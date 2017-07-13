Valhi: Does Sum Of The Parts Show A Discount?

Through year to date fiscal 2017 (three quarters in), there hasn’t been too much of a turnaround at Lindsay Corporation, at least when it comes to sales. Revenue is flat, and gross profits are down due to an incremental drop in gross margin (50bps to 27.8%). There are positives elsewhere; operating expenses fell 9% y/y so far, however that benefit did erode in Q3. Backlog is also up incrementally, but Valhi (VHI) is rather unusual. As a holding company, it does not perform any operations on its own, instead counting on distributions from its underlying businesses to maintain operations. Further, fully 93% of the common stock is held by Contran Corporation, a family trust set up by Harold Simmons, a finance billionaire, for the benefit of his two daughters. Trading volume is incredibly light, and less than $500k in stock swaps hands every day.

Through four business segments, Valhi has both wholly or majority-owned stakes in a variety of operating subsidiaries, including several publicly-traded companies such as Kronos Worldwide (KRO), NL Industries (NL) (which is yet another holding company), and CompX (CIX). The other core businesses (Waste Control Specialists, Basic Management, Inc., LandWell, and some marketable securities) are not publicly-traded, and therefore do not file any reports with the SEC. Valuations are therefore tougher to find, but it also presents the opportunity for market disconnects. Is there a sum of the parts value story here, or is the market being truly efficient in its pricing (side note: all publicly-traded prices below are of close of trading 07/09/2017)?

Chemicals Segment Valuation – Easy As Pie

The Kronos Worldwide stake is the largest piece of the sum of the parts valuation here. Kronos is one of the largest producers and marketers of titanium dioxide (“TIO2”) worldwide, trailing behind the big three (Chemours (CC), Tronox (TROX), and Huntsman (HUN) [soon to be Venator via spin-off]). While I won’t get too deep into the business here (otherwise this report would be a mile long), it is worth a bit of a refresher. TIO2 is a white pigment used to impart whiteness, brightness, and opacity. Ever wonder how a piece of paper gets to be so white? TIO2 is the answer, and it is used everywhere in an almost uncountable number of products, from coatings to plastics to specialty products like inks and even food. Global TIO2 demand growth has been around 3% annually, and demand expansion can largely be tied to global GDP growth. While demand is stable, supply is not. TIO2 pricing was crippled for years as Chinese brought significant capacity online throughout the start of the decade, but as capacity has gone offline there, pricing has stabilized – just in time. Many large domestic players flirted with at least insolvency (Chemours was spun off to reduce risk at the parent, Huntsman plans to do the same late this year) or bankruptcy (Tronox was on its deathbed two years ago).

TIO2 is produced two ways: via sulfate or the chloride process, with the chloride process gaining popularity due to environmental concerns associated with sulfate production. Chloride-based production also requires less energy and is less labor-intensive, although it is more capital-intensive to set up and requires a more skilled labor force (in general). Roughly three quarters of Kronos production is chloride-based, which is the preferred method for buyers in the coatings and plastics businesses (largest and most stable end markets).

Kronos stock has rallied from below $6/share to $19/share today, so it isn’t a surprise to see Valhi dragged up along with it. However, Valhi is up just a hair over 50% over the past year, while Kronos is up more than 200%. This is what has sparked my initial interest. Today, the value of Valhi’s stake in Kronos is worth $1,665M, given its 74.9% ownership . Note that this differs from what Valhi reports as its “controlled” stake in Kronos: 80%. This is incredibly important, and something that many authors here on Seeking Alpha have gotten wrong when analyzing Valhi, as well as NL Industries which is publicly-traded as well (although simpler). To explain, Valhi owns 50% of Kronos directly, as well as holding 30% indirectly through its ownership in NL Industries. However, it only owns 83% of NL Industries; the rest is owned by other shareholders. As a result, Valhi is only entitled to 83% of the 30% stake NL Industries controls, although it holds voting power over the full 30% of shares as it is a majority shareholder. That is an incredibly important difference when doing a sum of the parts analysis on holding companies like this one.

