 19.1% in investigator's choice monotherapy or combination therapy. Overall survival, a secondary endpoint, was reported by the company as being equivalent to the treatment of choice, but was not properly reported in terms of participant subgroup N numbers. Upon investigating the situation of overall survival Strong Bio was told by investor relations that up to 10% of the patients have yet to succumb to the disease. But since the company didn't need to report superiority to apply for FDA approval, equivalence was to suffice. This may indicate that this information is being withheld by management, which Strong Bio finds rather peculiar given the consistent trend to conceal successes. Perhaps OS is not yet mature for some subtypes of STS.

Finally, in what is really the most significant result (until we get the SCLC report) a phase 2 study of aldoxorubicin in combination with ifosfimide and mesna has yielded 82% to 92% DCR (36% partial response and 57% stable disease), and was well-tolerated with no clinically significant cardiotoxic adverse events. If these results are matched in SCLC, which may seem like a huge "if", science may have found not only a better SCLC treatment regime for medicine, but a serious downgrade in SCLC lethality. Because the safety profile for aldoxorubicin and adverse event profile is different than many other anti-cancer therapies, it enables an extra drug to be added to the cocktail without being overly toxic. This is why a result in STS may indicate a possible SCLC or NSCLC success, which is why companies with competent management that do not succumb to shareholder hostile takeover management from big pharma engage in label expansion studies.

The phase 2 study of aldoxorubicin versus topotecan in SCLC was initiated by CytRx in April 2016 and fully enrolled September 6, 2016. That leaves us with 10+ months of full enrollment and an average enrollment of 12+ months (assuming an end-load of experimental groups commonly seen in trial design). July 2017 is approaching the time when phase 1 patients became a PFS event according to Dr. Kratz report. Since some of the highest PFS values reported for topotecan in refractory SCLC are four months, and overall survival rarely exceeds 8 months, aldoxorubicin might be mediating as strong of a disease control in phase 2 as it did in phase 1 for certain responder subpopulations (remember some SCLC patients may overexpress acidic glycoproteins or gp60 receptors and some may not). In fact, unless the study is not conforming to a standard distribution or is confounded by a somewhat unlikely censoring scenario or over-performance of topotecan versus the thousands of patients in the literature, Strong Bio cannot help (remember Strong "bias" here as a long) but wonder if aldoxorubicin has achieved a doubling or even tripling of PFS. If so science finally has a breakthrough therapy for SCLC. Notice also that gp60 targeting of albumin is similar in model to breakthrough receptor targeting for NSCLC, with an additional potential boost of chance for success given aldoxorubicin's acid-sensitive linker release due to lung liquid being acidic and a 90% chance of overexpression of acidic glycosphingolipids in SCLC versus ~20% in NSCLC, generating a potentially ideal low pH microenvironment. With 12 months of patient analysis, could this phase 2b aldoxorubicin clinical trial gestation period give birth to a new hope for those afflicted with SCLC? Or is management trying to keep the stock price down for some reason incompetently, under duress, or negligently? Lets remember too that comination therapies may prove to be even better. Now balance that statement with the fact that we don't have the results so FDA interpretation, the critical factor, is impossible to predict.

According to the Q1 2017 report, CYTR expected to release top-line results from the global phase 2b trial evaluating aldoxorubicin versus topotecan during Q2 2017. SCLC enthusiasts may want to keep an eye on CYTR over the next few months, as the CEO Steven Kriegsman may have a change of heart. We know that he can have a change of heart because he started to perform a citizen's arrest of a shareholder at the annual shareholder meeting who wanted to criticize the management (and rightly so), but decided against the impulsive decision and let the man speak as is warranted by common law for shareholders at a shareholder meeting. Now that information is part of the corporate minutes and those who care can help the company and its management in a legal domain.

Strong Bio still regards the reward to risk ratio for CYTR as worthy of a place in the portfolio, and is long (and has been long since $3.20 cost basis), and if management jumps on board with the scientists and shareholders success is possible. Please note because of a significant long position Strong Bio might be biased, but having done a lot of cell culture work and seen the power of serum first-hand, could not help but place a heavy bet on this technology. Still given mismanagement this investment should be regarded as a mad scientist's risk only. So this is almost a split-decision. Great science, egregious management.

Risks for CYTR are beyond significant. Although aldoxorubicin has been given an unexpectedly broad-based approval pathway facilitated by FDA via 505(b)(2) for STS in first line, refractory STS, solid tumor neoadjuvant, and doxorubicin replacement in combinations, the company has yet to show they have a large scale GMP manufacturer for the rigorous regulatory inspections by FDA. In addition, the company management is downright hostile to shareholders. It is one that has diluted (seemingly negligently given its company guidelines of no dilution beyond 33% allowed if under $75 million market cap) three times in the past 12 months at discount to market, and destroyed devoted shareholders in the process. The company has tried to dilute another 150% recently and tried to reverse split while not reverse splitting their own bonus options. In addition the company seems to have made an effort to violate the Dodd-Frank Act in an attempt to take control of shareholder votes away from the rightful owners of the company. Nonetheless the company has a cash runway of about $48 million, per shareholder report in July 2017 and 1Q quarterly report, and provided a good manufacturing partner can be secured, still has a manageable cost outlook. CYTR projected expenditures estimated for the remainder of 2017 and the first four months of 2018 are approximately $40.5 million, according to the 10K on the SEC document section of the website. They only have one trial ongoing, SCLC, so research and development costs are winding down, and the company has cut some executive positions which should decrease expenses. Alarmingly, the company was seemingly not fully aware of the success aldoxorubicin had generated, or severely understated them, at the time of phase 3 interim results. SCLC has been one of the toughest cancer opponents for scientists and clinicians, having given rise to a trail of tears for patients, their families, scientists, and medical care providers. Still, the company made some nice board of director additions and offers hope. There is stock chart evidence that CYTR might be worthy of a small part of the portfolio, in spite of its volatile ascension and descent in price over the past couple of months, and short-covering would be expected to be violent once it breaks up due to the potential of phase 2b data. If an entity is performing a hostile pre-takeover control of company management, Strong Bio apologizes to current management if under duress.

Again, there are plusses and minuses to any investment decision. CYTR has great science and a shareholder-hostile management. It should be seen as a very high risk stock, with potential reward being equivalently high. As for a CYTR shareholder hostile entity pulling the strings for unfair takeover... You are being watched.

