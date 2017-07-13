Polar Power: More To Come Over The Verizon

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) designs, manufactures, and sells direct current power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) markets. Their primary market focus is the telecommunications market. Polar provides Direct Current (DC) power sources for assets that are not connected to the power grid and for assets requiring backup power that cannot afford to be down for any period of time (i.e. wireless towers). Polar’s core technologies include energy conversion, digital controlling, cooling, system integration, and manufacturing.

Polar’s systems are a lot smaller, lighter, and more efficient than the Alternate Current (AC) alternative that can be monitored remotely. Management has prepared an example of Polar’s product compared to that of a competitor’s AC product:

Source: Company Presentation

Polar has managed to attract a lot of blue-chip clientele, including T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Sprint (NYSE:S), Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Lockheed (NYSE:LMT), Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) among others since it began business in 1979. The overwhelming focus of the company to date has been on the telecommunications market. Part of this is the structural nature of the telecom business today. According to CTIA.org, there are already an estimated 300,000 cell sites in the US alone. With the increased focus on up-time, as well as a greater push into rural areas, telecom companies are going to need to be able to secure their network performance. Rural areas may not be able to connect to network grids, especially in international locations, which will necessitate the use of DC power supplies on a standalone basis.

There are several other trends that make telecom a great market for Polar’s products:

Outsourcing of Assets. Many telecoms have spun out or sold their assets to other companies and then lease them back, like American Tower (AMT). The Tower Operators need to maximize the value out of these assets by keeping their operating costs down while still meeting contractual up-time requirements; these customers will be a natural fit for Polar products.

Regulation. The FCC has brought in regulations spurred on by the Katrina and Sandy hurricane disasters. These regulations require better backups for telecom operations, including wireless support to emergency service providers. With over 1,000 telecom companies in the US, this makes mandatory redundancy a potential big driver in the coming years for Polar’s power sources.

Worldwide Spending. According to a 2015 GSMA survey, the estimated spend on cell towers and infrastructure worldwide is expected to run $1.4 trillion by 2020, including over 1.1m cell towers in non-grid and rural international locations. I have some skepticism on this spend level, as many factors can change over the next few years, including economic cycles, trade barriers, and country-specific regulations. From a recent capex analysis of the top wireless companies in the US, spending appears to be flat in 2017. This flattening may not apply globally, but if the spend is even half this projection, it is a large market for Polar to target.

Move to 5G wireless spectrum. Though early in its lifecycle, 5G will be significantly faster than 3G and 4G and will be able to run more complex applications wirelessly. 5G networks will pressure networks with crowding with more users and more data. Networks will require larger towers and more focus on up-time, both of which support Polar’s underlying business.

Telecom is a natural focus for Polar’s suite of products. There are other extensions for these products in other industries, most notably the military which has lots of remote locations and long periods where servicing is difficult or impossible.

To bring its business forward, in December 2016 Polar Power went public, bringing in $19.3m in gross proceeds at $7.00 per share. The company earmarked these proceeds to increase its market penetration with both new customers and new international markets. After the IPO, directors and executives still held 61% of the company, with founder Arthur Sams holding 55% of the company. Unlike some recent IPOs like Snap Inc. (SNAP), non-insider shareholders have a voting share, albeit a minority one. The over-all free float is only 4.0m shares currently, making trading liquidity very tight. The lock-up agreement expired on July 7, 2017, so this should free up some shares for trading in the coming months.

Financial Performance

Polar Power has had a very robust performance for a company still looking to scale its business:

Source: Company Presentation

The company has had significant pick up in revenue and profitability over the last year, with the growth continuing into Q1 2017, its first as a public company. The company has strong gross margins, historically between 40 and 45% and had self-funded itself for many years with 2016 proving to be a watershed year with its break into the telecom industry through Verizon. This break has led to a large financial dependence by Polar on Verizon, with Verizon making up 91.6% of its sales in Q1 after making up 94% in fiscal 2016.

I believe that some of the details around its first quarter results have given investors an opportunity. Revenues and gross margins both increased substantially. Percentage wise, gross margins have dropped from the 40 to 45% range to 38.6% in Q1. Management is confident that this was due to some workforce inefficiencies as it was still spooling up, combined with some price adjustments to its customers. I am not as confident in this based on the flat spending levels anticipated from Verizon for 2017. An additional headwind is Polar’s announced drop in backlog from $3.1m at December to $1.0m in March 2017; non-Verizon amounts made up a larger (approximately 1/3) component of the March backlog. Management feels that this will also be made up in the second half of 2017.

I believe this to be a believable assertion. Verizon has been having some struggles operationally with both revenues and cash flow weakening. I suspect that this has led to an initiative by Verizon to re-negotiate pricing with all its vendors, where possible. Verizon has some substantial leverage to gain price concessions from Polar at this point. Despite this leverage, I don’t believe it likely that Verizon cancels its contract with Polar; the base need for its products has not changed; it is just a negotiating point. While these negotiations are on-going, Verizon is likely curtailing its purchases in order to maximize the savings at the lower re-negotiated rates. Historically (meaning over the last year), Polar's quarter to quarter revenue has been relatively steady, so I would infer there has been a step-wise roll out of Polar's products by Verizon in order to improve its network. Once new pricing is in place, there will likely be a recovery in sales for Polar as Verizon gets its operational roll out back on track. These sales will likely be at a lower revenue & margin level than Polar previously received to reflect the price cuts. This could be a valid concern for investors.

