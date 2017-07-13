Bioline Rx: At Around $1, This Sleeper Biotech Stock Is A Strong Buy

Don't be put off by the bargain share price, as some of my best-performing picks and many top biotech companies once traded for just around $1 per share.

I don't write or invest in biotech stocks unless I see a relatively low risk opportunity that has high potential. That led me to invest in and write about Immunogen (IMGN) in an article titled "Why This Neglected $1 Biotech Stock Is A Strong Buy Now" and Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners (CPRX) in an article titled "Why This $1 Biotech Stock Is A Strong Buy For 2017". Just about 7 months have passed since I wrote these articles and both of these stocks have provided major gains as Immunogen now trades for nearly $8 per share and Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners trades for nearly $3 per share.

Several months ago when I wrote these articles, both Immunogen and Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners were beaten down to around the $1 range, yet both still had strong balance sheets and promising candidates in the pipeline. Right now there is another biotech that shares these characteristics and appears to have significant upside potential and yet it currently trades for just below $1, in spite of having a cash-rich balance sheet, promising pipeline candidates, and multiple partnership deals with some of the best names in the industry. Let's take a closer look.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a clinical-stage biotech company that has been making significant partnership and pipeline progress. By looking at the stock price which is currently trading below $1, you might not realize it has a promising pipeline, a cash-rich balance sheet, and partnerships with some of the best names in the industry which include Genentech, Perrigo (PRGO), Merck (MRK), and Novartis (NVS), which also happens to be the largest shareholder with a stake of about 9%. BioLineRx's pipeline is primarily focused on cancer, immunology and skin lesions. The potential appears significant for at least one of the pipeline candidates.

The Pipeline

Source: BioLineRx website.

BL-5010

As you can see in the pipeline graphic, BL-5010 is a non-invasive treatment for skin lesions and it has now been approved for commercialization. It has been licensed to a division of Perrigo which has agreed to pay royalties to BioLineRx. Generating revenues from BL-5010 will begin to transform BioLineRx from being purely a clinical-stage biotech firm into one that has reached commercialization status.

BL-8040

This is BioLineRx's most important pipeline candidate as it has multiple indications and the potential to be a blockbuster, which is probably why some industry leaders have taken notice. Genentech and Merck have partnered with BioLineRx on BL-8040. Merck's "Keytruda" (also known as Pembrolizumab) is being tested in phase 2 trials for use with BL-8040. Additional clinical results are expected in the second half of 2017 and top-line results are expected in 2018. This is very significant because Keytruda is one of Merck's blockbuster drugs, so BL-8040 might be able to ride on the coattails of an already very successful drug. BL-8040 is being developed as a treatment for a number of cancers which include acute myeloid leukemia or "AML", gastric cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and stem-cell mobilization. AML has a very low survival rate so any successful treatments offer life saving potential. BL-8040 works by inhibiting a protein that is necessary for the survival of cancerous cells, and therefore it kills the cancerous cells. BL-8040 has already been successful in phase 2a studies of relapsed/refractory AML patients with excellent safety and tolerability shown in the results. BL-8040 has been able to differentiate, target and induce apoptosis (cell death) in AML cells.

As shown below, the remission rate has nearly doubled from about 20% to nearly 40%, when BL-8040 was added to the treatment. That means just about anyone diagnosed with AML is going to want to use BL-8040 if it is approved by the FDA, because it could double the chances of survival. You can also see below that BL-8040 is 'best in class" versus competitors as it provided superior results on every point when compared to other treatments:

Source: BioLineRx investor presentation.

There are a handful of other pipeline candidates including BL-9020 for type 1 diabetes which is being partnered with JHL Biotech. Novartis has partnered with BioLineRx on a number of candidates: BL-1210 for NASH, BL-1220 for liver failure, BL-1230 for dry eye syndrome. BioLineRx also recently added AGI-134 to its pipeline as a potential treatment for solid tumors. This pre-clinical candidate was being developed by Agalimmune, Ltd. which BioLineRx agreed to acquire on March 23, 2017. AG-134 uses the body's anti-alpha-Gal antibodies to create an anti-tumor response that kills tumor cells at the injection site. AGI-134 has demonstrated success in numerous pre-clinical studies and it is expected to commence additional studies in patients with solid tumors in the first half of 2018.

