July 14 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that total demand for American natural gas totaled just under 500 bcf this week (up 4.5% w-o-w, and up 5% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, and actually increased from around +18.0% to almost +20% (see the chart below). This is the largest weekly deviation from the norm that we have seen since at least March 17 and is definitely the largest this summer. As cooling demand intensified, natural gas consumption jumped almost 5% w-o-w (to 63.2 bcf/d), but in annual terms it was up only 1.5%. Natural gas exports, which rose 41% y-o-y for the week ending July 14, remained the biggest contributor to the annual growth in aggregate demand. According to our calculations, based on Marine Traffic data, four LNG vessels with a total dry gas capacity of 14.9 bcf departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.



Source: Bluegold Research

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for six consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. However domestic gas output has been quite erratic lately and we believe producers are much more sensitive and reactive to lower prices this year than at any time in the recent past. Therefore, we do not expect production to accelerate significantly in the nearest future. Currently, we project that dry gas production will grow by 1.6% in July and will stay broadly flat in August.

Total supply (production + imports) averaged around 79.8 bcf per day for the week ending July 14. Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive and is estimated to reach just under 60 bcf this week. The volume is almost 24 bcf smaller than a week ago and 35 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices.



Source: Bluegold Research

* note, that total SD Balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 57 bcf. We expected an injection of 62 bcf (higher than the consensus of 59 bcf). Total storage now stands at 2,945 bcf, which is 172 bcf (or 6.20%) above 5-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 26 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is 5 bcf lower than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a small potential for a "bullish surprise". Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 26 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decline from +6.20% today to +3.40% on July 28. We should mention, however, that we are observing significant disagreements between numerical weather prediction systems especially for the weeks ending July 21 and July 28. GFS shows more cooling-degree-days than does ECMWF model. We will keep monitoring the situation closely. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.

See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been revising up our near-term storage forecast. The total for three reports went up from 53 bcf on June 30 to 77 bcf on July 13. The revisions were bearish, but in absolute terms, storage figures are still quite bullish.



Source: Bluegold Research

