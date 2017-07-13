McKesson: Compelling Margin Of Safety Outweighs Newsworthy Risks

But the stock’s compelling margin of safety appears protected by the company's enduring delivery of compounding annual growth.

Nonetheless, the company is the arguable leader of the health care distributor oligopoly in both fundamentals and valuation.

Macroeconomic downside risks stemming from exorbitant CEO pay, the opioid crisis, pending healthcare reform, and evolving reinvention of retail pharmacy delivery models are newsworthy topics for McKesson Corporation (MCK).

However, as overpaid executives and other stock price thrashing issues come to fruition, the stocks of companies that are quality capital allocators such as McKesson, temporarily go on sale without compromising recurrent delivery of compounding annual growth.

Thus, we believe MCK is perhaps a compelling asymmetric value play, rare in today’s secular bull market.

How to Lead a Wide-Moat Oligopoly

An appreciation of a company's products or services and competitive advantages are essential to the main street value investor. To own a business, we must first familiarize ourselves with the enterprise that generates the numbers that comprise the stock's analysis.

Based in San Francisco, California USA, McKesson Corporation is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and healthcare information technology. The company operates through two segments:

The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products internationally and provides practice management, technology, clinical support and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. This segment also provides specialty solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers including offering multiple distribution channels and clinical trial access to a network of oncology physicians. It also provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers within the United States. Additionally, this segment operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada and supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe. It also supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies.

The McKesson Technology Solutions segment provides clinical, financial and supply chain management solutions to healthcare organizations.

The chart below demonstrates that distribution solutions is McKesson's revenue driver.



Source: McKesson Corporation

McKesson claims to be the oldest and largest healthcare company in the nation, serving more than 50% of U.S. hospitals and 20% of physicians. The company delivers one-third of all medications used daily in North America with operations in more than 16 countries.

Economic Moat

Within investing parlance, an economic moat is the subjective measure of the competitive advantages of a company's goods or services in the marketplace. A wider moat creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors.

McKesson competes head-on with two other health care distributors, AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH), but the sheer dominance of the market by all three players commands a universal wide moat rating.

According to Morningstar analyst, Vishnu Lekraj:

We estimate AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson have a combined market share well above 90%. Combining this dynamic with slim industry profits keeps new entrants at bay. A new player would have a tough time carving out enough share to leverage its distribution assets into positive economic profits efficiently. This dynamic solidifies the long-term competitive position of the major three drug distributors. These firms are also able to obtain deep pricing discounts from drug manufacturers that many of their customers cannot acquire on their own. This dynamic makes these players an essential cog in the pharmaceutical industry. More critically, McKesson's colossal distribution operations allow the firm to build excellent asset efficiency. Effective route density, efficient warehousing infrastructure, and unparalleled logistical expertise have driven decent asset returns. However, the ability to effectively manage its capital base is the true driver of outsized returns for McKesson. The firm is able to produce top-tier asset turns, cash conversion, and inventory management metrics that have led to outsize returns on invested capital, a trend we believe will last for the next several years.

Possessing market dominance within a limited pool of competitors or oligopoly is an ideal wide moat play for the value investor. Oligopolies are more attractive to investors than a monopoly, as the single dominant player is more vulnerable to government antitrust law enforcement both at home and abroad.

Lucrative Earnings Yield Diminished by Trivial Dividend

(Source: McKesson Corporation)

MCK is a large-cap stock in the health care distributors sub-industry within the broader health care sector. As of this writing, its market capitalization was an approximate $35 billion. MCK’s price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), or current stock price relative to earnings per share for the trailing 12 months, is approximately seven times versus ~16x for health care distributors as a whole. In comparison, the S&P U.S. Health Care sector is trading at ~35x P/E against ~22x for the S&P 500 Index.

Our perpetual skepticism in forecasting — and the reader frustration it sometimes creates — aside, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for MCK is approximately 14 times compared to ~21x for the health care sector and ~19x for the S&P 500. The trailing and forward P/E ratios for MCK appear significantly discounted relative to the health care distributors, health care sector, and the large cap domestic market as a whole.

As of its fiscal year ending May 18, 2017, McKesson's earnings per share (EPS) were $23.89 annualized, netting a 14.57% earnings yield, i.e. EPS divided by the most recent stock closing price. We view earnings yield, the inverse of the P/E ratio, as the equivalent of a stock's equity bond rate or how a company's earnings compare to the 10-year Treasury rate. As of the market close on July 10, 2017, the 10-year Treasury was yielding 2.38% or 1,219 basis points, i.e., 12.19 percentage points below MCK’s earnings yield.

