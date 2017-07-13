How BP Views The Market As OPEC Compliance Falters

How to think of the oil market over the next several years.

It wasn't good news for oil bulls and those hoping the market was experiencing a sustainable turnaround, concerning a report from the IEA that OPEC's compliance with the production cut deal plummeted to 78 percent in June.

For the month global oil supply jumped by 720,000 barrels per day, with a hefty amount of that coming from Nigeria, Libya and Saudi Arabia.

Since Nigeria and Libya were given exemptions to the cut, it's even more concerning when considering they aren't included in the compliance numbers. That means other OPEC members are ignoring the agreement and ramping up supply. How long it'll take for non-OPEC members to do the same is the next question.

While that was being reported, BP's (NYSE:BP) CEO Bob Dudley maintained his outlook of oil being lower for longer, a position he has consistently held for some time. I am in agreement with his assessment, and when looking the slow unraveling of the production cut deal, it's obvious the market will have to wait until demand levels overcome the robust supply coming to the market.

Dudley is making decisions for BP based upon oil being at an average of $50 per barrel over the next five years.

Oil lower for longer

There's a growing consensus that oil will be lower for longer. Oil leaders are starting to extend the time frame they see for a recovery out to 2020.

In my view the reason it has taken so long for them to come to this conclusion, is they struggled to transition to the new realities, as I've mentioned numerous times. It was obvious to me the OPEC and non-OPEC cuts weren't going to have much of an impact, and that is how it has played out.

The reasons for that are the enormous amount of supply coming to the market and the high level of stockpiles that will take longer than expected to be drawn down because a rebalanced market, if we are there now, still only offsets one another with the supply/demand factor. Only demand exceeding supply will have a sustainable impact on oil inventories.

For that reason, I'm looking for what companies like BP are doing to rein in costs to reflect lower for longer oil prices.

BP's assumptions and strategy

As mentioned earlier, Dudley is operating under the assumption the average price of oil over the next five years will be at around $50 per barrel. He added that the company should be able to cover CapEx and dividends in the $30s.

"For us, we're going to plan around ($)50 for five years, get the discipline and the capital discipline in place, get our costs down and we will get our break-evens well into the 30s," he said.

BP is interesting in that it's going about its business different than most of their peers. The company isn't going after low-cost shale assets, but is instead focusing on more traditional assets, with the goal of becoming more cost-efficient with them.

It's also an early mover in the Mexican gas station market, with a goal of having 1,500 stations in Mexico within five years. Assuming oil rebounds by that time, BP will have a lot of assets in place to generate some serious earnings.

That's not to say it'll take that long to generate growth, as the company has as many as seven key projects that should launch in 2017, including Quad 204 and Khassan Phase 1. Trinidad Onshore Compression and fields in the West Nile Delta are already operational. Two of its fields in the West Nile Delta are ahead of schedule and producing more than expected.

Originally the company was looking for initial production of 600 MMscfd per day to supply Egypt, but is already producing 700 MMscfd per day, which is eight months ahead of schedule.

In the first quarter of 2017 BP produced 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, about 70 percent of that coming from assets outside the U.S. The company is estimating it will add another 800 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2020. Almost all of that is already being developed or been approved by management.

As for the future, BP has 17.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proven reserves. It wants to reach a similar level of Exxon, which has 19.8 billion boe in proven reserves at the time of this writing.

Conclusion

There is no doubt in my mind BP will generate more revenue in the second half of 2017. What remains to be answered is where it is in its focus on cutting costs, and how that will impact earnings as revenue climbs.

I like Bob Dudley's outlook for oil, as he has been far more accurate than most of his peers, and that should help the company going forward, as it has been making decisions for some time based on oil being lower for longer.

The faltering oil production cut deal will have an adverse effect on oil, and while demand appears to have risen some, it's still not going to surprise much to the upside in the years ahead. Further out it will be the catalyst that supports oil for a long period of time, but we aren't at that stage yet.

As for the market in general, investors interested in oil will find this period of time one that is opportune to add to positions. This isn't a play to move in and out of the market, but to buy and hold. For retail investors the best way to do it is to dollar cost average, or add to a position or positions on a consistent basis over time.

When the oil market does rebound, it's going to generate a lot of wealth for those that are getting in at this time. With so many moving parts we have no idea how long it'll take, but it appears it's going to be at least several years.

As for BP, if it can lower its breakeven point to about $30 per barrel, it's going to make a lot of shareholders happy; especially if it maintains and/or boosts its dividend going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.