Summary Of BioLineRx Pipeline

There is a lot to like here and I see a rare opportunity to be able to buy into a very promising pipeline portfolio at a very cheap valuation, before this company gets the attention it deserves from fund managers and retail investors. It appears that over time, management is working to develop BioLineRx into a major biotech firm that could soon be generating revenues from BL-5010, continues to develop the multi-indication and blockbuster potential of BL-8040, and in addition, has a growing range of clinical and pre-clinical candidates that continue to make progress.

Another huge positive is that this company has developed multiple partnerships with many world class drug companies. The fact that these companies see promise in so many of these pipeline candidates is something investors should take notice of, not only because of the potential, but also because having a well-funded partner can ease and de-risk the cost of clinical trials. Having these partners can also greatly accelerate commercialization, once products are approved. Finally, if just one indication for BL-8040 works out, or even one of the other pre-clinical or clinical candidates produces strong results, this could provide very significant upside potential for investors.

Multiple Analysts And A Top Biotech Fund Manager Have Recently Turned Bullish On BioLineRx

While the market in general has not yet taken notice of the value and upside potential this stock offers, there has been a noticeably positive shift in sentiment from the analyst community in the past few months. BioLineRx has seen multiple upgrades and buy ratings with price targets that suggest significant upside potential: On May 25th, 2017, analysts at Maxim Group upgraded this stock from hold to buy and set a $3 price target. HC Wainwright gave this stock a buy rating and set a $4 price target on April 18, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw issued a buy rating and set a price target of $3 on February 13, 2017. On May 19, 2017, Barron's published an article titled "BioLineRx Shares Could Triple". The article details why this stock has catalysts and significant upside potential:

Our model for BiolineRX (ticker: BLRX) has been extended to 2027 and assumes that BL-8040 is commercialized in 2020 for stem cell mobilization and for acute myelogenous leukemia in 2022 (with a partner). A modest royalty is assumed for BL-5010. A 30% discount is applied to the free cash flow, discounted earnings per share and sum-of-the-parts models which are weighted equally. BiolineRx announced that the company will initiate a Phase 3 program for BL-8040 in stem cell mobilization in second-half 2017. The study likely will enroll 300 multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplant. The timing for data is 2019; we believe that if positive, BL-8040 could launch in 2020. The BL-8040 platform continues to make progress across several other indications including the P2b study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and combination studies with Keytruda in pancreatic cancer. A combination study with Tecentriq is planned for second-half 2018 as well. Data updates are expected in second-half 2017 and into 2018, which, if positive, represent potential catalysts for the stock.

As shown in the data provided by Yahoo Finance below, the Biotechnology Value Fund (or "BVF Inc.") has taken a significant stake of 18.3% in Bioline Rx and a few other funds have also take large share stakes in this company.

Top Institutional Holders

Holder Shares Date Reported % Out Value BVF Inc. 17,500,000 Mar 30, 2017 18.30% 20,474,999 Senvest Management LLC 7,781,641 Mar 30, 2017 8.14% 9,104,519 Sabby Management, LLC 3,141,756 Mar 30, 2017 3.29% 3,675,854 Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. 2,250,000 Mar 30, 2017 2.35% 2,632,499 Susquehanna International Group, LLP 1,442,546 Mar 30, 2017 1.51% 1,687,778

A Recent Share Offering And Delisting Notice Have Created A Buying Opportunity

I believe that this is an attractive buying opportunity to get into before the stock rebounds back over $1. A rebound could happen soon and when it does, it could bring about another round of buyers and a stronger level of confidence because this $1 level would avoid the potential delisting notice that this company received from the NASDAQ Exchange on May 16, 2017. The company was told that it has 180 days or until November 13, 2017, to see its shares trade for $1 or more for at least ten consecutive business days. This has obviously kept some investors from buying this stock, but I believe this is a mistake and that it is very unlikely this stock will be delisted for a number of reasons: First of all, I expect this stock to rebound back over $1 (for at least ten days) well before November 13, 2017. Secondly, even if it did not rebound to $1 or more, the company could simply request an extension to avoid delisting or appeal the delisting and both of these options would give the company additional time to comply with the listing requirement.

