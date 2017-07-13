Credit Acceptance Corp.: Finding A Niche And Owning It

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) was founded more than 40 years ago in 1972 by former Chairman of the Board Don Foss. The Foss family still have a significant ownership stake in the business.

Back in 1972 Foss identified a market niche where he faced very little in the form of competition.

By being an early mover Credit Acceptance Corp had an almost unlimited ability to grow quickly and develop a strong moat around its business. A moat that still protects this business today.

That business that Credit Acceptance is in involves providing financing for the purchase of automobiles. Not just any automobiles, Credit Acceptance specializes in financing the purchase of cars that are often 10 years old or older.

Don’t be frightened away from how risky this business sounds. Credit Acceptance has a four decade history of showing how lucrative this lending can be.

The way that business works is that Credit Acceptance works directly with car dealers to help them sell cars to customers who want to use financing for the purchase.

The dealer attracts the customer and Credit Acceptance provides the financing.

Essentially Credit Acceptance allows the dealers to finance any customer, no matter what that customer’s credit history is.

Sounds crazy doesn’t it? But it works and works well. I’ll explain how a little later.

This arrangement is obviously great for the dealer who now gets a customer who without Credit Acceptance wouldn’t be able to buy the car. It also is obviously great for the customer who has no conventional source of financing. Without Credit Acceptance these people would not be able to purchase a car.

This lending arrangement means that Credit Acceptance is an indirect finance company. The actual financing contract is originated by the car dealer who then immediately assigns the loan to Credit Acceptance in exchange for compensation.

The dealer makes the loan on behalf of Credit Acceptance and is paid an amount up-front. The dealer isn’t paid in full, but rather just enough to turn a small profit. That is key, the dealer retains a long-term interest in the performance of the loan which ensures that the dealer is interested only in customers who can repay.

If the loan isn’t repaid, the dealer never receives the full sale price.

Credit Acceptance then takes ownership of the loan and all payments (interest and principal) go to Credit Acceptance until the company has recovered 130% of the amount that it has paid to the dealer.

After Credit Acceptance is repaid, future payments are split between the company and the dealers. This unique loan structure is a bit complicated but it is the core of the business model and has worked for a long time.

This automobile finance market is very large and extremely fragmented. At December 31, 2016, there were more than $1 trillion in automobile loans in the United States. Competition for Credit Acceptance comes from banks, credit unions and auto finance companies.

Is lending to used car buyers a risky business? You bet, and that is what makes it so good for Credit Acceptance Corp. The difficulty of the business means that there is very little strong competition.

Most lenders simply prefer to avoid this market.

Credit Acceptance Corp is the dominant player in this niche. There is no question whether the company can succeed lending to used-car buyers. The 40 plus years of financial results speak for themselves.

Because Credit Acceptance is taking on a higher level of risk, the company gets paid for it. In other words the interest rates on these loans are very high, on average approaching 27 percent.

Now that may sound unfair to the person that Credit Acceptance is lending to, but we have to remember how important having a car is for most people. Without Credit Acceptance being there to provide financing these borrowers wouldn’t have a way to get to work, a car to actually do their work or a car to get their kids to school.

These loans also act as a way for these borrowers to start getting their credit records back on track since Credit Acceptance feeds its information into all of the major credit agencies.

Not surprisingly, many of the loans that Credit Acceptance makes do go into default. That is perfectly fine, it is part of the business model and is built into the loan pricing.

Over time Credit Acceptance projects that it will eventually receive only roughly 70 percent of the principal and interest payments that it is entitled to. That is far worse than a typical auto finance company would expect, but it works for Credit Acceptance because of the higher fees and interest rates that it charges.

This has been a very profitable business for a long time.

It May Sound Counterintuitive – But A Bad Economy Is Good For Credit Acceptance

You might reasonably expect that when an economic downturn hits that business for an automotive lender is going to get worse.

For most companies that would be true.

Credit Acceptance on the other hand tends to perform better as its lending competitors struggle. In fact some of the very best years for Credit Acceptance have taken place during the worst years for other credit providers.

Why is that?

It is because Credit Acceptance is specialized in this niche. This is all that Credit Acceptance does so it is fully aware of and prices in the risks involved in this type of lending.

That isn’t how it works at most financial institutions. A typical lender will slowly relax their lending standards as the economy improves. They reduce the rates they charge, and lend to lower credit score borrowers during the good times.

Then when an economic downturn hits those same lenders reverse course and radically tighten their lending standards. As they do that it creates a huge vacuum in the areas where Credit Acceptance is focused.

Therefore during economic expansion Credit Acceptance faces more lending competition in its market which reduces the volume (and quality) of business that it can write. During economic good times is when more mainstream lenders start to encroach on the niche that Credit Acceptance is focused on.

It is during the downturns when lenders pull back that Credit Acceptance makes real headway as competition dissipates and used car buyers have fewer options.

Most recently the company saw this happen during the Great Recession of 2008/2009. Over the 40-year history of this company Credit Acceptance has experienced the same thing through the many economic cycles before that.

It is also important to note that it is during recessions when budgets are strained that the collateral value of the used cars that Credit Acceptance lends against best retain their value. This further bolsters Credit Acceptance’s loan recoveries and profitability.

This Business Has Thrived Over The Long Haul

You may not have heard of Credit Acceptance Corp but you can be sure that auto dealers across the entire country have.

