Our Age Of Monetary Policy

Since the global financial crisis in 2008, worldwide Monetary Policy has remained accommodative in order to spur consumption and spending. In particular low-interest rates have reduced overall interest earned, created cheap borrowing, and discouraged investment/saving. As low-interest rates have made it cheaper to borrow for the government who issues debt to finance expenditure, increasing interest rates will make it more expensive to issue future debt. This will change budget expectations and future expenditure considerations, causing governments to be more cautious when creating new debt. Since interest rates have been extremely low since the last recession, central banks see the pressure needed to increase them. As the chart below outlines how accommodative U.S. interest rates have been since 2009 and on a historical basis.

Comparable to the United States low rates, countries have gone further to adopt negative interest rates and Japan who has extremely low overall yields (Japanese Bond Yields) and negative interest rates due to weak economic growth, created a dilemma when interest rates are too low for too long (Japanese Interest Rates Explained). A liquidity trap could be associated with Japan but the importance comes from understanding how prolonged low to negative rates are present and if growth does not increase, future interest rate increases are worrisome and possibly unsustainable. Countries offering little return on the government-issued debt is questionable as they are investments highly considered to be relatively low risk. Debt-issued equities may become more attractive as they provide a higher yield with rates increase but issuing new debt will be more expensive and may create sustainability issues due to elevated debt levels. As debt becomes more difficult to finance if there is any drop in government revenue associated with poor economic growth, this will hinder their ability of repayment especially with higher costs.

Debt that provides little return is advantageous for the borrower, not the lender and creates larger issuances that are noticeable through government debt levels worldwide. The concerns created by large debt number's show the increased national indebtedness and lack of yield on what is known as a safe investment. So as some countries adopt negative rates, debt provides a little return on investment and as interest rates increase elsewhere, it can bring about questions regarding the sustainability of repayment. This particularly is where we see the problem with current monetary policies because countries are stuck in different predicaments regarding interest rates and indebtedness. Where Japan provides the example of how prolonged low rates may hurt the economy: this can exemplify how questions should arise regarding the feasibility of increased rates if countries decide to increase. The United States is not in a similar position although the central bank used extremely low rates to stimulate growth, the understanding if rates are left too low for a prolonged period of time was considered. The attention now should be given to the amount of debt accumulated during their low rate period (2009-2016).

Debt Levels and GDP

Debt has compiled to extremely high levels (OECD Debt to GDP) as debt is cheap to service, rate increases will require governments to have higher interest payments structured into their budgets. GDP-to-debt levels in OECD countries have increased and if interest rates were to remain lower for longer, it would increase the debt ratio because it would create the incentive to spend more. But if interest rates increase: longer term maturity bonds have higher borrowing costs, and the capability of financing future government expenditure becomes more expensive for previous debt. So either cost cutting measures need to be implemented to balance budgets and the disincentive of new debt utilized to ensure smaller accumulated deficits moving forward.

The accessibility to cheap money has spurred GDP growth (US GDP Makeup) and can correlate directly to the consumer spending, and government spending. The economy grew moderately during the low rate environment fueled by the previous borrowing under low-interest rates making it important to look at the key components of the GDP's growth. As consumer and government spending represents close to 70% and 20% respectively, they are extremely important in helping GDP grow. Debt plagues the market in the consumer market as well (US Consumer Debt) and is suspectable to the same risks government debt has with increased borrowing. Consumers, once they begin to spend less as this is credit fueled it will decrease the consumption component of GDP, which would decrease overall tax revenues because it would shock aggregate demand and the labor market. Coupled with governments revising their budget outlook due to higher financing rates could suddenly shock the economy and market.

This should make investors proceed with some caution with rate increases as it will be important to pay attention to the state of the economy since low rates were normalized over the past few years. Raising rates make debt more expensive, can change budget expectations due to higher costs, which impacts spending on a consumer and government level. In the future, there is importance to watching equities that are consumer-cyclical and monitor credit ratings regarding government securities.

