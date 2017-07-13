Enbridge Energy Partners: This 8.8% Yielder Is Turning Around

That’s not surprising considering that it started the year with a poor balance sheet and has slashed its distributions by 40%.

To say Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) has performed poorly this year would be an understatement. But I believe that this beaten down master limited partnership is well positioned to turn around in the near future.

Enbridge Energy Partners, which is backed by the largest US-listed energy infrastructure company Enbridge Inc. (ENB), owns and operates crude oil transportation pipelines in the US. The MLP is one of the leading transporters of crude oil from western Canada’s oil sands reserves and the prolific Bakken Formation in North Dakota. The jewel in its crown is the Lakehead System which extends the Canadian Mainline deep into the US and accounted for 56% of the total US oil imports from Canada in 2016. With more than 5,000 miles of pipelines and shipment capacity of around 2.85 million barrels per day, it is also one of the largest crude oil pipeline systems in the world. In addition to this, Enbridge Energy Partners also owns two major oil pipelines in the US - the 683-mile Plentywood, Montana to Clearbrook, Minnesota North Dakota System and the 433-mile Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois Mid-Continent System.

Enbridge Energy Partners, therefore, is one of the biggest names in the US crude oil transportation space, thanks to a high-quality asset base. But its units got hammered in 2017. In fact, on a year-to-date basis, Enbridge Energy Partners has seen its units plunge 37.6% which makes it the worst performing oil and gas midstream MLP of 2017. By comparison, the broader energy infrastructure MLPs, as measured by the ALPS Alerian MLP (ETF), have fallen by 5.6% in the corresponding period.

The weakness was driven primarily by Enbridge Energy Partners’ poor performance. Last year, the MLP posted a drop in distributable cash flows to $942.8 million from $948.6 million in 2015. The DCF wasn’t enough to fund total distributions of more than $1 billion. Consequently, the company ended the year with a weak coverage ratio of 0.9x.

Its financial health was also poor, with a consolidated debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3x in an industry where the leverage metric is usually around 4.5x. The MLP further gave a grim outlook by projecting $750 million to $800 million of DCF for 2017, which implied 17.8% drop from 2016. With weak coverage, high debt, and shrinking DCF, the distributions looked unsustainable. Not surprisingly, the MLP did slash its distributions by roughly 40% in late-April to $1.40 per unit on an annualized basis after it completed its strategic review.

The strategic review not only led to a distribution cut but also reduced the MLP’s size after it sold its stake in the Midcoast Gas Gathering and Processing business to an affiliate of its parent for $2.15 billion. Following the conclusion of the strategic review, Enbridge Energy Partners has also slashed its adjusted earnings (EBITDA) and DCF guidance for 2017 to $1.58 – $1.68 billion and $700 – $750 million respectively. This implies that its earnings and DCF will decline by roughly 13.3% and 23.1% respectively in 2017 (as per mid-point of guidance).

That being said, I believe the worst seems to be over for Enbridge Energy Partners. Following the reduction in distributions, the MLP’s coverage ratio improved to a comfortable level of 1.24x in 1Q17, considerably better than just 0.94x in 1Q16. In the first three months of this year, Enbridge Energy Partners generated DCF of $197.7 million, down 19% from last year but enough to cover total distributions of $159.6 million.

Its debt levels remain elevated, with a leverage ratio of 5.4x, but thanks to the strategic review and the accompanying asset sale, the MLP will bring the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to around 4.5x in the near term. With substantially higher coverage ratio and declining debt, Enbridge Energy Partners is now in a better financial position than it has ever been in the downturn. I believe the current distributions look secure.

Moreover, although Enbridge Energy Partners will likely witness a decline in earnings and DCF in 2017, I believe the metrics will likely begin to improve thereafter. The growth will be driven by the expected increase in volumes at the newly completed Bakken Pipeline system, which includes the famous Dakota Access Pipeline, and the uptake in toll charges that will be accompanied by the expansion of Mainline Expansion project. In addition to this, Enbridge Energy Partners also intends to increase its stake in three of its existing projects - Bakken Pipeline System, Mainline Expansion and the Line 3 Replacement Program – by making an additional aggregate investment of $1.6 billion in the near term.

Enbridge Energy Partners also intends to ramp up North Dakota and Lakehead pipelines and could take part in drop down transactions by buying assets from its parent Enbridge Inc. The MLP has said that its DCF per unit could grow at an average of 3% per year between 2017 and 2020, which seems easily achievable. This growth should allow Enbridge Energy Partners to grow cash distributions at a modest pace in the coming years.

Conclusion

Enbridge Energy Partners has been the worst performing oil and gas midstream MLP this year. But now, it appears well positioned to grow in the near future while slowly increasing dividends. Thanks to the recent weakness, its units are priced just 5.45-times DCF, which makes it one of the cheapest MLPs among its peer group. It offers a yield of 8.8%, which is higher than the MLP average of 7.7%. I believe this could be a buying opportunity.

Remember, however, that Enbridge Energy Partners is a crude oil-focused MLP, which means it has indirect exposure to oil prices. In the short term, the MLP’s units will likely perform poorly in a weak oil price environment.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.