AT&T: Thank You Very Much, BofA Merill Lynch

In the following article I make the case BofA Merrill Lynch’s note is actually a blessing in disguise for long-term dividend growth and income investors.

What Happened?

BofA Merrill Lynch (NYSE: BAC) just downgraded AT&T (NYSE: T) to neutral and trimmed its price target ahead of a heavy stock issuance tied to AT&T's $85 billion buyout of Time Warner. The firm also pulled AT&T off its US 1 list. BofA analyst David Barden states:

“The company faces seasonally challenged metrics in video and broadband subscribers and investors have rolled back expectations on positive catalysts. Corporate tax reform, for one, is among a number of priorities for the Trump administration hitting setbacks. Meanwhile AT&T faces a challenge with issuing some $40 billion in stock tied to its acquisition.”

Nevertheless, it sounds a lot worse than really is. Barden still sees upside in the stock. He trimmed his price target on shares to $39 from $46, implying 7.2% upside from today's price. Well, all I can say is thank you very much BofA Merrill Lynch for telling us what we already know. Here is why.

Lowered expectations always welcome

I love it when ratings agencies come out with these types of notes. The fact of the matter is they always come late and many times are overly bearish. Merrill isn't telling informed investors anything they didn't already know. But thank you Merrill for setting the bar so low. As Warren Buffett states so eloquently:

“I don't look to jump over 7-foot bars: I look around for 1-foot bars that I can step over."

Now, Merrill may very well be correct. Yet, I submit any selloff based on these points should be bought. Here is why.

Current Chart

Safe-haven status

AT&T is the 800-pound gorilla of the telecom sector. During times of market volatility blue chip mega-cap stocks like AT&T tend to hold up better than the rest of the market. The company is involved in a steadily-growing business and has proven by the test of time it has the attributes to weather any storm. AT&T managed to navigate the Great Recession of 2008 and Dot.com bust of 2000 without cutting the dividend. I have complete confidence the dividend is safe.

What's more, AT&T is investing in its future by creating an entire ecosystem wrapped around the company's wireless network. The acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) and recent integration of DirecTV will allow AT&T to not only survive the wireless wars, but thrive in a post-war environment. Furthermore, the current best-in-class yield will buoy the stock.

High-yield income play

AT&T's dividend yield stands at 5.32% and provides many investors with income today. For retired baby boomers, this superior yield of AT&T should be reason enough alone to own the stock. If the yield breaks into the 6% range, this would happen at a share price of $32.66, I do not expect it to stay there for very long. Anyone who has their finger on the pulse of the market knows there is a ton of money on the sidelines just waiting to buy AT&T on a pullback of that magnitude. Furthermore, AT&T is a dividend aristocrat.

Dividend aristocrat status

AT&T is a dividend aristocrat that has increased the dividend in each of the last 32 years.

The one downside to the dividend is the high payout ratio. Sustainable dividend payout ratios are generally anything around 60% or less. AT&T's current payout ratio of 94% fails this test. Nonetheless, the high payout ratio is for good reason. Furthermore, I am not overly concerned about the payout ratio as I see as transitory in nature due to the major acquisition. Moreover, AT&T’s cash flow from operations is highly predictable and substantial. The company projects $18 billion in cash flow from operations for 2017 alone. Even so, AT&T’s big bets on DirecTV and Time Warner definitely need to pay off.

AT&T's big bet needs to pay off

BofA Merrill Lynch’s downgrade has a lot to do with AT&T’s $85 billion deal for Time Warner. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $107.50 a share. The deal is half cash and half stock. The issuance of the $40 billion in stock is the main issue Barden sees.

The issue is the substantial dividend payout increase that will be associated with the issuance of the $40 billion in stock. Nonetheless, I posit the increased cash flow once Time Warner’s operations are fully integrated should more than make up for the jump in the payout. Issuing $40 billion in stock amounts to about a $2 billion increase in the payout with the current dividend payout at $1.96 per share. I don’t see the combined entity having any problem supporting the increase based on my considerable due diligence.

The Bottom Line

I maintain the stock is a solid buy right now. As a current shareholder I'm hoping for a further pullback so I can snap up more shares accretive to my basis. I believe long-term income investors should stay the course and use any weakness to pick up shares. Hopes of President Trump's regulatory reforms, overseas cash repatriation plan, and corporate tax rate cut may be fading at present, yet I see them coming to fruition eventually. What’s more, they will provide plenty of cushion to the bottom line. Furthermore, I do not see the current price wars as a reason to start sweating. The competitive environment in the telecom sector has always been fierce. The unlimited price wars won’t last forever. On top of this, 5G should be coming soon which will completely change the competitive landscape once again. And AT&T has a leg up on the competition in this regard.

Investors looking to lock in the superior yield should take any opportunity created by a sell-off to start a position. AT&T will overcome the current competitive obstacles. Moreover, the acquisition of Time Warner should complete AT&T's plans for total vertical integration. This should substantially increase AT&T's profits as margins rise while the cost of content diminishes. AT&T will continue to offer income investors an excellent opportunity for both income production and capital gains for years to come. Nevertheless, there are always downside risks to any investment thesis. I surmise we will see many more disparaging headlines as AT&T navigates through its transformation into the world’s premier Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) provider. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