As of this research, McKesson is paying a meager 4.72% of its adjusted EPS to shareholders in an annual dividend of $1.12 per share, paid quarterly, resulting in a 0.68% dividend yield. In contrast, McKesson’s most recent five-year compounded annual dividend growth rate was an encouraging 14.10%.

Despite its unexceptional payout and yield, McKesson has more than doubled its annual dividend from $0.48 in fiscal 2009 to a high of $1.12 in F2016.

Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the company's stock over the long term. However, McKesson’s current profile dictates a lucrative earnings return on the stock price against a seemingly trivial dividend yield.

Allocation of Capital is King

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio (MSVI), the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth.

Instead, we look for positive, trailing five-year increases in revenue, earnings, cash flow and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

In the most recent five-year reporting period, McKesson’s compounded annual revenue and earnings per share growth rates were 10.17% and 33.49%, respectively. We prefer double-digit five-year growth in the top and bottom lines and McKesson is delivering, pun intended.

Granted, we are cautious of the effect of McKesson's aggressive share buybacks on the EPS growth. However, as value investors, we also take note that in fiscal 2017, the company repurchased 14.1 million of MCK common shares through open market transactions at an average price per share of $140.96 or about an 18% discount to the trading range of the stock as of this writing.

CEO John H. Hammergren (McKesson Corporation)

We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers and investors. John H. Hammergren is chairman, president and chief executive officer of McKesson Corporation. Joining McKesson in January 1996, he was named president and CEO in 2001 and chairman in 2002.

Hammergren, his leadership team, and the ~78,000 employees of McKesson are delivering a trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT, or earnings before interest and taxes) of 3.58% of revenue, yielding a net profit margin of 2.66%, i.e. trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales. We prefer double-digit margins, but McKesson’s net profit margin outperforms the 1.12% of the health care distributors group including the most recent trailing net margins of Cardinal Health at 1.05% and AmerisourceBergen at 0.77%. In low margin, wide moat industries, small margin premiums count.

The Art of Increasing Marginally Low Cash Flows

At MSVI, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense.

As reflected on McKesson’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, we note the increase in five-year average growth in free cash flow from $2.1 billion in fiscal 2013 to $4.2 billion in fiscal 2017. Free cash flow is net income and other cash from operating activities minus payments for capitalized expenditures, e.g., property and equipment, during the same period.

Free cash flow allows a company to pursue opportunities to enhance shareholder value such as research and development, acquisitions, dividend payments, share repurchases, and debt reduction.

This annualized horizontal trend in generating free cash is tempered by the company's recent 2.72% vertical cash flow margin, below our minimum threshold of 10%. Cash flow margin (CFM) is operating cash flow divided by sales, each measured over the trailing 12 months.

It is important to recognize that the generation of operating cash by the health care distributors is low due to the competitive squeeze on net margins. Thus, we are inclined to keep a closer eye on cash flow margin to measure management’s ability to convert net income into operating cash flow.

McKesson’s 2.72% CFM exceeds both Cardinal Health’s 1.70% and AmerisourceBergen’s 1.13%.

Returns on Management

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC. McKesson’s ROIC at the time of this writing was a health care distributor oligopoly leading 28.39% versus 17.75% for ABC and 11.15% for CAH.

To be sure, the return on invested capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of capital (WACC). When a business's cost of capital increases, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. At 8.40% WACC, as of this writing, McKesson is exceeding the company's average cost of that capital by more than three times the cost of that capital.

The potential for manipulation of equity from stock buybacks notwithstanding, the return on equity (ROE) — or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock — provides another excellent measure of management effectiveness. We seek a minimum of 15% and note that McKesson’s most recent trailing ROE of 54.62% was outpacing the declining ABC ROE of 53.11% and the steady CAH return on equity of 20.55%.

With a massive distribution footprint such as McKesson’s, we also want to take a peek at return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to efficiently deploy its assets. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at a respectable 8.69%. With notable consistency, McKesson’s ROA is superior to its primary competitors, ABC and CAH, that were each below 5.00%.

