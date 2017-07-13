Banking On Dividends For Retirement? These 7 Bank Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

This article will discuss seven of the top bank stocks for investors looking for current dividend income, as well as dividend growth.

However, nearly a decade removed from the Great Recession, the nation's banks are back in good health. Many are reporting strong earnings growth, and have approved massive dividend increases.

Investors might still have bad memories of the financial crisis, and the massive damage that was dealt to bank stocks.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, all systemically-important financial institutions must undergo “stress tests” conducted by the U.S. Federal Reserve. On June 22, the Fed announced that all 34 participants exceeded the minimum acceptable capital and leverage ratios under the most severe scenarios.

The Fed also conducted its Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, and for the first time ever, all participating financial institutions had their capital plans approved. As a result, several banks announced significant dividend increases, and new share buybacks as well.

The financial sector is healthy once again, and banks will benefit from higher interest rates going forward. This gives them plenty of opportunity to continue raising their dividends in the years ahead.

In just a few years’ time, many of the stocks on this list will become Dividend Achievers, which are stocks that have increased their dividends for 10+ consecutive years, or even Dividend Aristocrats, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases.

Their solid current yields, and dividend growth potential, could make them attractive holdings for retirees looking for more investment income. This article will discuss seven of the most attractive dividend growth stocks in the financial sector.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Dividend Increase: 12%

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.4%

It should be no surprise to see JPMorgan top the list. It is the largest bank in the U.S. by assets, and is arguably the highest-quality bank stock. In 2016, JPMorgan’s revenue and earnings-per-share increased 2% and 3%, respectively. Growth was due mostly to a 5% increase in net investment income

Among its various businesses, JPMorgan has benefited most from a more financially health consumer, as it operates huge card businesses. JPMorgan’s consumer and community banking segment grew average loans and deposits by 14% and 11%, respectively, in the fourth quarter. For the full year, it maintained a very solid Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.2%.

JPMorgan’s consumer franchises are its most important businesses. The consumer segment generated 14% loan growth and 11% deposit growth in the fourth quarter, which will help the company grow future earnings. Not only that, but commercial banking revenue rose double-digits last year.

JPMorgan is off to a good start to 2017. The U.S. consumer is gradually becoming healthier, which has benefited JPMorgan a great deal. Delinquencies have steadily declined for the past several quarters.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 13

For the first quarter of 2017, JPMorgan grew revenue and earnings-per-share by 6% and 22%, respectively. Such strong earnings growth was due to higher revenue, cost controls, and sharply lower provisions for credit losses, which reflects an improving loan portfolio. Net interest income, which represents nearly half of the firm’s total profit, rose 6% for the quarter. This was driven by loan growth and the benefit of higher interest rates.

Separately, noninterest income also increased 6% for the quarter, due to growth in Corporate and Investment Banking. In addition, provisions for credit losses fell by $500 million.

JPMorgan easily passed the Fed’s stress test for 2017, and as a result passed along a double-digit dividend increase, and a huge share repurchase. First, it increased its quarterly dividend by 12% from $0.50 to $0.56. It also declared up to $19.4 billion of stock buybacks, through the end of June next year. JPMorgan has been an excellent dividend grower for a prolonged period. This is the second dividend increase in 2017. If the next quarterly dividend rises to $0.56 as expected, it will be a 17% increase from the same quarterly dividend in 2016.

Bank of America (BAC)

Dividend Increase: 60%

Forward Dividend Yield: 2%

Bank of America came through with a huge dividend increase. Not only that, but it also declared a $12 billion share repurchase, to be conducted through June 30th of next year. This is a very significant buyback, which represents approximately 5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. banks, with a market capitalization of $242 billion. It operates four main business segments:

Consumer Banking (34% of net income)

Global Wealth & Investment Management (13% of net income)

Global Banking (30% of net income)

Global Markets (23% of net income)

Bank of America has enjoyed accelerating momentum in recent periods. Revenue net of interest expense increased 2% in the fourth quarter of 2016, to $20 billion. Net interest income rose 6%.