It's worth noting that Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners shares had also been facing a potential "delisting" shortly before I wrote my article on it because it had also been trading for just below $1. That also scared off some inexperienced investors who unfortunately missed out on a major buying opportunity, since that stock has roughly tripled in value.

Many private companies are worth millions or billions of dollars, so it is not logical for investors to overemphasize the delisting concerns. Would you sell your shares in a privately held company for a steep discount to the true value? Probably not, and that is why it is not logical for investors to place too much attention or value on the NASDAQ listing which is probably going to continue anyhow. It is important to remember that this company's partnerships, clinical trials, pipeline candidates or long-term success are not dependent on the NASDAQ listing. For this and other reasons, it makes sense to buy the pullback below $1 while other investors are waiting on the sidelines, and do so before the likely rebound back over $1 per share. It's important to realize that this is a fairly low volume stock and it did not take significant share volume to push it below $1. Therefore, it won't necessarily take much volume to push it back above the $1 level.

The Chart Shows This Stock Has Bottomed Out And A Solid Base Has Now Been Formed

As the chart below shows, this stock was trading below $1 per share in early 2017, but then spiked up to about $1.40 per share in February when the company announced positive data. However, the shares were pulled back down below $1 in late March when the company announced a $25 million share offering at 85 cents per share. The stock has yet to rebound from this event, but it does appear to have bottomed-out and it has been building a solid base in the 80 to 90 cent range for the past three months. As shown on the chart, the 50-day moving average is 85 cents per share and the 200-day moving average is near $1 per share. With the 200-day moving average at about $1, this stock could be poised to rebound back to that level since it is a very strong level of support.

BioLineRx Has A Cash-Rich Balance Sheet

BioLineRx has a cash-rich balance sheet comprised of about $30.2 million in cash (reported in the last financial release) and of course another $25 million in cash from the recent secondary share offering. This puts the estimated cash balance at about $55 million and the company only has around $320,000 in debt. This lack of debt, and large cash balance greatly reduces risks for investors.

Why Potential Downside Risks Could Be Limited At Current Levels

There are many reasons why potential downside risks are limited at this time. BioLineRx is not relying on a single pipeline candidate for success, but rather it has numerous candidates and even multiple indications for BL-8040. BioLineRx also has multiple partnerships with some of most successful biotech and drug firms in the world and these companies can help fund clinical studies and commercialize products. Another potential downside risk to consider when evaluating biotech stocks is the balance sheet and the cash burn rate. BioLineRx has about $55 million in cash which greatly reduces balance sheet risks and it also has a very low cash burn rate. For the first quarter of 2017, the company reported a loss of $5.3 million. At that rate, the company has enough cash to operate for about 3 years which gives it plenty of time to develop its pipeline.

Having numerous pipeline candidates and multiple partnerships greatly reduces risks for investors and makes it more likely that at least one or more candidates will become commercialized. I can't think of any sub-$5 biotech stocks that offer a more diversified and promising pipeline portfolio than BioLineRx offers, and with top notch partners. Usually, a biotech stock trading for $5 or less will be purely pre-clinical or very early stage clinical, have only one or two pipeline candidates and not offer the amazing partnerships that BioLineRx has secured. Sub-$5 biotech stocks also often have weak balance sheets, but BioLineRx is cash rich and well-positioned to get its products to the commercialization stage. This is one more reason why I believe investors will eventually take notice of BioLineRx and reward it with a much more reasonable valuation that reflects the progress this company has made and the potential it has to deliver what might be a blockbuster drug to the market.

When evaluating a biotech or any stock it is important to consider the maximum downside in the worst case scenario which for this stock is only about 83 cents. But for that to happen the company would have to burn through all of its roughly 58 cents per share in cash, and have zero success with any of its pipeline candidates. That is extremely unlikely, and especially not likely any time soon. By contrast, the upside potential could be many times the current share price and that is why I see this stock as having an extremely favorable risk to reward ratio that investors should take advantage of now.