Fundamentally, McKesson is compounding revenue and earnings and generating operating and net margins that are superior to the health care distributor oligopoly where it competes. Although McKesson's small vertical operating cash flow margin is typical of its industry, management was growing free cash flow during the most recent five-year reporting period. As a middleman operation requiring relatively minimal capital expenditures, McKesson and its management are the beneficiaries of excess free cash flow for other capital allocation opportunities to further enhance shareholder value.

The company’s management team, with an assist from Mr. Market, is delivering an exceptional earnings yield that far exceeds our minimum EY threshold as well as the 10-year Treasury bond rate. However, MCK’s yield, growth, and payout ratio of its dividend are less competitive than AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health.

It seems that McKesson management has the resources to increase dividend payouts, but the board is apparently choosing to retain earnings for other potential uses such as buybacks, acquisitions, and net debt reduction.

Despite its underperformance in dividends, McKesson presents as the most fundamentally sound major health care distributor in profit margins, earnings, and other returns on management such as CFM, ROIC, ROE, and ROA.

Does MCK’s higher earnings yield — the reciprocation of its lower P/E ratio of 6.92 times against ABC's P/E of 17.85x and CAH's P/E of 18.30x, as of this writing — also make McKesson the best value based on current stock prices?

Dividends Not the Only Cheap Offering from McKesson

Searching for Value (Geralt/Pixabay)

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is one of the primary tenets of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

As of this writing, MCK appears as the most attractively-priced stock among the three dominant health care distributors. Current valuation indicators are clearly in the bullish range depending on an investor's multiples of choice.

MCK was recently trading at 5.68 times enterprise value to operating margin (EV/EBIT). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBIT is a useful indicator of whether the stock is overbought, or oversold by the market as appears the current case for MCK. Suggesting market perform levels, ABC and CAH were each trading just above our 12.00x EV/EBIT minimum threshold.

As of this research, the price to sales ratio (P/S) for MCK was 0.18 times. We interpret <2.00x as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream. MCK’s peers, ABC at 0.14x and CAH at 0.19x, were trading at similarly attractive P/S levels. In contrast, the domestic health care sector had a P/S ratio of 1.95x versus 2.08x for the S&P 500.

MCK also appears reasonably priced when considering its price-to-book or P/B ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 3.17 times its net asset value. ABC was trading at an elevated 8.06x and CAH at a competitive 3.68x P/B compared to MCK. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00x; however such attractive trading multiples are hard to find in this secular bull market.

Growth vs. Value

The price-to-earnings growth ratio (PEG) is a favorite among Wall Street's growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness.

We prefer a PEG ratio below 2.00, and MCK was recently trading at 1.75 times based on a five-year growth projection. As of this writing, ABC was trading at a competitive 2.11x PEG and CAH was at a threshold beating 3.69x projected five-year earnings growth.

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. At MSVI, we look for stocks trading at a single-digit price-to-cash flow ratio (P/CF) and MCK was recently trading at an oligopoly preferred 5.76 times as ABC was at 11.10x and CAH was at 11.82x P/CF.

To be sure, MCK is trading at attractive valuation multiples when measured against earnings, enterprise value, sales, book value, projected earnings, and cash flow. Although competitive in several valuation multiples, ABC appears more expensive than MCK regarding earnings, enterprise value, net asset value, and cash flow; and CAH presents as pricier than MCK in earnings, enterprise value, projected growth, and cash flow.

For value investors, the stock price is paramount to initiating the productive ownership of quality companies. However, preservation of capital becomes supreme immediately following the stock purchase. Evaluating downside risk is a good measurement of this all-encompassing margin of safety.

Nevertheless, we do not know what McKesson or any health distributor’s stock price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week.

Downside Includes that Drones are on the Upside

(Vimeo)

A company's balance sheet liquidity, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt (CA/LTD), was a favorite of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets.

Our most recent measure of McKesson’s CA/LTD was a debt crushing 5.06 times. In simple terms, the company could pay off its long-term debt obligations five times using liquid assets such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, trade accounts receivables, and inventories.

Current ratio (CR) is another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better. McKesson’s most recent quarterly balance sheet had a CR of 1.04, demonstrating that liquid assets are just adequate in fully funding near-term liabilities, such as accounts payable, accrued expenses, debt service, and income taxes.

We should not be surprised that McKesson’s largest current liability relates to its accounts payable. This is a manifestation of its health care consumables distribution business, perhaps predicated by a coordinated aging of outstanding invoices to keep a balance between receivables, inventories, and controllable payouts.

