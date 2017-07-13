'Mobile Legends' Is A Threat To Tencent's 'League Of Legends'

Protecting the League of Legends IP is very important. League of Legends’ estimated revenue last year was $1.7 billion. It is Tencent’s most profitable PC-only title.

China-based Tencent owns 100% of Riot Games. Tencent is using the American legal system to stop the copycat efforts of another Chinese game developer.

Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZD) fully-owned subsidiary, Riot Games, has sued China-based mobile games developer Shanghai Moonton Technology for copyright infringement. Riot Games is the developer of the hit PC MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game League of Legends. Shanghai Moonton is the developer of the hit Android/iOS MOBA game Mobile Legends.

The case was filed in California last July 6. This is a serious thing for Tencent because the free-to-play League of Legends is its biggest earning PC game. Riot’s MOBA game revenue last year was estimated to be $1.7 billion. SuperData Research’s $1.7 billion estimate for League of Legends was only for the January-November 2016 period. It could be as high as $1.9 billion. December is the month when people get their 13th month pay and Christmas cash bonuses.

League of Legends persists as the world’s top-grossing PC game. Tencent cannot afford to let another Chinese developer creating (and profiting from) copycat mobile versions of League of Legends. Tencent is using the great American legal system to discipline its fellow compatriot firm Shanghai Moonton. I can't find the ownership details of Shanghai Moonton. But I think the people behind Shanghai Moonton are influential or protected citizens of the Middle Kingdom. Tencent and/or Riot has not sued in China, but in California.

Can Riot Really Stop Shanghai Moonton?

Riot Games claimed Shanghai Moonton willfully copied the user interface, character and monster designs, and other graphic assets of League of Legends. I am not a lawyer, so here’s a screenshot of the preliminary statement of Riot Games’ legal complaint.

Shanghai Moonton denied Riot Games' accusations. It said Mobile Legends is out of its own, independent, original design process. It also announced that it might take legal actions against media entities and business rivals that spread the news of Riot Games’ case against it.

However, I just logged into my Mobile Games account today and Shanghai Moonton required me to download a large update pertaining to new graphics assets (new hero skins, map/environment backgrounds, revised hero portraits, and other graphics assets). The user interface now no longer looks like League of Legends’ UI.

I used the Nox Android emulator to show that Mobile Legends got recent patches/updates that came with new graphics assets. Moonton is probably modifying Mobile Legends, so Riot Games’ U.S. copyright infringement complaint is going to be harder to prove.

While it is true that the previous version of Mobile Legends looked a lot like League of Legends, Shanghai Moonton has gradually changed the graphics to differentiate it from Riot’s PC MOBA game.

League of Legends Versus Mobile Legends Graphics Comparison

It looks to me that Shanghai Moonton decompiled League of Legends and used the same environment textures on Mobile Legends. I am not sure. Perhaps Shanghai Moonton has good game assets artists who only deliberately used League of Legends for "creative inspiration".

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOGL) seem to favor Shanghai Moonton. In spite of the case filed by Riot Games in California last week, Mobile Legends is still available at the Google Play Store and Apple’s iOS App Store. On the other hand, these two app store owners might just be waiting for a U.S. court order before they ban Mobile Legends.

Tencent cannot afford to let Shanghai Moonton get away with Mobile Legends’ continuing imitation of League of Legends. Tencent has its own English mobile MOBA game, Strike of Kings, that’s being beta-tested in Europe. Strike of Kings is of course the English version of Tencent’s Honor of Kings. Honor of Kings (King of Glory) is a rip-off of Riot Games’ League of Legends.

In short, only Tencent can copy League of Legends. Tencent will sue others who copy League of Legends. This should be a strong reason for us to stay long Tencent. It is willing to go to a courtroom battle to protect its video game assets.

Getting a U.S. court order that could kill Mobile Legends will protect the lifetime revenue potential of League of Legends and Strike of Kings.

My Takeaway

If American jury members won’t side with Riot Games in its case, Tencent will have no choice but to buy Shanghai Moonton/Mobile Legends. I think Strike of Kings will never succeed in Asia because Mobile Legends has already captured this region.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand are now the biggest spenders on Mobile Legends. Americans are also spending on this game. French and Germans are also ignoring Strike of Kings and instead chose to spend on Mobile Legends. As long as Mobile Legends is around, Tencent will not find it easy to bring Strike of Kings or Honor of Kings to America/Europe.

Mobile Legends Revenue By Country June 2017, Android

In the Philippines, I can confidently say that Mobile Legends has overtaken League of Legends as the most popular MOBA game. Unlike the PC-only limitation of League of Legends/DOTA 2, I can play Mobile Legends on a smartphone while lying down on a bed, or on a long car/bus ride. In my province, computer/Internet shops that used to make money from renting out PCs to League of Legends/DOTA 2 players have mostly closed shop.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has been the top-grossing Android game in the Philippines since January 2017. Globe Mobile, the second-largest wireless carrier in my country, is funding e-sports tournaments for Mobile Legends, not for League of Legends. Smart Mobile, the Philippines’ largest wireless carrier, has also teamed up with Shanghai Moonton earlier this year. Smart and its subsidiary TNT offer special prepaid data/call packages for Mobile Legends players.

Sad but true, Riot Games’ copyright infringement case against Shanghai Moonton is likely out of frustration/distress/fear. The success of Mobile Legends rattled the nerves of some people at Tencent. The current no.1 ranked player in Mobile Legends is from China. The ranked No.5 and No.7 players are from the Philippines.