This company is the class of its field with a long, successful history that has generated terrific credibility with its dealer partners. Dealers want to partner with Credit Acceptance Corp.

Evidence of this can be found through the unique pricing power that the company retains. Credit Acceptance charges its dealers $9,850 as an enrollment fee to get into its program and then a subsequent monthly fee of $599 on top of that.

That is unheard of in this business.

Credit Acceptance has a brand that means something in the industry. That not only allows for this pricing power but it also allows Credit Acceptance to be selective about the auto dealers that it partners with.

As a lender the ideal scenario would be to receive 100 percent recoveries on every dollar that you lend. That isn’t of course how it works, and Credit Acceptance recovers a lot less of what it lends than any traditional lender.

On average 30 percent of the dollar value of car purchases that Credit Acceptance finances isn’t paid back. That may sound bad, but remember Credit Acceptance doesn’t finance the full amount of a car sale. The company only sends a partial up-front payment to dealers, on average that payment is 67 percent of the sale price.

That means that Credit Acceptance is being fully repaid on average.

For Credit Acceptance the key determinant of success is making sure that it the upfront payment to dealers is the right amount. In order to do that Credit Acceptance must be good at predicting how much of these loans will ultimately be repaid.

Which is where Credit Acceptance Corp really thrives.

A 40-year-plus history is worth something, that experience allows you to get really good at what you do. Learning from all that experience has resulted in Credit Acceptance Corp generating an exceptional record of accurately forecasting what its collection percentage will be.

This is demonstrated in the table below which shows that the company’s actual collection rate has been extremely close to what it estimated would be collectable. The December 31, 2016, forecast column are the actual results and the initial forecast is what Credit Acceptance expected.

Source: Credit Acceptance 2016 Annual Report

On average car buyers have repaid 70.8 percent of their initial purchase price which is actually slightly better than the 70.1 percent that Credit Acceptance estimated.

I must also point out that not only is Credit Acceptance getting repaid in full on average across its loan portfolio, but the company also generates a lot more revenue than a traditional lender because of the very high interest rates and fees that it charges.

Notice also how the highest levels of collection that Credit Acceptance achieved over this time period were on loans made in 2009 through 2011.

Those loans were made during and immediately after the Great Recession when other lenders pulled back and Credit Acceptance was able to lend to higher quality borrowers who couldn’t get financing elsewhere.

Practice Makes Perfect – The Data Behind The Loans

For Credit Acceptance success isn’t determined by having no car buyers default on their car loan. It is determined by correctly predicting how many of those car buyers will default and then pricing correctly for that.

In the table I showed you earlier that the company has done an outstanding job of making these predictions, recording slightly better loan performance than expected over the past 17 years.

The critical point in time for Credit Acceptance to assess future loan performance is right at the inception of the loan. This is the point in time when the company determines how much to pay up-front to the dealer who made the loan.

To make these loan performance projections Credit Acceptance uses a statistical model that helps estimate the collection rate for each loan. This model is called a credit scorecard.

This scorecard combines multiple sources of data. These include customer data supplied on the credit application, credit bureau data, vehicle data, dealer data and information from the loan transaction including the term of the loan and down payment.

Credit Acceptance developed its first credit scorecard years ago and hascontinually improved it since then incorporating what has been learned from making thousands and thousands of these loans.

The massive amount of data and experience that Credit Acceptance has through more than four decades in this business creates a significant moat around this business. It would be virtually impossible for a competitor to replicate the Credit Acceptance business model without access to this data.

Credit Acceptance supplements these operating advantages that it has over its competitors by putting a solid balance sheet underneath the business. One bad year is not going to put this company into financial trouble.

Credit Acceptance maintains a diverse group of funding sources with long-dated debt facilities as well as significant unused credit facilities. Having this conservative capital structure is a core part of the Credit Acceptance business plan.

The fantastic performance of this company through the 2008/2009 financial crisis was a testament to how well-run this business really is. Credit Acceptance weathered the greatest financial crisis of our generation without a single year of losses.

In fact the company was able to gain market share during the downturn.

That is pretty incredible for a very subprime lender.

Balance Sheet And Valuation

As a core part of its business plan Credit Acceptance keeps an enormous amount of liquidity at all times. As of the end of the last financial reporting period the company had $948 million of room on its lines of credit.

The business also churns out a lot of free cash flow as can be evidenced by the $530 million of share repurchases the company has been able to complete over the past three years.

Credit Acceptance Corp went through the 2008/2009 financial crisis without a single year of losses. That is an incredible achievement for a subprime lending business, I’m not sure that there is another subprime lender that can boast that fact.

This company has a 40-year-plus history of success through every type of economic cycle and the more experience the company gains the better it becomes at what it does.

The table below details the net income that Credit Acceptance has been able to generate over the past 16 years. Over that relatively brief amount of time net income has increased nearly 15 times.

As you might expect this has done some terrific things for the share price of Credit Acceptance which has gone from $7 to $238 over this time.

Credit Acceptance currently trades at just under 14 times earnings. Given the rate that earnings have grown over the past five and ten years that seems like an excellent entry price for someone interested in a long-term position.

Shorter term, I expect that a better entry price (perhaps significantly better) will likely become available given concerns and near-term problems with this specific sector as well as a market correction which is long overdue.

Put this one on your watch list and wait. This is a company worth knowing about now you just need some patience so that the market can sell it to you at a better entry price.