It has taken a little while to get here, but this is the framework of the thesis. Excluding consolidated Kronos debt on its balance sheet (which would fall off if liquidated), Valhi’s enterprise value is $2,433M. If the rest of the businesses here see value exceeding $768M, there could be some unlockable value on the balance sheet. If not, then the market is being efficient.

Component Products – Also Easy As Pie

Also through its ownership in NL Industries, Valhi has exposure to CompX. Remember that Valhi only owns 83% of NL Industries, and NL Industries only owns 87% of CompX. The end result is Valhi is entitled to 72% ownership of CompX. Like Kronos, CompX is publicly-traded, which makes valuing the stake here not too difficult. But just as an overview, CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products used in recreational transportation, office and institutional furniture, tool storage, and healthcare industries. This is primarily made up of locking mechanisms like tumbler locks. A large portion of sales here are products specially adapted to individual customer specifications, which does give the company a bit of an edge (and higher margins) than some peers. Not to exclude the mass produced line, CompX also has a standardized line (via the STOCK LOCKS brand) that is distributed to locksmiths and OE manufacturers.

Unusually, CompX also makes exhaust systems, gauges, and throttle controls for the recreational marine industry. This segment only generates a touch over 13% of sales, and while margins have expanded in recent years, segment operating margin of 12% in 2016 trailed the Security Products segment by 900bps. I wouldn’t look to the Marine Components business as one that is very central to the Valhi story, given it isn’t even critical to the long-term health of CompX itself.

Honestly, this is a great little business. The company has no debt, generates solid margins within its core business, and throws off heaps of cash. But it is important to remember that we aren’t thinking of owning Valhi because its underlying assets are undervalued; we want to own it because the market isn’t valuing the sum of all the pieces correctly. As we get into the less liquid pieces of this business, as well as the related transactions below, it’ll become clear pretty quickly that investors that like the two publicly-traded aspects of this holding company (Kronos and CompX) should just own them directly rather than get exposure through Valhi if they feel the business is undervalued.

CompX trades at a $175M market cap, and Valhi is entitled to 72% of that in a liquidation scenario. As a result, $126M is our number for the valuation on this stake. Left out here is the 100% ownership of EWI RE, an insurance brokerage and risk management services company. This does generate value for Valhi (~$5M in dividends annually), but I’ll touch on the riskiness of this business within the Related Party Transactions section – I’m not assigning any value to it personally.

So where do we stand now with the publicly-traded pieces? This is our model so far:

Waste Management

The Waste Management segment has a fairly simple operation. Through the Waste Control Specialists (“WCS”) subsidiary, Valhi operates one waste management facility in West Texas. Through the 1,338 acres (as well as 13,000 acres of owned additional land surrounding the permitted site), designated via the government to handle the low level radioactive waste disposal. The facility is located in an especially arid area of West Texas near to New Mexico, where there is on risk to the water table due to location and the red bed clay groundtable. In 2015, the company also sent a notification to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) expressing the desire to apply for a license to allow for used nuclear fuel storage, which would make the facility (in management’s opinion) the first centralized storage facility for such a broad range of dangerous waste. Beyond storage, the facility also serves as a staging ground for processing other material that requires treatment prior to final disposal by the EPA.

Valuation here was rather simple. Back at the end of 2015, Valhi announced that it intended to sell the Waste Control Specialists (“WCS”) unit for $367M, or $270M in cash plus the assumption of all third-party indebtedness, as well as assuming all financial assurance obligations. The buyer was set to be Rockwell, via its Energy Solutions subsidiary, but unfortunately, the deal did not pass anti-trust action. EnergySolutions has been aggressively pursuing WCS for years, and the two have been in competition for much of that time. The company shot itself in the foot in prior years, making statements stating that EnergySolutions was its only competition in the market for disposal of Class B/C (low level) radioactive waste. WCS and EnergySolutions argued that storage was a substitute for disposal, but the government maintained that storage increases risk of contamination while also likely having to bear the cost of disposal eventually in the future. Interested investors can read the entire plaintiff ending presentation here. At the end of the day, if a sale is to be made, it has to be to someone other than EnergySolutions; perhaps US Ecology (ECOL) which I’ve covered in the past, or Perma-Fix Environmental Services (privately held).

