Transocean Is Much Smaller Than You Think

Meanwhile, the company's floater fleet that it can put to work is much smaller than reported in the fleet status reports as many rigs have little chance to work again.

Recent news from Seadrill (SDRL) (here) and Ensco (ESV) (here) made me think about the fate of Transocean (RIG). As a reminder, both Seadrill and Ensco reported new contracts for drillships. In Seadrill’s case, the drillship West Saturn got a short-term contract with Statoil (STO). Ensco was able to employ 3 rigs (DS-4, DS-7, DS-10). Transocean immediately comes to mind in the wake of these new contracts because it has recently sold its entire jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling and became a pure floater play. The move looked a bit risky because the jack-up segment was expected to rebound first during the current offshore drilling market downturn while the floater segment was in deep distress. However, with recent news on the UDW front (let’s also not forget that Noble Corp. (NE) was previously able to employ its drillship Noble Bob Douglas), Transocean is worth a closer look.

Transocean’s fleet is huge even after the sale of the whole jack-up segment. The company has 30 UDW floaters (6 semis and 24 drillships), 7 harsh-environment semis, 3 deepwater semis and 6 midwater semis. Four drillships are under construction. Among them, Deepwater Pontus and Deepwater Poseidon will soon start their major long-term contracts with Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). By numbers, the company’s fleet looks really solid.

The problem is that many rigs are stacked with muted prospects to return to work. The company has 9 drillships built in 1998 – 2001 which are all stacked. It is hard to imagine that they will be able to compete with the next wave of drillships builds (2010 – 2014) or with newbuilds that are delivered now or will be delivered in 2019 and beyond after their deliveries have been successfully pushed further to the right by drilling companies.

How will these Transocean rigs return to work? They will have to fight with technically superior newbuilds plus they will have to incur upgrade costs (highly likely) and periodic survey costs (certainly). One can imagine the situation when the industry works through the backlog of new drillships and old drillships become in demand again, but how long will it take and how high oil prices should be for this to happen? Drillships are not eternal, the useful life is likely 25 – 30 years on average. Taking all these factors into account, the whole “older drillship” segment will likely never return to work again. The company will not hurry to scrap them due to accounting consequences, but I think one can safely right off them mentally.

Other future scrapping candidates are the company’s midwater and deepwater segments which feature rigs built in late seventies – early eighties. Five rigs out of nine are already stacked and it’s hard to imagine that they will return to work in the future, while others’ contracts end in 2018 (3 rigs) and 2019 (1 rig, Actinia). Judging by these year’s contract awards, we can see 3 main areas of work: 1) jack-ups for good, cheap projects suited for $50 oil environment 2) harsh-environment work 3) UDW drillship work (recent trend, frontier projects). My bet is that old midwater/deepwater semis are in no man’s land in today’s market.

Following this logic, we reach the following “true” composition of Transocean fleet: 4 newbuild drillships, 14 UDW drillships, 7 UDW semis and 7 HE semis and 4 working midwater/deepwater semis. I must note that I’m not sure whether all these semis will hold the test of the next few years, so the actual “true” number of Transocean’s rigs may actually be even lower.

The total “true” number of rigs is, therefore, 36, compared to the pro-forma 50 and compared to 65 before the Borr Drilling deal. It is still a big fleet that the company will have to keep working through this downturn. Ensco’s ability to score a contract for a preservation stacked rig showed that Transocean may hope that some of the new stacked drillships will be able to find some work if the pick-up in UDW activity continues.

I believe that this year’s market action in Transocean’s shares partly reflects the fact that market participants begin to realize Transocean is a smaller company carrying a rather substantial debt load.

After the euphoria from the OPEC/non-OPEC deal was gone, Transocean shares entered a long downtrend which continues as of today. The jack-up deal helped the company avoid newbuild payments for jack-ups and was probably necessary for the credit line prolongation (I hope to hear more on this front in the second half of this year). At the same time, becoming a pure floater play increased Transocean’s sensitivity to oil prices. The recent pick-up in UDW contract awards activity is interesting, but it is still an emerging trend that could be easily crushed by lower oil prices. I believe that Transocean shares will need $50+ oil to try to break out of the current downtrend as investors increasingly realize the "true" size of the company and will demand tangible evidence of recovery.