Polar’s operating expenses also jumped from 14% of revenues last year to 19% in 2017. Some of this was due to one-time costs associated with the public company listing process, but there has also been a ramp-up in sales staffing. This is a normal cost of business for a public company that is trying to grow, and this was disclosed as one of the reasons for the company IPO. Unfortunately, if you compare the $.06/share income number for Q1 2017 with the $0.58 2016 yearly number disclosed in its 10-K, it is not a surprise investors have some concerns with the apparent massive drop off in profitability after the company went public. Despite these costs, the 2017 Q1 quarter had higher absolute revenue & EBITDA than 2016’s Q1 but with more shares outstanding, the per share number understandably dropped.

All these factors have led to a sharp sell-off in shares:

Polar’s market cap now sits at just $54.6m. With $17.4m in net cash on its books, Polar’s enterprise value sits at just $37.2m. Annualizing out Polar’s Q1 numbers we get an annualized EBITDA of $3.9m and an EV/EBITDA multiple of just 9.5x its current business. I extrapolated the low margin rate of Q1 to reflect a price reduction to Verizon with restored volume purchases in H2 2017. Considering Polar's historical growth rate, this is a heavily discounted number as we still have not considered the reasons behind its Q1 performance.

Investing for Growth

Polar noted in its IPO prospectus that it would be investing to expand its markets, both domestically and internationally. This was the main driver behind the jump in its operating expenses. Polar added sales representatives in the Middle East, Africa, United States and established a full office in Sydney, Australia. These initiatives should help to get Polar’s name out in more jurisdictions, with more potential sales prospects. In their Q1 results, Polar disclosed that they had earned approved vendor status with Tier 1 US carriers AT&T and T-Mobile, giving it vendor approval with 3 of the top 5 carriers. Management is expecting to see sales from AT&T or T-Mobile in the next couple of quarters. This could be a significant game changer for the company, as it has already invested in the infrastructure to support this through sales and operations. Polar opened a service center in low-cost Romania to support the on-going maintenance and monitoring revenue it expects to earn in the coming years.

To quantify this potential, assuming ½ of Verizon’s 2016 run-rate of $18m, adding one of these carriers would bring in $9m annually and $3.6m in margins at the low end of its historical margin at 40%. With the operating costs already absorbed by the current business, most of this $3.6m would go to the bottom line. Using its existing multiple of 9.5x, one of these contracts would add $34.3m to Polar’s EV or bring its share price close to $9. The company has two near-term shots at this with AT&T and T-Mobile; if it were able to add both, it would be a true game changer for the company in terms of scale. As a potential upside, if both telecom contracts brought Verizon type numbers ($18m x2) at 40% margins, this could add $14.4m x 9.5x = $136.8m to Polar’s EV. This would lead to a potential share price of almost $19/share. Admittedly, this is a true “best case” scenario but it gives investors the idea of the potential upside skew that is available for a company with such a low enterprise value currently.

The company may also be able to offer an OPEX business model to customers by renting its equipment to operators rather than an outright sale. This would mean Polar will bear the risk of obsolescence rather than its customers, but it will likely be able to charge higher lease rates. It is unclear on the success rate of this type of arrangement, but it gives Polar another sales tool.

Risks

Polar’s greatest current risk is its near total dependence on Verizon for 90% of its business. As noted earlier, Verizon has had some recent struggles financially, and is slated to have a flat capex spend in 2017. It does remain focused on improving its wireless capabilities and Polar’s products are necessary to support that part of the business going forward. 2017 Q1 was a good example of the margin effects of a temporary slow-down in the sales cycle along with price discounting. If this is the worst of it, Polar should be okay, especially with its cash on hand as security. A total loss of the contract would be catastrophic; I don’t see this as happening imminently as it is early in its relationship with Polar. This dependence does put significant pressure on Polar to diversify its revenue base should they encounter trouble down the road. I believe this concentration risk is baked into the share price as it is well known, though a weak Q2 could pressure Polar’s shares further.

The company has some risk on its IP, though it has filed its first patent in Q1 2017 with two more slated to be filed in the second half of 2017. The company will also need to continue to spend on R&D to maintain its technological edge. It has continued to introduce new products in response to the trends it sees while customizing its offerings to non-telecom customers. With a long history of product development, I don’t believe this is something the current management will take lightly.

The Takeaway

Polar Power is the type of risk-reward set-up I like when investing in small caps. Polar has a profitable operating business, even with the “build it and they will come” costs associated with its investment in a sales team. Polar has a substantial net cash balance from its recent IPO that has largely remained in place as a buffer against slower take-up of its products or weakness in its current customer base. There are several near-term catalysts that could provide a boost to its business, most notably a resolution to its Verizon pricing discussions and potential contract wins with either AT&T or T-Mobile or both. The international and non-telecom business opportunities are not as clear, but they do give Polar more potential shots on goal. The telecom business alone gives Polar shares 2-3x upside from here.

The offset to this potential is the tremendous reliance Polar has on Verizon at this time. With Verizon’s near-term weakness, a small cough by them could give Polar a real cold (no pun intended). I do see some risk to their Q2 results due to this dependence, indicated by the reduced backlog. There is a risk that Polar is not able to gain traction in any new markets/customers with its sales efforts. I believe the Verizon risk is baked into its share price, though a weak Q2 could really cause additional pressure.

I don’t believe the Verizon business is going away, so I would say Polar represents a medium risk-high reward setup as it stands today. With a potential weak Q2 risk, I have initiated a half position here, with a trailing stop loss. After Q2, I would consider making it a full position, but I want to hedge the near term risk. The 48% share sell-off from its all-time high gives me some comfort that the worst is largely behind it for Polar Power Inc.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small- and micro-cap company space but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.