Operating results have been difficult. The company has long-term disposal contracts with several waste generators, and is actively pursuing more contracts, but overall waste generation has been falling in recent years. Waste production tends to be more lumpy (and tied to decommissioning projects), so it has been difficult for the business to generate positive operating income. Management has been pretty bearish, stating that they are not sure if WCS will ever generate enough waste to generate sufficient recurring disposal volumes to generate positive cash flow. They have not ruled out discontinuing operations in order to get out from under financially supporting the business, and this could mean a sizeable asset impairment ($181M of assets on the balance sheet at the end of 2016). Valhi really needs a buyer here. Given the risk, I’ve assigned a $275M valuation here as a base, which is a 25% haircut to the offer the company received from EnergySolutions. Bearish side is book value, bullish slant is a repeat of the original offer from another party. This is one of the more volatile pieces of the Valhi story in my opinion:

Amalgamated Sugar Company / Snake River Transaction

In the past, Valhi had control of a refined sugar operation called the Amalgamated Sugar Company, which was transferred to Snake River Sugar Company, an Oregon agricultural cooperative formed by farmers within Amalgamated’s area of operations. When the company transferred control of the asset base, Snake River made loans to Valhi totaling $250M, which is equal to the company’s net investment in the LLC (essentially, Snake River loaned Valhi the money to buy it). Snake River and Valhi share in distributions from the joint LLC that now holds the Amalgamated Sugar Company assets, and both parties receive cash distributions annually. Up to a base level ($26.7M/year), Valhi gets 95% share. The agreement in place is that the annual amount of distributions received must exceed the interest payments Valhi pays to Snake River for its loan by $1.8M. If that does not occur, Valhi no longer has non-voting interests and can take control of operations. This agreement runs through 2027, at which point it is likely (in my opinion) that Snake River will “buy out” Valhi in a tit-for-tat trade, with the growers opting to go it alone, taking Valhi out of the equation within the jointly-held LLC for $250M – at minimum. Performance here has been up to expectations from a cash flow perspective; Valhi received $25.4M in gross distributions in 2014, 2015, and 2016 based on its holdings, which is above the $23.5M in annual loan interest expense (9.4% fixed rate). This is currently carried on the company’s balance sheet as a marketable security for $250M, which I think is a fair representation of fair value given my limited knowledge of beet sugar economics within the Pacific Northwest.

Real Estate Management and Development

During the 1950’s, significant assets were transferred to LandWell as part of a deal in Henderson, Nevada. Since then, the company has had also acquired significant adjacent property, but has not been a buyer since 2004. Basic Management, Inc. (“BMI”) is another subsidiary that provides utility services to the city of Henderson, as well as water transportation services (it also holds a 50% ownership interest in LandWell). The primary asset here is the real estate: LandWell holds approximately 1,625 acres zoned for residential and 400 acres zoned for commercial/light industrial use. Since acquiring the land more than a half century ago, LandWell has successfully developed and sold 1,200 acres, but most of those projects had been completed prior to the 2008 economic downturn. Those with not so short memories likely remember the bashing real estate got in Las Vegas during the Recession, and as Vegas goes, so does Henderson. As a result, sales were basically zero between 2008 and 2013, after which the economy turned around, and since then LandWell has closed or has entered into escrow on 475 acres. This is a slow process: the company expects the development work to continue for another ten to fifteen years on the rest of the assets.

Valuation here is tough. Operating income has been basically nil within the real estate and development segment, primarily due to the fact that the parcels are under contract were initially recognized at fair value at the acquisition date, but the subsidiaries do expect proceeds from sales to be ahead of acquisition costs, with the cash flow used to fund ongoing development work. Assisting that, the company has an owner participation agreement (“OPA”) with the City of Henderson, under which the company is entitled to reimbursement from the city for public infrastructure costs (up to $209M) once the infrastructure is titled to the city, which will lower overall development cost. Thus far, funds received have been immaterial, but this could be a boost to underlying earnings here in the future.

