Vanguard Wellington: Keep Accumulating Shares Of This Classic

In the never ending search for the ultimate investment strategy, sometimes it's best to trust your money to people who are just plain good at what they do. Forget the narrowly focused or convoluted strategy. Forget the razor thin target market. Just choose a fund managed by folks who have a long history of buying and selling stocks and bonds at the right time. Go with the track record that has delivered for shareholders for decades. In a nutshell, that's the Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWELX) (MUTF:VWENX).

Wellington is one of the oldest mutual funds around, having launched way back in 1929. Obviously, many of Wellington's past advisors are long gone, but the fund's current heads have been with the fund for many years - Edward Bousa since 2000 and John Keogh since 2003 - so we have a good long track record to work with. Their performance during that time frame has been nothing less than stellar.

First, a little background. Wellington is a balanced fund that maintains a mix of roughly ⅔ stocks and ⅓ bonds. Within that allocation, the fund is well diversified and doesn't take any unusual risks. The equity portion holds more than 100 names and tilts heavily towards the large value style box with names such as Microsoft (MSFT), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Chevron (CVX) and Intel (INTC). The fixed income portion is loaded up with investment grade bonds that typically overweights in intermediate term corporate notes to boost the fund's yield.

The strategy is pretty straightforward yet Wellington executes it better than most. Morningstar puts the fund into the Moderate Target Risk category, a good proxy given its R2 of over 95% and comparative beta right around 1. Using that as a benchmark, Wellington consistently outperforms across all recent time periods.

The one thing that strikes me the most in this graphic is the fund's consistency in its outperformance. Over both short-term and long-term views, Wellington has consistently ranked in the top decile in its Morningstar category. The fund has slipped to the middle of the pack in 2017, but we'll take a look at the current portfolio setup in a moment.

Outperforming a benchmark is just one piece of the puzzle. Taking excessive risk to achieve those returns can make a great fund just good and a good fund just average. Risk-adjusted performance is a better gauge of management effectiveness.

Alpha and the Treynor ratios are particularly useful in the case of actively managed funds. These numbers demonstrate how well a fund manager is able to produce return given a set level of risk. In Wellington's case, both of these numbers confirm the ability to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Over the past five years, Wellington has been able to deliver more than 200 basis points of excess return relative to the fund's risk level. The longer-term 15-year picture is only slightly less impressive.

The Sharpe ratio, a measure of excess return above the risk-free rate given a specific risk level, and the Sortino ratio, a measure that focuses more on downside risk, tell a similar story.

The fund has taken on somewhat more risk than the moderate risk category but has also provided excess return in exchange for that risk. Again, the fund's performance is particularly strong in the shorter term, but is more comparable to its benchmark over the longer term. Helped by the fixed income bull market, Wellington's total 15-year return 224% only modestly underperforms the S&P 500's total return of 236%, while doing so with much less risk.

Wellington has been a below average performer thus far in 2017. Its year-to-date return of 6.6% trails the moderate target risk category by about 75 basis points. Looking at the portfolio's structure, there could be a few explanations for this.

On the equity side, the first thing I notice is the fund's significant underweight to tech stocks, one of the areas that has performed best this year. The stock market's gains this year have been driven by a very narrow segment, particularly the FANG stocks. Wellington counts Microsoft and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) among its top holdings, but big gainers such as Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) are nowhere to be found. Overweights to energy and financials, two underperforming sectors, haven't helped the cause either.

At this point, I don't see any great cause for concern. There's some concern that the big tech names have gotten ahead of themselves so an underweight to tech might not be a bad idea going forward. The Fed's suggestion of gradual interest rate increases should help the financials while minimizing the risk of "rocking the boat". I have no real issue with the fund's current allocation given the long-term record of this management team.

Conclusion

Longer-term investors and retirees should have no qualms adding Wellington to their portfolios. The fund is currently the 7th largest holding in 401(k) plans so it's nice to see retirement savers taking advantage. The one drawback is that the fund is only available to investors directly through Vanguard. Those looking to buy Wellington shares through a third party are going to find themselves out of luck.

Given the fund's long-term track record, going through the extra steps to gain access would still be worth it.