I may seem like am downplaying the potential downside risks, but that is only because I find it very difficult to see or make a case for significant downside risks at this time. That's because such a large percentage of the market cap of about $80 million, is currently being backed up by roughly $55 million in cash as well as a pipeline portfolio that has multiple candidates. The company is not likely to burn through $55 million in cash or see multiple trials fail in the next few months. However, downside risks could increase somewhat as we get to November, if the share price has not yet rebounded back above the $1 listing requirement for at least ten days, or if the company has some type of major clinical setback.

Of course, any investment has potential downside risks, especially biotech stocks. However, with so much of the share price being backed up by cash on the balance sheet, we are not paying highly inflated amounts for the pipeline and partnerships (these are only currently valued at about $25 million if you deduct the cash on the balance sheet of about $55 million from the market cap of around $80 million). Many biotech firms have only a small percentage of their share price (or market cap) in cash and have a pipeline that is valued so highly that a clinical failure could send the stock plunging. When there is a very major clinical setback sometimes biotech stocks trade down to around cash value, which in this case is about 58 cents per share. I believe that is a risk worth taking (attractive risk to reward ratio) when measured up against the potential upside.

How Could A Biotech Stock Trading For Just Around A Buck Ever Amount To Anything?

Or you could also ask: How could a stock trading for nearly $1 per share possibly be a smart investment? A lot of investors will simply dismiss a stock if it is trading at low levels, assuming it is high risk and/or worthless, but that has led some investors to miss incredible buying opportunities. If you think investing in biotech stocks that only trade for around a buck (or two) is a waste of time or that nothing good could come of it let me remind you that Immunogen was trading in the $1 range just a few months ago and now it is nearly $8. This is not a rare example, in fact, many of the most valuable biotech stocks in the market today were once trading for $1 or $2 when few investors even cared or even knew about these companies. For example: In 2001, Gilead (GILD) was trading at the $1 level and even though it is well off its all time high now, it still trades for about $70 per share. Biogen (BIIB) traded in the $2 range in 1998, and today it trades for nearly $300 per share. Incyte Corp (INCY) traded in the $1 range in 2009, and today it trades for about $130 per share. Illumina (ILMN) traded in the $1 range in 2003, and today it trades for about $172 per share. Celgene (CELG) traded in the $1 range in 2002, and today it is worth about $130 per share.

Sometimes it takes patience for investors to stick with a company before they are well rewarded. Some BioLineRx investors certainly must be frustrated with the share price and the patience it takes to stick with it and allow the company to develop, but a lack of reward for now does not mean that patience will not ultimately be rewarded. Regeneron Pharmceuticals (REGN) traded in the single digits for years before hitting $100 in 2012 and then surging up to a recent $500 per share level. Sometimes being patient is less painful than giving up and watching a stock eventually go into orbit. Can you imagine the pain of having sold Regeneron shares for a few dollars because you got impatient, and see it trading at $500 per share today?

In summary: With a current market capitalization of about $80 million and an estimated $55 million in cash (which is equivalent to about 58 cents in cash on a per share basis), this means the market is currently valuing the multiple partnership deals and the pipeline for just $25 million. That is another sign this stock is deeply undervalued. I believe many retail investors are on the sidelines because a low share price is making them skeptical, but as history has shown, many of the best biotech stocks traded at similarly low levels. I also believe that retail investors are temporarily on the sidelines due to "delisting" concerns which I believe are overblown just as they were with Catalyst Pharmaceutical shares before that stock tripled in value. Take a look at the fact that many leading biotech and drug firms have partnered with BioLineRx, as that shows this company has significant promise. Consider that Novartis has taken a significant stake in BioLineRx, as has the Biotechnology Value Fund.

Finally, it is worth noting that analysts have recently become increasingly bullish and issued buy ratings with $3 to $4 price targets, which indicate major upside potential. With just about 85 cents in potential downside in the worst case scenario and many dollars of potential future upside, the risk to reward ratio appears extremely attractive for BioLineRx investors right now. In the short term, I think BioLineRx will rebound back over $1 (which is right around the current 200-day moving average). It could then be poised to take out the 52-week high which is just $1.42 per share and then move towards analyst price targets of $3 to $4 per share in the medium to longer term, as the company hits milestones and releases clinical data.

Disclaimer: Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.