Bank of America has come a long way since the Great Recession. It was one of the hardest-hit banks during the financial crisis, but has seen a sharp recovery. Profit has risen by more than four-fold over the past five years.

Source: Annual Stockholder Meeting Presentation, page 4

The other key growth catalysts for Bank of America are an improving loan portfolio, and cost cuts. In the fourth quarter, the company set aside $774 million in provisions for credit losses. This was down from $810 million year over year. In addition, Bank of America’s noninterest expense fell 6% year over year.

This propelled Bank of America to 48% earnings-per-share growth in the fourth quarter. Conditions have continued to improve in 2017. Bank of America’s revenue is split nearly 50-50 between interest income and noninterest income, which grew 5% and 9%, respectively, in the first quarter. Its loan portfolio steadily improved again. Provision for credit losses declined 16%, and net charge-offs fell by 13%. And, Bank of America reported loan growth across its Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, and Global Banking segments. Overall, revenue and earnings-per-share increased 7% and 46%, respectively.

Bank of America has a slightly below-average dividend yield, when compared with the S&P 500 Index, which yields 2.1% on average. However, with such strong dividend growth rates, Bank of America investors could quickly see their yield on cost rise over time. If the company manages 25% annual dividend growth over the next five years, which seems reasonable given its excellent earnings growth, it would yield over 6%, based on the current share price. As a result, Bank of America could be a very strong dividend growth stock moving forward.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Dividend Increase: 2.6%

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.8%

Wells Fargo had one of the lowest dividend increases but makes up for this with a nearly 3% dividend yield, which is near the top of its peer group. Plus, it declared a share repurchase authorization of up to $11.5 billion from the third quarter of 2017 through the second quarter of 2018.

The reason for Wells Fargo’s light dividend hike is that it is still working its way back from the "fake account" scandal, in which it opened millions of new accounts for customers, without their knowledge.

Wells Fargo incurred a penalty of $185 million for its actions, and untold damage to its brand. Fortunately, Wells Fargo’s brand is strong enough to endure the crisis, and continue raising its dividend. The company’s fundamentals took a hit over the past year, but are gradually recovering. In 2016, revenue increased 3%, but earnings-per-share declined 3%. The fourth quarter was particularly troubling, with earnings down 7% year over year.

Still, the company remained highly profitable, even in a difficult year. Earnings-per-share of $3.99 allowed the company to invest in its turnaround, raise its dividend, and buy back stock. And profits have recovered to start 2017. Earnings-per-share rose 1% in the first quarter, as average loans and deposits increased 4% and 7%, respectively.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 9

Wells Fargo is the nation’s largest mortgage originator, which puts it in great position to benefit from higher interest rates. It stands to earn significantly more on its loans going forward, which is already noticeable from last quarter’s results. Average loans outstanding increased 4% last quarter, and the average loan yield expanded by 2.4%, from the same quarter last year.

Deposits rose 7% last quarter, and the average cost of deposits was just 0.17% in the first quarter. The interest earned on loans is rising at a faster pace than the interest paid on deposits, which greatly helps Wells Fargo’s net interest income, a major driver of earnings. Net interest income rose by 5.4% last quarter, year over year.

At the same time, Wells Fargo’s loan quality is steadily improving. Net charge-offs declined by 11% last quarter. The company’s strong credit quality led to a healthy Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.2% for the first quarter, up 60 basis points from the same quarter last year.

Lastly, Wells Fargo is in the process of a major cost-cutting initiative. It expects to cut expenses by $2 billion annually by year-end 2018. All of the catalysts mentioned stand to help Wells Fargo increase earnings going forward, which should result in continued dividend growth.

BB&T Corporation (BBT)

Dividend Increase: 10%

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.9%

For investors interested in slow-and-steady dividends, BB&T is one of the best stocks in the banking industry. It has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1903—more than 100 years.

