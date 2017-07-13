Finding Opportunity In Small-Cap Stocks - Singular Research's Robert Maltbie's Idea Of The Month

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.

Singular Research's Robert Maltbie continues with his idea of the month: Small Cap Stocks.

Mr. Maltbie believes that small cap stocks are underowned by ETFs, meaning they are not getting the capital flow they otherwise might.

Actively managed ETF may be the next trend in investing. At some point, value prevails.