Nonetheless, the Main Street 20 Watchlist (exclusive to members of Main Street Value Investor Marketplace) ranks McKesson's overall market risk profile as average. We like profitable, dividend-paying, wide-moat companies with low volatility plus the cash flow and liquidity to pay its bills, both short and long term.

Although protected by a wide moat in a competitive low margin business, the dividend has room for improvement using available free cash flow. Plus, MCK’s 1.13 five-year beta demonstrates more volatility than the S&P 500's base 1.00. Although current liquidity is notably marginal for McKesson, we covet the strength of the company's longer-term debt coverage.

Additional downside risk factors include the pending healthcare reform legislation from Congress that may have a material impact on revenues.

To be sure, another question looms by way of the transformational retail environment, in general. As a company heavily invested in the retail pharmacy supply chain, will drone deliveries of mail–order prescriptions — or similar online direct to patient models — slay the legal drug middleman?

Screaming "Mispriced" from the Buy Side

New York Stock Exchange (Skeeze/Pixabay)

A stock's margin of safety is an estimate of the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and its current market price. Some professional value investors prefer to calculate the margin of safety with discounted future free cash flow projections. For example, Morningstar recently published its view of MCK’s "fair value," at $210.00 per share, about a 27% premium to the stock price as of this writing.

These types of overly sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value measurements are what allegedly justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. However, we are suspect of the projection nature of these formulas. If we have to start predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures, haven't we become more a speculator and less an investor?

We take a modest and frankly realistic approach to estimating intrinsic value. Thus, we prefer to measure the margin of safety in a broader sense as opposed to Magic 8 Ball specificity.

Wall Street, in general, continues to regurgitate complex, assumptive financial models of predominantly pie in the sky price targets. If those models consistently worked, wouldn't we all be overnight stock market millionaires?

To the contrary, the MSVI Margin of Safety model (MoS) looks for reasonably-priced stocks with favorable earnings yields (EY), returns on invested capital (ROIC), and cash flow margins (CFM). We simply add the sum of EY, ROIC, CFM, and the reciprocal EBIT/EV, and weigh against balance sheet liquidity (CA/LTD) to determine the overall equity bond rate, management effectiveness, earnings quality, market valuation, and financial stability of the company.

We believe our calculation of margin of safety is a useful measure of a company's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices as opposed to assumptive future cash flows and other crystal ball projections. Thus, we measure MoS for longer-term value investing as opposed to shorter-term value trading.

As of this writing, the Main Street Value Investor margin of safety rating for MCK reiterates a bullish view based on our proprietary formula.

McKesson comfortably exceeds our margins of safety for earnings yield, management effectiveness, and current assets to long-term debt. Furthermore, the operating earnings to enterprise value is close to six times the targeted threshold. This key valuation indicator is screaming “mispriced” on the buy side of the trade and is the highest EBIT/EV among all holdings of the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio and Main Street 20 Watchlist. Again, the company comes up short in cash flow margin as would be expected from a health care distributor.

That written, it is important to stress that our measure of margin of safety is a screenshot of our research and not a buy, hold, or sell signal.

We own common shares for the long-term benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

However, attempting to predict explicit future prices or percentage gains and declines is a Wall Street game of chance that we respectfully choose to avoid on Main Street.

Weighing In on McKesson: Teamsters, Harvard, and West Virginia

Coat of Arms of West Virginia (Wikipedia Commons)

As value investors on Main Street, we do not interpret the Wall Street consensus as a definitive buy or sell signal, but a suggestion to perhaps run the other way. However, evaluating the consensus on a stock is an entertaining if not serious dive into a contrarian's treasure trove.

According to the Wall Street Journal, 18 analysts currently covering MCK are collectively bullish with an average price target of $173.20, a 5% premium to the closing price as of this writing. The price targets range from a low of $145.00 to a high of $210.00. Despite the plethora of Ivy-League MBAs, company visits, investor conferences, earnings calls, algorithms, and financial modeling that goes into these ratings, only time — in the context of hindsight — will determine which target is the most accurate, if any.

Data miner Tip Ranks says the financial blogger consensus, including contributors from Seeking Alpha, is bullish. At MSVI, we place increased weight on the blogger consensus as it tends to be more of a Main Street view, although we are mindful that many bloggers focus on fundamentals, technicals, growth, and dividends, not necessarily value.