One of the reasons why BB&T has paid a dividend for so long, is because it engages in traditional banking activities, which is its core competence. It is a leading financial institution in its regional markets, with conservative lending practices. Its low level of nonperforming assets is among the highest in its peer group.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation, page 11

BB&T has a compelling growth catalyst, which is its aggressive acquisition strategy. In 2015, it closed its acquisitions of Bank of Kentucky Financial, Susquehanna Bancshares, followed by the merger with National Penn Bancshares in 2016. This has provided a spark to BB&T’s fee income and revenue. In the fourth quarter, revenue rose 8%, while non-interest expense rose at half that level, signifying the leverage from its acquisitions worked as intended.

2016 was a fantastic year for BB&T, and the company’s performance improved as the year progressed. Fourth-quarter net income rose 18% year over year. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 14% for the quarter. For the full year, revenue rose 12% to a record $11 billion. Profits rose 17%, and also hit a record, of $2.3 billion. Earnings-per-share increased 8%, to $2.77.

BB&T continued to rack up record performance in the first quarter of 2017. Revenue increased 9%, to another quarterly record of $2.8 billion. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased 10%, to $0.74. One factor helping to grow BB&T’s earnings is cost controls. In the first quarter, BB&T’s adjusted efficiency ratio—a gauge of a bank’s cost levels—fell to its lowest level since 2014.

BB&T’s steady profitability and strong growth rates will allow it to return a lot of cash to investors moving forward. In addition to the double-digit dividend raise, BB&T announced a $1.88 billion share buyback. The buyback will be another positive catalyst for future earnings growth. With a nearly 3% dividend yield, BB&T is an attractive pick for current income, as well as dividend growth.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Dividend Increase: 7%

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.3%



U.S. Bancorp is a diversified financial services company. It is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the 5th largest commercial bank in the country. It also offers investment, mortgage, trust, and other financial services. In all, U.S. Bancorp has $450 billion in assets, along with over 3,000 banking offices in 25 U.S. states.

U.S. Bancorp could appeal to investors who are reluctant to invest in bank stocks, given the bad memories of the financial crisis. As a largely commercial and regional bank, U.S. Bancorp does not engage in the risky lending and trading activities that got banks into trouble in 2008. While it did cut its dividend during the financial crisis, it remained profitable each year of the Great Recession:

2007 earnings-per-share of $2.43

2008 earnings-per-share of $1.61

2009 earnings-per-share of $0.97

2010 earnings-per-share of $1.73

2011 earnings-per-share of $2.46

Its steady profitability allowed it to recover much quicker than many other banks. By 2011, it had fully recovered from the effects of the recession.

2016 was a record year for U.S. Bancorp. Net profit of $5.9 billion, and earnings-per-share of $3.24, both reached record levels for the company. Earnings-per-share increased 3% from 2015. The company saw solid growth rates across most of its core financial measures. For example, average loans and deposits rose 7% and 9%, respectively, in 2016. And, U.S. Bancorp benefited from the Fed’s interest rate hikes over the past year. Net interest income increased by 5% in 2016.

Its momentum has accelerated so far in 2017. First-quarter diluted earnings-per-share increased 8% year over year, thanks to 4% growth in net interest income, and 8% growth in noninterest income. Average total loans and deposits grew by 4% and 11%, respectively, for the quarter. And U.S. Bancorp continued to improve its credit quality. Nonperforming assets fell by 13% from the first quarter of 2016.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation, page 7

Net charge-offs rose for the quarter, but nonperforming assets are dropping rapidly. In addition, U.S. Bancorp’s provision for credit losses has steadily declined for two years.

In addition to U.S. Bancorp’s solid 7% dividend hike, it also approved a $2.6 billion share repurchase. U.S. Bancorp might not be the most exciting stock, but it is a consistent performer. With a dividend yield slightly above-average, and the potential for high single-digit dividend growth each year, it is a strong candidate for a dividend growth portfolio.

Citigroup (C)

Dividend Increase: 100%

Forward Dividend Yield: 2%

Citigroup was brought to the brink of total collapse during the financial crisis. However, in the years since, it has seen a tremendous recovery, evident by its 100% dividend increase. The new annualized dividend rate will move to $1.28 per share, and is a much more competitive dividend yield going forward.