Back in 2013, Valhi acquired another 31% ownership in BMI and 15% interest in LandWell from a counterparty, for a gross consideration of $32.6M. Given LandWell is the primary asset here, this boosted the stake in LandWell by about 30% (15.5% given BMI’s 50% interest, 15% directly). This puts the valuation in the $102M range for just the land by my math. Just to confirm fair value, you can also back into similar numbers using recent property sales. In total, the company realized $91.2M in proceeds on its 410 acres sold between 2014 and 2016, or $192,000/acre. While that seems high, that is half of what similar tracts are going for in Las Vegas. There are development costs, however, associated with bringing this land up to par. Gross profit on these sales was $15M, or $36,500/acre. That puts liquidation value in the $92M range on the real estate.

Valhi owns 63% of BMI, which entitles it to 31.5% of cash flows from LandWell (given its 50% stake), while also owning 27% directly. It also gives it majority control over decision-making; in total Valhi has 77% interest. In total, assigning a little bit of value to the utility assets, underlying fair value for these assets (given Valhi’s ownership stake) lies in the $70M range by my best estimate. Of note, BMI and LandWell do pay dividends regularly; in aggregate, $7M in 2014, $1.4M in 2015, and $12.4M in 2016.

Notes on Related Party Transactions

First off, this stock is heavily controlled by insiders, and as a result, related party transactions here are not surprising or unusual. First off, and likely least unusual to investors, Valhi as a credit facility with Contran, under which it had $278.9M outstanding. The rate bears an interest rate at the Prime rate plus 1% (4.75% at year end last year), and is actually quite beneficial for Contran given that it contains no financial covenants or other restrictions that would likely be found in the private market.

Of more concern, 30.2M shares of Kronos Worldwide, or nearly $570M worth of stock, were pledged as collateral for certain debt obligations at Contran, and details are more sparse than I had hoped. The company does receive a fee for pledging those assets, but it is thin ($1.2M in 2016). Likewise, while not talked about this research, Valhi also owns Tall Pines Insurance and EWI RE, both of which provide insurance and reinsurance policies for Contran and its subsidiaries and affiliates. Management states that Tall Pines purchases reinsurance for substantially all of the risks it underwrites from third party insurance carriers, so that portion of risk is covered. However, in the event of catastrophic losses (above insurance rates), there are loss-sharing agreements in place with Contran and its affiliates. This is basically risk-taking, and as a result of that, Valhi received a cash payment of $5.3M in 2016 (net of claims and reinsurance costs), which was relatively stable compared to prior years.

While there are negatives, it does go both ways: a subsidiary of Contran has guaranteed WCS’ obligation under its financing capital lease with the County of Andrews, Texas, as well as Tremont’s (Valhi subsidiary that controls BMI and LandWell) $14.5M promissory note and $9M deferred payment obligations that were associated with the 2013 transaction that boosted the company’s control of BMI and LandWell. Both Contran, Valhi, and all the various subsidiaries involved also share data recovery services cost, which allows for lower rates than if Valhi were to enter the market independently.

Valuation

Putting it all together, what do we find? I’ve included my valuations of the core pieces of the business below:

This valuation is compared against an enterprise value of $2,433M, which excludes the term loan from Kronos of $355M that is consolidated on the balance sheet (if Valhi liquidated its Kronos stake at current market prices, this would be deconsolidated). The story would be similar with CompX – if CompX held any debt. The Snake River JV liability is still included, which would need to be paid off in a liquidation scenario. The bull case would have been much better with a liquidation of WCS, with the proceeds potentially used to retire that high cost Snake River JV loan, which would leave the company entitled to the full underlying cash flows from the JV between Snake River and Amalgamated Sugar. Alas, this isn’t going to occur, it’s a surprise that the market did not react more negatively to the news the deal was falling through.

At the end of the day, there is no disconnect here. As I cautioned above, this investment thesis was never about whether Kronos or CompX were undervalued. Both entities make up 80% of the value at Valhi, so they are integral to long-term value here. However, investors should be demanding a discount to own Valhi, given it is a less liquid way of getting exposure (while also exposing investors to related party transaction risks, as well as highly illiquid and cash flow negative businesses like WMS and BMI). I can’t see the upside here unfortunately, which is a shame because usually these are great places to find value.