As of this writing, short interest on MCK, or the percentage of shares that are traded based on a bet the stock price is poised to drop, was bullish at 1.4% of shares outstanding. We think of short interest as the hedge fund consensus since the Wall Street money manager elite executes a significant shorting of stocks. Per TipRanks, hedge fund holdings of MCK had increased in the most recent quarter, suggesting an overall bullish view.

When a High Paid CEO is Not Envied

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is worth the peek to quantify a company's cultural dynamic.

According to Glassdoor, approximately 2,200 alleged present and former employees of McKesson Corporation that submitted online reviews have collectively rated the company 3.4 out of 5 stars, a relatively low score on Glassdoor.

The most-cited positive comments from McKesson employees were "much more productive and better for work-life balance which is huge" and “ability to work from home when needed." The most mentioned drawbacks are "work-life balance needs improvement” and “upper management doesn’t appreciate the hard-working employees with great work ethic.”

Based on close to 900 reviews, McKesson employees give CEO John Hammergren a mere 71% approval rating, a relatively low score on Glassdoor.

Any time a company CEO is respected — or disrespected — by those that work within the same culture as him or her, we take notice.

I wonder if recent headlines have anything to do with his bearish Glassdoor rating.

On CEO Hammergren:

From July 10, 2017: Teamsters Urge McKesson Shareholders to Vote Against CEO Pay (CNBC/Reuters).

From October 6, 2016: America's Highest Paid CEO Puts Giant Orinda Estate for Auction (Curbed San Francisco).

Hammergren is no longer the highest paid CEO in the U.S.

Nonetheless, Hammergren’s current McKesson bio highlights that Harvard Business Review (HBR) named him as one of their 100 Top Performing CEOs in the World. That was in 2015 when he came in at #63. The bio does not disclose that in 2016, HBR left Hammergren off of its top performing CEO list.

On the Opioid Epidemic:

From June 13, 2017: As America’s Opioid Crisis Spirals, Giant Drug Distributor McKesson Is Feeling the Pain (Fortune)

Readers may access public disclosures from the company specific to the controlled dangerous substance oversupply complaints from the state of West Virginia, and others, beginning on page 108 of the commitments and contingent liabilities section of McKesson’s Form 10-K annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, date stamped March 31, 2017.

Despite overpaid CEO’s, tragic epidemics, changing-of-the-guard government reforms, and evolving business models, quality capital allocators such as McKesson are otherwise good for our financial health.

To be sure, satisfied employees are more inclined to deliver quality products and excellent service, which often translate to loyal customers and sustainable profitability. Thus, investors on Main Street should consider weighing the relative bearish view among McKesson’s insiders and observers against the overall bullish view of the Wall Street consensus.

Health Before Wealth

Intelligent investors own risk-averse slices of wonderful companies, thereby leaving the trading of stocks to risk-defying speculators. Self-directed investment research is best carried out within a model that drives to a quantitative outcome of a bullish, neutral, or bearish call on the targeted company and the stock that represents its ownership.

Based on this approach, we find McKesson to be a fundamentally sound company whose stock trades at an alluring margin of safety despite an average-risk profile.

Although McKesson’s appealing margin of safety is tempting, a value trap risk is perhaps lying in wait of a healthcare recession that squeezes already depressed profit and cash flow margins into the gutter.

Specific to McKesson, socially conscious investors may be turned off by the claims of CEO Hammergren’s outrageous pay disparity, and the company’s alleged contributions to opioid abuse. However, this brings forth one of the benefits of being an individual investor focused on buying slices of companies as opposed to trading stocks or having an index or active fund manager pick and choose the holdings. We can make the tough choices and take personal responsibility when we click the buy or sell trade button at our online discount broker.

CEOs and societal woes come and go with abandon. To the contrary, the seemingly mispriced stocks of wonderful, capital deploying companies such as McKesson present rare opportunities in bull markets - although not devoid of risk.

For better or worse, investing is a proverbial double-edged sword of directly participating in socioeconomic empowerment by way of the straight edge, while unintentionally perpetuating greed from the serrated side.

Tread carefully, forever remembering that the benefits of physical and emotional health usually outweigh any advantages of financial wealth.

Stay well and happy investing.

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha, YCharts, McKesson Corp., Charles Schwab & Co. (Morningstar, Thomson Reuters, and S&P Capital IQ).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are impersonal, i.e., not tailored to individual needs or intended for portfolio construction beyond the contributor’s model portfolio which is presented solely for educational purposes. David J. Waldron is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.