Not only that, but Citigroup approved a massive share buyback, of up to $15.6 billion. This is the largest buyback in Citigroup’s company history, and represents approximately 8% of the market cap. The buyback essentially means that, all things being equal, Citigroup’s earnings-per-share could increase by 8%, just from share repurchases.

The reason why Citigroup can pass along such generous cash returns, is that it is now on much firmer financial footing. The company struggled to generate growth last year, but it remained highly profitable, with strong credit metrics.

For 2016, full-year net income was $14.9 billion, on revenue of $69.9 billion. Revenue and earnings fell 8.5% and 13%, respectively, for the year. Still, the company remained highly profitable, and its loan portfolio is improving. Citigroup’s allowance for loan losses was 1.94% of total loans in the fourth quarter, down from 2.06% of total loans for the prior-year quarter.

Citigroup’s most important capital metrics have improved substantially over the past two years. Its Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio has expanded by 170 basis points, while tangible common equity per share is up 14% in that time.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 10

Citigroup’s strong performance has persisted in 2017. For the first quarter, revenue increased 3% year over year, to $18.1 billion. Two of the biggest contributors were the Institutional Clients Group as well as the Global Consumer Banking business. These segments helped earnings-per-share increased by 23% for the quarter, from the same quarter last year.

Another factor contributing to earnings growth last quarter, was a 6% reduction in diluted shares outstanding. Earnings-per-share totaled $1.35 for the quarter, which alone more than covers the new annualized dividend payment. Citigroup still has a low payout ratio, which leaves plenty of room for continued dividend increases and share repurchases.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

Dividend Increase: 36%

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.4%

PNC is a diversified financial services firm, with a presence across the U.S. As of March 31, it had $371 billion in assets, with more than 2,500 branches. Its business model includes asset management, retail banking, and corporate and institutional banking.

2016 was a challenging year for PNC. Earnings-per-share fell 1% for the full year, due to slightly higher expenses. However, PNC remained highly profitable, with earnings-per-share of $7.30. Even with the huge dividend increase, PNC’s new dividend payout ratio remains at less than 50%. PNC’s high profitability is an indication of its high-quality business.

And, PNC got off to a great start to 2017. First-quarter earnings-per-share increased 17% from the same quarter last year. The company performed well across the board. Net interest income increased 1% to $2.2 billion, due to higher loans outstanding, as well as the impact of higher interest rates.

PNC stands to be a major beneficiary of higher interest rates going forward. Its net interest margin dipped to start 2016, but has gained momentum over the past two quarters. Net interest margin for the 2017 first quarter was higher than in the first quarter of 2016.

Source: 2017 Investor Meeting Presentation, page 9

During the quarter, PNC realized 1% growth in deposits, as well as a 1 % increase in loans, thanks to 2% growth in commercial loans, which more than offset a slight decline in consumer loans. And, PNC’s credit quality improved, with a 7% decline in nonperforming assets.

PNC is about to shower its investors with cash. It plans to raise its dividend by a whopping 36%, to $0.75 per share quarterly. On an annualized basis, PNC’s new dividend rate will rise to $3 per share.

Its capital plan also includes a $2.7 billion share buyback, to be completed over the next year. Buybacks are a meaningful part of PNC’s earnings growth. For the first quarter of 2017, shares outstanding declined by 3% from the same quarter last year. PNC’s strong earnings should give plenty of room for future dividend increases and buybacks.

Final Thoughts

The U.S. financial sector is steadily improving since the horrors of the Great Recessions. Many banks have returned to strong levels of profits. Some are healthier than ever. And with improving balance sheets, as well as the prospect of higher interest rates moving forward, banks appear to have the wind at their backs.

None of the stocks on this list are high-yielders, but they do offer a good mix of yield and dividend growth. Barring another recession, it is reasonable to expect double-digit dividend growth from these banks, along with current yields that match or exceed the S&P 500 Index average. As a result, the seven banks on this list could be attractive for income investors.

