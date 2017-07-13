Cisco To Acquire Observable Networks For Security Forensics

The is one of several in recent years as Cisco continues its focus on software-defined solutions across its service offerings.

Networking giant Cisco (CSCO) has announced an agreement to acquire security technology company Observable Networks for an undisclosed amount.

Observable has created a security forensics solution that dynamically models endpoint behavior through its machine learning-based system.

The deal is emblematic of Cisco’s continued focus on software-centric solutions to its various networking, security, and IT sector offerings, and I expect to see more software acquisitions and investments in the coming years.

Target Company

St. Louis, Missouri-based Observable was founded in 2011 to detect information security threats via a ‘dynamic model’ of endpoint behaviors so that enterprises can proactively identify vulnerabilities.

Management is headed by CEO Bryan Doerr, who has been with the company since 2013 and was previously CTO at Savvis. Observable was founded by CTO Patrick Crowley, who was a professor of Computer Science at Washington University in St. Louis.

Below is a brief demo video about Observable’s dynamic endpoint modeling approach:

(Source: Observable Networks)

Observable has developed a robust partner program, composed of Resellers, Referral Partners, Technology Partners, and OEMs.

The company had raised only $6 million in disclosed funding from investors including DH Capital and MK Capital.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Cisco didn’t file an 8-K, which may have provided additional details, nor did it disclose any change to financial guidance, so it is likely the deal amount was under $50 million and was not material to Cisco’s financial condition.

As more enterprises transition their legacy, on-premises IT infrastructure to the cloud environment, the need for greater security has increased dramatically.

Reactive security is no longer good enough, as enterprises need to proactively determine threats and vulnerabilities based on a constantly changing security environment.

Observable’s system is based on what it calls ‘dynamic behavioral modeling’ of the various devices on an enterprise’s network.

The company has developed machine learning systems that ‘provide security analysts with the ability to gain real-time situational awareness of all users, devices, and traffic on the network, whether in the data center or the cloud.’

Cisco intends to integrate Observable’s security forensics into its Stealthwatch solution that it provides to enterprises to enable visibility across all IT deployment environments.

As Cisco Corporate Development leader Rob Salvagno stated in the deal announcement,

On the heels of the unveiling of our new intent-based network, this acquisition reaffirms Cisco’s commitment to providing unparalleled security solutions for our customers and partners. The acquisition of Observable Networks supports Cisco’s strategic transition toward software-centric solutions. [Italics mine]

Note the restatement of Cisco’s intention to transition to software-defined networking solutions. As the networking hardware business matures given current technological development, Cisco is focusing its efforts on ‘software-centric solutions,' as enterprises continue a historic transition to the cloud.

Cisco has been an active acquirer of software companies in recent years – much more so than hardware firms, as the following Excel spreadsheet list of M&A deals shows,

(Source: VentureDeal)

I expect to see more Cisco acquisitions and investments across software-defined networking, security, and IT sectors as it positions itself to take advantage of the once-in-a-generation opportunities afforded by the move to cloud environments.

